Gallery: Stonehaven families enjoy Halloween festivities at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch opening weekend

Families headed to Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch as its opening weekend took place in Stonehaven.

Visitors were encouraged to pick their own pumpkins, meet, pet and feed the farm animals and enjoy a range of Halloween-themed play activities.

A range of indoor and outdoor play areas and a spookily decorated barn were added bonuses on the day.

Holly Emslie from Grains Farm said: ‘It’s our favourite time of year at the farm! We are so excited to open the gates and see everyone enjoying the pumpkins, the animals and creating great memories.’

