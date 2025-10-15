‘Unworked hours’ slashed by half as at least 77 ‘fed-up’ staff quit in Aberdeenshire healthcare shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Unworked hours’ slashed by half as at least 77 ‘fed-up’ staff quit in Aberdeenshire healthcare shake-up

Trade union branch secretary, Inez Kirk, fears home carers and emergency responders are a being treated as a "second thought" in the redesign process.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeenshire healthcare shake-up
Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership officials are still trying to figure out how many people are needed to staff the redesigned service. Image: Shutterstock.

Scores of Aberdeenshire carers have quit their jobs as trade union chiefs claim they couldn’t cope with the “pressure and stress” of a healthcare shake-up.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) announced plans to save around £17 million in February.

A number of services – including home care, transport for disabled people and projects for those with learning disabilities – were axed or tweaked in a bid to recoup the cash.

The departments to undergo the biggest changes were the in-house home care and Aberdeenshire Responders Care at Home Service (Arch).

The proposals sparked an outcry among residents all across the region, with many saying this would leave those most vulnerable “isolated from their communities”.  Image: Ethan Williams/DC Thomson.

These have been merged into a specialist service to be more “streamlined” and focus on alarm calls, end of life care and a new “reablement” service.

This is aimed to save the partnership £6.9m by March.

A recent report by partnership manager Janine Howie outlines they have already saved £3.2m of that through a range of cost-cutting measures.

And one of them is halving the hours staff would spend idle during their shifts.

Trade union members held a protest outside Woodhill House to fight the proposed Aberdeenshire care projects cuts last week.
Trade union members often joined residents in protests outside Aberdeeshire Council’s HQ in Aberdeen. Image: Ethan Williams

What else have the Aberdeenshire healthcare redesign tweaked so far?

Health bosses previously said emergency responders spend 50% of their time “not working” – causing an outrage among staff and trade union leaders.

The number of unworked hours has gone from 1,596 in February to 670 in August. It is expected to dropped even further in the months to come.

This is partially due to reducing overnight staff levels, cutting the teams that would help people in need of immediate assistance from five to three.

These will drop to two once the transformation of the service is completed.

The front page of The Press and Journal after the IJB meeting on February 19.

Ms Howie explains at least 77 employees have also quit their jobs in the past few months – some of whom decided to take voluntary redundancy.

She adds there will be further redundancies in the next few months.

As part of the redesign, health chiefs plan to offload some of the in-house home care they provide to external organisations.

They have “had limited success” with this due to lack of availability.

Ms Howie writes they managed to transfer only 25% of their care packages to independent providers so far – but expects this number to pick up by March next year.

Meanwhile, those who wish to have Arch responders as their point of contact for their community alarm systems might have to pay £1.51 per week from April.

This, Ms Howie says, would earn the partnership about £28,000 per year.

How did Aberdeenshire board members react to the report?

The partnership manager recently presented a run down of all the changes to members of the Integration Joint Board.

And while some welcomed the progress, others questioned whether the project will be completed on time – with 75% of care packages still to be reassigned to other providers.

Councillor Ross Cassie.

Councillor Ross Cassie raised concerns that possible delays with the transition could leave the now reduced number of employees “burnt out”.

But Ms Howie said they are being “really mindful” of how they change staffing levels so this doesn’t happen.

Fears extra charges could leave elderly people out of pocket

On a more positive note, service user representative, Angie Mutch, praised the team’s work and shared her personal experience with the new reablement service.

“I think we’ve needed to do this for a while and it’s really encouraging that you’ve taken this on board,” she added.

“As someone who was in receipt of reablement when I came out after my brain injury, it works – it inspires people to get well and to take charge of their lives.”

Walking stick
Image: Shutterstock.

However, Ms Mutch is worried the proposed additional charges could put more pressure on elderly people and those whose finances are already stretched.

In response, Ms Howie stressed they would “never ask people to pay more than what they can afford”.

She added: “If there was a situation where someone was put at significant risk by not being able to afford this payment, then we have processes around that.”

‘Fed-up staff are not coping with the pressure, stress and not being heard’

Similarly to previous meetings, Unison branch secretary Inez Kirk had grave concerns over the impact the major redesign has had on care staff.

She said: “It seems to me that the workforce is a second thought – and I’m saying this having spoken to our home carers and all the staff associated.

“They have really struggled over the last year. They don’t feel that they are part of the process. They are very much being done to.”

Trade union branch secretary Inez Kirk spoke on behalf of staff about the Aberdeenshire healthcare shake-up
Trade union branch secretary Inez Kirk. Image: DC Thomson

She added: “These are the people that work every day with the people they’re supporting, these are the people that know them.”

“Some have been so fed-up that they’ve done the [partnership] a favour and walked away because they’re not coping with the pressure, the stress and not being heard.

“So I think to make this a success and get it to where the IJB want it to be, we have to involve the staff more in the processes.”

Health boss: ‘It’s difficult balancing everyone’s needs – but we’ve tried’

Board chairwoman Anne Stirling quickly jumped in to point out the suggestion that staff “have done the [partnership] a favour” by leaving is “not appropriate”.

Meanwhile, Ms Howie went on to say they have done their best to include everyone in the conversation, and are using staff feedback to shape the redesign to their needs.

And she added that “some are very positive about the changes”.

Janine Howie recently explained how they are getting on with the Aberdeenshire healthcare redesign. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Janine Howie recently explained how they are getting on with the Aberdeenshire healthcare redesign. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

The project leader said: “It’s difficult balancing everybody’s needs… It’s a large staff group and they don’t all have the same views.

“We engaged with the staff from the beginning of this process, and some of the information they’ve given us, we have implemented into our redesign process.

“There are a lot of things to work through, lots of complexities around this, and I’ve always tried my best to be honest and upfront with the staff about that.”

What are their next steps in the healthcare shake-up?

Ms Howie vowed to work with trade unions to better communicate the proposed changes with staff.

The new reablement service will officially come into force in December, while the care packages will continue being transferred to external providers in phases.

Ms Howie hopes the remaining contracts will be dished out more efficiently once their reviewed list of possible suppliers is released in March.

Aberdeenshire healthcare shake-up
Image: Michael Schwarz/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

In her report, Ms Howie wrote: “It is acknowledged that this has been a difficult time for the workforce with anxiety about future job security.

“However, positive feedback has also been received about the opportunity to create a more innovative and specialist role for the service.

“The workforce is commended for their continuing commitment to provide a quality service throughout this period of change.”

