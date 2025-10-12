Exclusive: Overnight Aberdeen hospital staff WON’T get paid for extra hour when clocks go back

Hard-up health chiefs will pocket the pay north-east workers would normally have received for working overnight when the clocks go back.

For staff accustomed to night shifts at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the official changing of the seasons has meant an extra hour’s pay.

But time has been called on the practice.

NHS Grampian chiefs, eager to save every penny in the face of a bleak financial outlook, are rolling out changes to the system.

What is changing, and why?

A report that recently went before the NHS Grampian board outlined this new approach.

Employee director Steven Lindsay explained that the previous method has been in place for “for many years”.

Mr Lindsay wrote that these workers would receive “an extra hour’s pay for working a shift that spans when the clocks go back by one hour in the autumn”.

However, he adds that there was no such amendment made to workers’ pay packets when the clocks go forward in spring – meaning they were being paid for an hour they did not work.

Something called the Scottish Terms and Conditions Committee, an organisation which exists to negotiate deals for workers, “provided guidance” on the issue.

They decreed that neither clock change should be “taken into account for pay purposes”.

After “sensitively communicating the change”, it has been agreed that, when the clocks change at 2am on Sunday, October 26, there won’t be any bonus pay for employees.

Why is NHS Grampian trying to save money?

The report comes following years of financial turmoil for the north-east health board.

Last year, bosses even clamped down on sandwich spending in a desperate bid to save every penny possible.

This week, it emerged the body was on course to be about £50 million over-budget by the end of the financial year.

And a shock report from external auditors listed a range of drastic measures that could be deployed to help balance the books.

It included replacing workers with AI systems, and a “review” of staffing levels.

