Aberdeenshire health bosses lift lid on savings made in ‘brutal’ budget blitz

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership is expected to come in £932,000 under budget by the end of the financial year.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Protesters outside Robertson Road Centre in Fraserburgh fighting against proposed day care cuts back in May.
Protesters outside Robertson Road Centre in Fraserburgh fighting against proposed day care cuts back in May. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire health chiefs have revealed they have managed to claw back almost £1 million after a string of “brutal” budget cuts.

The region’s health and social care partnership had to make several unpopular decisions earlier this year in a bid to save £17 million.

Halting transport, axing some day care services and redesigning its Aberdeenshire Responders Care at Home Service (Arch) were just some measures agreed in May, against a backdrop of furious protests.

Carol Reid and Janet Langley protested against proposed cuts to sheltered housing earlier this year. Image: Ethan Williams

A report on the partnership’s current financial position was given at Woodhill House earlier today.

Bosses lifted the lid on the savings they’ve managed to make, while warning that “slicing services” wouldn’t be an option to save cash every year.

How much has Aberdeenshire health and social care partnership saved?

Finance chief Gillian Milne told the board that, as of the end of July, the partnership had about £4m in the bank.

That is expected to come in at £932,000 under budget by the end of the financial year.

Ms Milne said the figures showed an “ongoing commitment to strong budget management across all teams”.

Chief finance and business officer Gillian Milne. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

But Ms Milne noted that almost £5m of the proposed savings rolled out earlier this year would not be met – and work is under way to find other ways to save cash.

Finance boss ‘confident’ partnership won’t go over budget

Councillor Moray Grant asked how confident health chiefs were that the sum would be achieved.

Ms Milne said she was aware the figure could go up or down over the coming months, but she was remaining optimistic.

She added: “I have confidence that the service has put in good budget management, it has strong financial grip and control, and there is good governance.

“All of those things will put us in good stead for a positive year-end position.”

This could mean that similar cuts would be very unlikely when the board sets its budget next year.

Health boss warns: ‘We cannot slice services year in, year out’

Meanwhile, chief officer Leigh Jolly said the partnership was “pretty close” to making the required savings identified earlier this year.

However, she noted that the hard work wasn’t over yet.

Head of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership Leigh Jolly.

“We cannot continue to slice services year in, year out,” Ms Jolly said.

“We need to do a service redesign, and some of the recovery plan that we have done to date absolutely takes that approach.”

Ms Jolly also thinks the Aberdeenshire service won’t have to rely as much on million-pound funding lifelines from NHS Grampian, which is battling its own budget crisis.

