NHS Grampian cash crisis: Experts warn ‘staff might need to be replaced by AI to balance books’ as bosses fight to save millions

NHS Grampian’s new boss chaired her first board meeting on a whirlwind day for the health board – as independent experts published a grim report and the Scottish Government pledged millions to fund “immediate improvements”.

Chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight recently took up the post after a move from NHS Orkney.

Her first board meeting took place on what turned out to be a rollercoaster date for the struggling body.

Firstly, independent auditors drafted in to inspect NHS Grampian’s finances revealed their findings.

A hefty 138-page dossier warned staffing levels may have to be slashed to make ends meet.

That was swiftly followed up by the Scottish Government pledging almost £6m to help NHS Grampian remain afloat…

This cash will be used to improve the emergency department, with hopes for a faster flow of patients through Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

What happened at NHS Grampian meeting today?

The funding boost came as the NHS Grampian Board met today to discuss its major money woes.

Finance director Alex Stephen explained that the health board is forecast to be £49.2m over budget by next spring.

However, he said that staff are “working extremely hard” to improve this.

The Scottish Government had told NHS Grampian that the north-east organisation would only be allowed to go £45m into the red.

The board heard how new savings have been found that could help scrape together that required £4m.

Mr Stephen told members that the health board is in a better place financially than it was in previous months, and is “moving in the right direction”.

He added: “We cannot rest and work needs to continue to identify areas where we can be more efficient.”

Is NHS Grampian managing to make any savings?

Earlier this year, health bosses put together a plan to recoup millions of pounds.

Measures agreed included axing operations on public holidays, giving routine test results by phone or letter and pharmacy staff getting public holidays off.

Director of improvement, Phil Tydeman, revealed NHS Grampian is forecasting in-year savings of a staggering £60.4m, just shy of its £61.8m target.

Savings ‘generated from the bedside up’

Board member Dennis Robertson praised health chiefs for the “tremendous job” of getting NHS Grampian to its current position – as there had been fears the deficit could be as much as £68m.

He also asked if clinicians were involved in work to address the financial challenge of balancing the books.

Acute medical director Paul Bachoo confirmed they have played a “significant” role, and said the savings had been “generated from the bedside up”.

He added: “This is the opportunity for people who ultimately are often responsible for spending the money to take a very different view of how they do things.

“This is an opportunity to drive down waste, to look at effectiveness, utility, and durability of devices, responsibility of learning and beginning the journey to owning budgets and how to spend.”

Mr Tydeman also assured members that no new cuts will be made until the impact on patient experience and quality, as well as staff health and wellbeing, has been assessed.

Is this an improvement?

Last year, the health board had a total overspend of £65.2m, the highest across Scotland and the fifth highest in percentage terms.

Over the previous two financial years, NHS Grampian has required funding totalling £90m from the Scottish Government.

This year’s predicted £45m deficit still leaves it with the highest overspend in Scotland, however.

Further finance updates will be given to the board over the coming months, with a savings plan for next year expected to be approved in March.

While the mood in the meeting was positive, a new report compiled by external auditors was released today too.

Is local NHS spending too much on staff?

The board meeting came on the same day as independent auditors released a long-awaited report examining NHS Grampian’s finances.

Amid a range of suggestions, the 138-page dossier said the struggling health board should consider reducing staffing levels in certain areas.

It stated: “It is the increase in clinical and non-clinical staffing levels that is the primary driver of the increase in the deficit.”

Experts from KPMG said increases in staffing levels in recent years do not “align with the decrease in total beds and levels of activity that NHS Grampian is experiencing”.

These external auditors revealed that theatre sessions had declined by 8.8% between 2019/20 and 2024/25, with outpatient procedures falling by almost 4% and day cases falling by almost 12%.

This shock report adds that the “widening gap between workforce investment and service delivery” means questions must be asked about productivity and system efficiency.

The report further recommends an “independent review is undertaken of staffing levels” as it appears to “contribute significantly” to debt levels.

It stressed that “transformational change” is needed to cut costs.

Could AI be used to replace some staff?

And this could also include reducing administrative and back-office roles using technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The dossier adds a “30% – 40% phased reduction in back-office roles” could be achieved by investing in “technology, attrition and re-organising internal roles”.

This could save as much as £15.6m.

The auditors add: “This will require some investment in technology such as Robotic Process Automation and AI and could take approximately between 12 to 36 months (or beyond depending on pace and attrition rates) to realise.”

What does new boss make of report?

Addressing the report in the meeting, Ms Skaife-Knight said some of the recommendations are already being acted upon.

She said: “I very much welcome the publication of the report and the independent assessment.

“It rightly and properly shines a spotlight on the key challenges that we face from an NHS Grampian and system perspective.

“It will, and already is indeed, informing improvements.”

NHS Grampian’s troubles raised at Scottish Government

Meanwhile, North East MSP Tess White called for First Minister John Swinney to meet with the board to discuss its financial crisis ahead of the winter.

Ms White also stated that the strain is “intolerable for staff and patients”.

Mr Swinney revealed that he regularly discusses the performance of the NHS with his officials and confirmed that Mr Gray will meet the board on Monday.

