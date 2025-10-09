Returning Aberdeen cabbie allowed to skip Street Knowledge Test after plea to council

A returning cabbie has been allowed to skip Aberdeen’s contentious Street Knowledge Test after telling councillors he passed it in 2016

Scott Allan spent three years in the trade before leaving during the pandemic, but now wishes to come back to bolster the city’s fleet.

He went before the council’s licensing committee on Wednesday to ask to be exempt from resitting the Street Knowledge Test, which would be a normal requirement to secure permission if you’ve previously handed in your badge.

If he failed it, he would have been barred from re-entering the profession.

Mr Allan told councillors he was “really confident” in his abilities as a cabbie.

Why would driver have to resit Aberdeen Street Knowledge Test?

Mr Allan last passed the Street Knowledge Test nine years ago.

Budding cabbies have to acquire a taxi badge from the local authority to work, which involves completing a medical and this roads quiz.

This would have meant that the returning driver would have to redo Aberdeen’s Street Knowledge Test to get behind the wheel again.

However, as he had only been out of the trade for a short time, Mr Allan felt that he would be perfectly capable of ferrying passengers around the city.

This exam has proved contentious over the years, with opponents claiming it’s an outdated barrier to entering the trade – arguing it is contributing to Aberdeen’s night-time shortages.

Uber, the ride hailing firm new to the industry, have been outspoken critics of the test.

Previously this year, one would-be driver was so desperate to skip the test he offered bribes to licensing chiefs.

It was revised in late 2024, reducing the questions from 80 to 44.

What did councillors decide?

When asked by councillor Dell Henrickson if he was sure he would know the ever-expanding suburbs such as Bridge of Don and Cove, Mr Allan said he was “really confident in his knowledge”.

The returning cabbie told the chamber: “You mentioned a couple there, I actually stay close to one of them.

“So I don’t think I’ll have any issues getting straight back into it, knowing places, streets, routes, not a problem.”

He added: “I’m Aberdonian, I’ve been driving here for 35 years. I’m really familiar with everywhere and streets in Aberdeen.”

In the end, councillors agreed that Mr Allan would slide right back into the trade no problem, and allowed him to bypass the Street Knowledge Test.

You can view the full meeting here.

Read more: