Gallery: Stonehaven families enjoy Halloween festivities at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch opening weekend

The event consists of two other weekends, the 18th–19th and 25th–26th of October.

Ella McLean, 3, Jake Slesser, 7, and Logan Slesser, 3, proudly show off their pumpkin picks at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
By Heather Fowlie, Mark Asquith & Kenny Elrick

Families headed to Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch as its opening weekend took place in Stonehaven.

Visitors were encouraged to pick their own pumpkins, meet, pet and feed the farm animals and enjoy a range of Halloween-themed play activities.

A range of indoor and outdoor play areas and a spookily decorated barn were added bonuses on the day.

Holly Emslie from Grains Farm said: ‘It’s our favourite time of year at the farm! We are so excited to open the gates and see everyone enjoying the pumpkins, the animals and creating great memories.’

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick captured all the highlights below:

Chelsie and Miguel Galvez-Estevez enjoy a family day out with Granny Janice and Rio, 6, at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
A colourful pumpkin display welcomes visitors to Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch during its Halloween-themed opening weekend in Stonehaven.
Austin, 5, and Tipperary Graham, 1, sit among the hay bales with their pumpkins during a fun day at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
Becca Whitelaw and Rachael Watson enjoy the pumpkin fun with Aria, 7, and Rorie, 9 months, at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
Bright orange pumpkins on display as visitors pick their favourites at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
Kate Sellar and David Dalgetty enjoy a family day out with baby Edith, 4 months, at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
Goats line up eagerly along the fence, waiting to be fed by visitors at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
Freya, 6, and Alfie Webster, 2, pose for a cheerful photo at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
Katie Chisholm, 6, enjoys feeding the friendly goats during the opening weekend of Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
Chris and Lauren Tattersall enjoy the pumpkin festivities with daughters Isabella, 5, and Lydia, 1, at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
Fraser Allan, 5, enjoys feeding one of the friendly goats during a visit to Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
Families pose for photos in the autumn-themed display at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch during its opening weekend celebrations in Stonehaven.
Catherine Stephen enjoys a day out at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch with daughters Remi, 3, and Raya, 18 months, in Stonehaven.
The friendly donkeys prove a hit with visitors exploring Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch during its opening weekend in Stonehaven.
Emily Thom, 5, proudly shows off her pumpkin find during the opening weekend of Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.
Families meet the friendly Shetland ponies at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch during its opening weekend in Stonehaven.
A curious group of goats gathers by the fence, hoping for treats from visitors at Grain’s Farm Pumpkin Patch in Stonehaven.