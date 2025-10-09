Debate: Where’s the best ‘hidden gem’ in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Where’s the best ‘hidden gem’ in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire?

We want to know where our readers reckon the best 'hidden gem' places to visit are across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Let us know your top picks in the comments section and our Head of Features will respond between 10-11am on Friday.

By Kieran Beattie
Where's the best 'hidden gem' to visit in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire? Join the debate with our features editor Kieran Beattie on Friday at 10am.
Where’s the best place to visit in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire that’s a ‘hidden gem’?

That’s the question we attempted to answer last week, when eight members of our staff picked out their top off-the-beaten-track locations across the north-east.

We picked out places like the peaceful pine forests of Glen Tanar near Aboyne, where I love walking with my wife and son, and Aikenshill Highlands farm, where my colleague and obituary writer Lindsay Bruce always takes visitors for some up-close cuddling with Highland Cows.

My son Harry and I on a walk around Glen Tanar. Image: Kieran Beattie

My colleague Karla, our food and drink writer, picked out Cullykhan Bay west of Fraserburgh as somewhere she reckons could compete with some of the best beaches in Austrailia, Thailand or Vietnam.

Cullykhan Bay, which food and drinker writer Karla says is up there with some of the best beaches she’s visited around Austrailia, Thailand and Vietnam. Image: Karla Sinclair

To coincide with VisitAberdeenshire’s new website, which will launch this autumn, we want to know where YOUR favourite ‘hidden gem’ in the north-east is.

It could be a lesser-known coffee shop you would drive all the way across the north-east for to get your hands on your favourite cappuccino and croissant.

It could be a wee hill or woodland near where you live that’s a personal favourite for dog walks.

It could even simply be your favourite place to take the kids on a sunny day, the definition is entirely up to you.

Let us know your favourite ‘hidden gem’ place to visit in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire below, and I’ll be here to respond from 10-11am on Friday.

Conversation