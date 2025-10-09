Returning Aberdeen cabbie allowed to skip Street Knowledge Test after plea to council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Returning Aberdeen cabbie allowed to skip Street Knowledge Test after plea to council

Scott Allan was given the exemption by councillors after saying he was "really confident" in his abilities.

By Isaac Buchan
The taxi driver has been allowed to skip the test. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
A returning cabbie has been allowed to skip Aberdeen’s contentious Street Knowledge Test after telling councillors he passed it in 2016

Scott Allan spent three years in the trade before leaving during the pandemic, but now wishes to come back to bolster the city’s fleet.

He went before the council’s licensing committee on Wednesday to ask to be exempt from resitting the Street Knowledge Test, which would be a normal requirement to secure permission if you’ve previously handed in your badge.

If he failed it, he would have been barred from re-entering the profession.

Mr Allan told councillors he was “really confident” in his abilities as a cabbie.

Why would driver have to resit Aberdeen Street Knowledge Test?

Mr Allan last passed the Street Knowledge Test nine years ago.

Budding cabbies have to acquire a taxi badge from the local authority to work, which involves completing a medical and this roads quiz.

Taxi driver Scott Allan wished to skip sitting the Street Knowledge Test again. Image: Aberdeen City Council webcast

This would have meant that the returning driver would have to redo Aberdeen’s Street Knowledge Test to get behind the wheel again.

However, as he had only been out of the trade for a short time, Mr Allan felt that he would be perfectly capable of ferrying passengers around the city.

This exam has proved contentious over the years, with opponents claiming it’s an outdated barrier to entering the trade – arguing it is contributing to Aberdeen’s night-time shortages.

Uber, the ride hailing firm new to the industry, have been outspoken critics of the test.

'The Niptune Ba': Not even the signs above the door could help out the baffled people sitting their Aberdeen taxi street knowledge test. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Previously this year, one would-be driver was so desperate to skip the test he offered bribes to licensing chiefs.

It was revised in late 2024, reducing the questions from 80 to 44.

What did councillors decide?

When asked by councillor Dell Henrickson if he was sure he would know the ever-expanding suburbs such as Bridge of Don and Cove, Mr Allan said he was “really confident in his knowledge”.

The returning cabbie told the chamber: “You mentioned a couple there, I actually stay close to one of them.

“So I don’t think I’ll have any issues getting straight back into it, knowing places, streets, routes, not a problem.”

He added: “I’m Aberdonian, I’ve been driving here for 35 years. I’m really familiar with everywhere and streets in Aberdeen.”

In the end, councillors agreed that Mr Allan would slide right back into the trade no problem, and allowed him to bypass the Street Knowledge Test.

Conversation