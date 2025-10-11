Will multi-million-pound ‘rapid’ bus make Westhill residents more likely to come into Aberdeen?

Westhill residents have had their say on the Aberdeen Rapid Transit scheme – with some eager to hop on board while others bemoaned how long it could take to become a reality.

It’s been three years since the radical public transport proposal was announced.

It’s a scheme that planners believe could rival Edinburgh’s trams or Glasgow’s subway system.

Ultimately it could see 36 electric “tram-style” busses running along two routes that criss-cross through the city, slashing journey times and making the bus a go-to option for more locals.

Public talks have now finally kicked off, with a session at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary earlier this week.

Staff at the medical campus said that the ART scheme could help to reduce years of parking chaos around the hospital.

The second round of in-person events was yesterday at Ashdale Hall in Westhill, where many turned out to share their views on the scheme which would link the town to Blackdog with an ultra-modern bus service going through Aberdeen.

What do Westhill residents think about Aberdeen Rapid Transit?

We headed to the Aberdeenshire town to speak with residents and find out what they think of the multi-million pound public transport project.

Information stands were erected at the community venue for hours yesterday afternoon, with representatives on hand to answer questions.

Margaret Currie, who lives in Westhill, was one of the first to pop in.

She frequently goes to the hospital as a patient partner and tells me she has to take her car because she “cannot get a bus there”.

“I would prefer to use public transport if I could,” she adds, browsing the information boards.

And she would “certainly” use the ART route to get to the hospital.

Margaret continues: “I think anything that improves transport into Aberdeen and out of Aberdeen is to be commended…

“Especially if it can go past the hospital where, at the moment, there is not a good service from Westhill.”

David Ritchie, another Westhill resident, says: “It sounds very positive, this is the kind of service we’ve needed for a long time.”

He tells me that he still tends to drive into town “partly because of the length of time the bus takes”.

And he adds that he would use the ART more “if it’s quicker”.

‘Aberdeen is behind when it comes to public transport’

It comes as Aberdeen’s controversial bus gates system has deterred people from venturing into the city from Aberdeenshire – with traders left feeling the pinch.

Rather than facing fines, many folk have simply stopped coming in at all.

So would the modern bus scheme help to change that?

Louise Macleod tells me “it would be a good thing” and that “it probably would be something she would use if it’s direct.”

“Driving from Westhill is horrendous at the moment,” she explains.

“It actually puts me off going into town completely.”

She acknowledges that by going past the hospital this could open up an option for older residents and workers.

“There are a lot of older residents, so I think it would be good for them as well because there used to be a bus that would take folk directly to there,” Louise tells me.

“It’s just good to have something different. If it’s more simple more people would use public transport.

“That is something Aberdeen is lacking, we are really behind when it comes to public transport.”

However, despite some seeing the positives, others were sceptical of the plans…

One Westhill resident, who wished to remain anonymous, raised issues with the current busses that “don’t operate according to the timetable”.

They told me: “It’s good that they are looking at something but it’s going to take years, what can you do to improve the existing operation?”

Another resident told me they were currently not confident in the plans offering enough connections in the city.

They tell me that they use the park and ride service but are “let down because it is not open a lot of the time – or the bus takes me straight into one place and I might need to go somewhere else.”

Would Aberdeen Rapid Transit mean you would use public transport? Let us know in our comments section below

Nestrans boss encourages people to have their say

Paul Finch is the director at Nestrans and was on hand at Ashdale Hall to answer questions and take feedback on board about the ART scheme.

Reflecting on the event, he said: “It’s great we’ve got this opportunity to do this engagement, it’s great to meet people, it’s great to hear people’s views.”

Paul continues: “These are ideas for a transformative public transport system to serve the city, to change the way we think about public transport in Aberdeen as it goes forward.

“But it won’t happen unless we get that feedback. The people who use the buses or experience the city on a day-to-day, their voice is the most valuable in all of this, so we’ve got to reflect that and take that forward as well.”

You can find out more about the upcoming in-person and online public engagement events here.

Read more:

Exclusive: ‘I want to save Aberdeen’s Woolmanhill Hospital from ruin by turning it into huge street art museum’

Fife Arms owners ‘could disturb reverend’s remains’ with Braemar Kirk heating overhaul

Aberdeen Rapid Transit: Everything you need to know about tram-like bus plans as public talks start