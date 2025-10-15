‘Unworked hours’ slashed by half as at least 77 ‘fed-up’ staff quit in Aberdeenshire healthcare shake-up

Scores of Aberdeenshire carers have quit their jobs as trade union chiefs claim they couldn’t cope with the “pressure and stress” of a healthcare shake-up.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) announced plans to save around £17 million in February.

A number of services – including home care, transport for disabled people and projects for those with learning disabilities – were axed or tweaked in a bid to recoup the cash.

The departments to undergo the biggest changes were the in-house home care and Aberdeenshire Responders Care at Home Service (Arch).

These have been merged into a specialist service to be more “streamlined” and focus on alarm calls, end of life care and a new “reablement” service.

This is aimed to save the partnership £6.9m by March.

A recent report by partnership manager Janine Howie outlines they have already saved £3.2m of that through a range of cost-cutting measures.

And one of them is halving the hours staff would spend idle during their shifts.

What else have the Aberdeenshire healthcare redesign tweaked so far?

Health bosses previously said emergency responders spend 50% of their time “not working” – causing an outrage among staff and trade union leaders.

The number of unworked hours has gone from 1,596 in February to 670 in August. It is expected to dropped even further in the months to come.

This is partially due to reducing overnight staff levels, cutting the teams that would help people in need of immediate assistance from five to three.

These will drop to two once the transformation of the service is completed.

Ms Howie explains at least 77 employees have also quit their jobs in the past few months – some of whom decided to take voluntary redundancy.

She adds there will be further redundancies in the next few months.

As part of the redesign, health chiefs plan to offload some of the in-house home care they provide to external organisations.

They have “had limited success” with this due to lack of availability.

Ms Howie writes they managed to transfer only 25% of their care packages to independent providers so far – but expects this number to pick up by March next year.

Meanwhile, those who wish to have Arch responders as their point of contact for their community alarm systems might have to pay £1.51 per week from April.

This, Ms Howie says, would earn the partnership about £28,000 per year.

How did Aberdeenshire board members react to the report?

The partnership manager recently presented a run down of all the changes to members of the Integration Joint Board.

And while some welcomed the progress, others questioned whether the project will be completed on time – with 75% of care packages still to be reassigned to other providers.

Councillor Ross Cassie raised concerns that possible delays with the transition could leave the now reduced number of employees “burnt out”.

But Ms Howie said they are being “really mindful” of how they change staffing levels so this doesn’t happen.

Fears extra charges could leave elderly people out of pocket

On a more positive note, service user representative, Angie Mutch, praised the team’s work and shared her personal experience with the new reablement service.

“I think we’ve needed to do this for a while and it’s really encouraging that you’ve taken this on board,” she added.

“As someone who was in receipt of reablement when I came out after my brain injury, it works – it inspires people to get well and to take charge of their lives.”

However, Ms Mutch is worried the proposed additional charges could put more pressure on elderly people and those whose finances are already stretched.

In response, Ms Howie stressed they would “never ask people to pay more than what they can afford”.

She added: “If there was a situation where someone was put at significant risk by not being able to afford this payment, then we have processes around that.”

‘Fed-up staff are not coping with the pressure, stress and not being heard’

Similarly to previous meetings, Unison branch secretary Inez Kirk had grave concerns over the impact the major redesign has had on care staff.

She said: “It seems to me that the workforce is a second thought – and I’m saying this having spoken to our home carers and all the staff associated.

“They have really struggled over the last year. They don’t feel that they are part of the process. They are very much being done to.”

She added: “These are the people that work every day with the people they’re supporting, these are the people that know them.”

“Some have been so fed-up that they’ve done the [partnership] a favour and walked away because they’re not coping with the pressure, the stress and not being heard.

“So I think to make this a success and get it to where the IJB want it to be, we have to involve the staff more in the processes.”

Health boss: ‘It’s difficult balancing everyone’s needs – but we’ve tried’

Board chairwoman Anne Stirling quickly jumped in to point out the suggestion that staff “have done the [partnership] a favour” by leaving is “not appropriate”.

Meanwhile, Ms Howie went on to say they have done their best to include everyone in the conversation, and are using staff feedback to shape the redesign to their needs.

And she added that “some are very positive about the changes”.

The project leader said: “It’s difficult balancing everybody’s needs… It’s a large staff group and they don’t all have the same views.

“We engaged with the staff from the beginning of this process, and some of the information they’ve given us, we have implemented into our redesign process.

“There are a lot of things to work through, lots of complexities around this, and I’ve always tried my best to be honest and upfront with the staff about that.”

What are their next steps in the healthcare shake-up?

Ms Howie vowed to work with trade unions to better communicate the proposed changes with staff.

The new reablement service will officially come into force in December, while the care packages will continue being transferred to external providers in phases.

Ms Howie hopes the remaining contracts will be dished out more efficiently once their reviewed list of possible suppliers is released in March.

In her report, Ms Howie wrote: “It is acknowledged that this has been a difficult time for the workforce with anxiety about future job security.

“However, positive feedback has also been received about the opportunity to create a more innovative and specialist role for the service.

“The workforce is commended for their continuing commitment to provide a quality service throughout this period of change.”

Read more: