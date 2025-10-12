Exclusive: Overnight Aberdeen hospital staff WON’T get paid for extra hour when clocks go back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Overnight Aberdeen hospital staff WON’T get paid for extra hour when clocks go back

The change has come about after some scrutiny from finance watchdogs.

NHS Grampian workers will not get an extra hour's pay when the clocks change.
NHS Grampian workers will not get an extra hour's pay when the clocks change. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Hard-up health chiefs will pocket the pay north-east workers would normally have received for working overnight when the clocks go back.

For staff accustomed to night shifts at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the official changing of the seasons has meant an extra hour’s pay.

But time has been called on the practice.

The clocks will change at the end of October. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian chiefs, eager to save every penny in the face of a bleak financial outlook, are rolling out changes to the system.

What is changing, and why?

A report that recently went before the NHS Grampian board outlined this new approach.

Employee director Steven Lindsay explained that the previous method has been in place for “for many years”.

Mr Lindsay wrote that these workers would receive “an extra hour’s pay for working a shift that spans when the clocks go back by one hour in the autumn”.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

However, he adds that there was no such amendment made to workers’ pay packets when the clocks go forward in spring – meaning they were being paid for an hour they did not work.

Something called the Scottish Terms and Conditions Committee, an organisation which exists to negotiate deals for workers, “provided guidance” on the issue.

They decreed that neither clock change should be “taken into account for pay purposes”.

After “sensitively communicating the change”, it has been agreed that, when the clocks change at 2am on Sunday, October 26, there won’t be any bonus pay for employees.

What do you make of the change? Let us know in our comments section below

Why is NHS Grampian trying to save money?

The report comes following years of financial turmoil for the north-east health board.

Last year, bosses even clamped down on sandwich spending in a desperate bid to save every penny possible.

Outside of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is NHS Grampian’s flagship hospital, with lots of workers who will be on shift when the clocks change. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This week, it emerged the body was on course to be about £50 million over-budget by the end of the financial year.

And a shock report from external auditors listed a range of drastic measures that could be deployed to help balance the books.

It included replacing workers with AI systems, and a “review” of staffing levels.

Read more:

Conversation