New Rubislaw Den North home approved despite fears ‘more owners might now build houses in big back gardens’

Developers have been given the go-ahead to build a new home in the grounds of a mansion on Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Den North despite complaints from neighbours.

Gordon House, a grand building on the street dubbed Millionaire’s Row, was built in the 1880s.

After it went on the market in 2022, developers snapped it up and lodged plans to turn it into luxury flats.

While the notion of breathing new life into the historic mansion was welcomed, the idea of creating new properties in the garden at the same time sparked some serious objections.

One of these, said to be “inspired by the look of Aberdeen Art Gallery”, caused concern for its “alien” appearance in the leafy area.

What happened at the meeting about the new home on Rubislaw Den North?

The spat came to a head at a council meeting today, where neighbours pleaded for members of the planning committee to reject the scheme.

The same councillors had been due to decide the proposal’s fate a few weeks ago, but held off so they could visit the site themselves.

And after a trip to Rubislaw Den North this morning, they were finally ready to settle the debate.

They first heard from Michael Lorimer, a chartered town planner with Ryden who had been hired to fight the case of neighbours Mr and Mrs Barrack.

Mr Lorimer said the contentious Garden House proposed for the spot would sit “directly on the boundary” of his clients’ abode.

He warned this would create a “severe sense of enclosure”, while “directly overlooking” rooms and private gardens next door.

Roger Laird from THE Architecture and Planning spoke on behalf of objector Sidney Fraser.

Mr Laird raised fears that approving these plans would set a precedent for more Rubislaw Den North residents to build a new home in their back garden.

And he said the modern house would “dramatically alter” the character of the Rubislaw Den nature site which it overlooks.

What did councillors say about new home on Rubislaw Den North?

Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig said he was all for the plan to transform the large mansion into flats – but had to judge the whole scheme as one.

And he was so opposed to the Garden House element that he called for the entire project to be scrapped.

He described this added house as a “fatal flaw” in the plan, making it “unacceptable”.

Independent member Marie Boulton agreed, saying the copper-clad addition was “a step too far”.

How did they vote?

However, committee convener Ciaran McRae argued that the plans should be approved.

He said any concerns had been allayed by his visit to the property.

Do you think they made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

Mr McRae added that, if councillors were to refuse any property based on overlooking concerns, then “we would never build anything”.

Members eventually voted 6-3 in favour of the plans.

You can see the plans here.

