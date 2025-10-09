New Rubislaw Den North home approved despite fears ‘more owners might now build houses in big back gardens’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Rubislaw Den North home approved despite fears ‘more owners might now build houses in big back gardens’

Councillors visited Aberdeen's Millionaire's Row today to inspect the site before coming to a decision.

By Ben Hendry
The row over plans for a new home at Rubislaw Den North, along with turning Gordon House into flats, came to a head today.
The row over plans for a new home at Rubislaw Den North, along with turning Gordon House into flats, came to a head today. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Developers have been given the go-ahead to build a new home in the grounds of a mansion on Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Den North despite complaints from neighbours.

Gordon House, a grand building on the street dubbed Millionaire’s Row, was built in the 1880s.

After it went on the market in 2022, developers snapped it up and lodged plans to turn it into luxury flats.

While the notion of breathing new life into the historic mansion was welcomed, the idea of creating new properties in the garden at the same time sparked some serious objections.

One of these, said to be “inspired by the look of Aberdeen Art Gallery”, caused concern for its “alien” appearance in the leafy area.

Neighbours have concerns about the new home to be built on the boundary with the woodland. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

What happened at the meeting about the new home on Rubislaw Den North?

The spat came to a head at a council meeting today, where neighbours pleaded for members of the planning committee to reject the scheme.

The same councillors had been due to decide the proposal’s fate a few weeks ago, but held off so they could visit the site themselves.

And after a trip to Rubislaw Den North this morning, they were finally ready to settle the debate.

27 Rubislaw Den North mansion to be turned into flats.
Images of the new Gordon House. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

They first heard from Michael Lorimer, a chartered town planner with Ryden who had been hired to fight the case of neighbours Mr and Mrs Barrack.

Mr Lorimer said the contentious Garden House proposed for the spot would sit “directly on the boundary” of his clients’ abode.

He warned this would create a “severe sense of enclosure”, while “directly overlooking” rooms and private gardens next door.

The granite mansion poised to be turned into flats. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

Roger Laird from THE Architecture and Planning spoke on behalf of objector Sidney Fraser.

Mr Laird raised fears that approving these plans would set a precedent for more Rubislaw Den North residents to build a new home in their back garden.

And he said the modern house would “dramatically alter” the character of the Rubislaw Den nature site which it overlooks.

What did councillors say about new home on Rubislaw Den North?

Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig said he was all for the plan to transform the large mansion into flats – but had to judge the whole scheme as one.

And he was so opposed to the Garden House element that he called for the entire project to be scrapped.

Optimus last occupied the Rubislaw Den North address earmarked for seven flats and new homes. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

He described this added house as a “fatal flaw” in the plan, making it “unacceptable”.

Independent member Marie Boulton agreed, saying the copper-clad addition was “a step too far”.

How did they vote?

However, committee convener Ciaran McRae argued that the plans should be approved.

He said any concerns had been allayed by his visit to the property.

Diamond Property Developments are behind the plans for the new home along with the Rubislaw Den North mansion conversion. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

Do you think they made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

Mr McRae added that, if councillors were to refuse any property based on overlooking concerns, then “we would never build anything”.

Members eventually voted 6-3 in favour of the plans.

You can see the plans here.

