Debate: Where’s the best ‘hidden gem’ in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire?

Where’s the best place to visit in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire that’s a ‘hidden gem’?

That’s the question we attempted to answer last week, when eight members of our staff picked out their top off-the-beaten-track locations across the north-east.

We picked out places like the peaceful pine forests of Glen Tanar near Aboyne, where I love walking with my wife and son, and Aikenshill Highlands farm, where my colleague and obituary writer Lindsay Bruce always takes visitors for some up-close cuddling with Highland Cows.

My colleague Karla, our food and drink writer, picked out Cullykhan Bay west of Fraserburgh as somewhere she reckons could compete with some of the best beaches in Austrailia, Thailand or Vietnam.

To coincide with VisitAberdeenshire’s new website, which will launch this autumn, we want to know where YOUR favourite ‘hidden gem’ in the north-east is.

It could be a lesser-known coffee shop you would drive all the way across the north-east for to get your hands on your favourite cappuccino and croissant.

It could be a wee hill or woodland near where you live that’s a personal favourite for dog walks.

It could even simply be your favourite place to take the kids on a sunny day, the definition is entirely up to you.

Let us know your favourite ‘hidden gem’ place to visit in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire below, and I’ll be here to respond from 10-11am on Friday.