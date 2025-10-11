Will multi-million-pound ‘rapid’ bus make Westhill residents more likely to come into Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Will multi-million-pound ‘rapid’ bus make Westhill residents more likely to come into Aberdeen?

We headed to the public event in Westhill to find out what residents think of the public transport scheme.

Aberdeen Rapid Transit public talks in Westhill
Colin and Margaret Currie at the Ashdale Hall for talks on the scheme. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Westhill residents have had their say on the Aberdeen Rapid Transit scheme – with some eager to hop on board while others bemoaned how long it could take to become a reality.

It’s been three years since the radical public transport proposal was announced.

It’s a scheme that planners believe could rival Edinburgh’s trams or Glasgow’s subway system.

Ultimately it could see 36 electric “tram-style” busses running along two routes that criss-cross through the city, slashing journey times and making the bus a go-to option for more locals.

The Aberdeen Rapid Transit scheme would see a route run to Westhill. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson Date

Public talks have now finally kicked off, with a session at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary earlier this week.

Staff at the medical campus said that the ART scheme could help to reduce years of parking chaos around the hospital.

The second round of in-person events was yesterday at Ashdale Hall in Westhill, where many turned out to share their views on the scheme which would link the town to Blackdog with an ultra-modern bus service going through Aberdeen.

One of the ART routes would run from Blackdog, through the city, out to a new mobility hub in Westhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do Westhill residents think about Aberdeen Rapid Transit?

We headed to the Aberdeenshire town to speak with residents and find out what they think of the multi-million pound public transport project.

Information stands were erected at the community venue for hours yesterday afternoon, with representatives on hand to answer questions.

Margaret Currie, who lives in Westhill, was one of the first to pop in.

She frequently goes to the hospital as a patient partner and tells me she has to take her car because she “cannot get a bus there”.

“I would prefer to use public transport if I could,” she adds, browsing the information boards.

Aberdeen Rapid Transit talks in Westhill
Margaret and Colin Currie attended the Aberdeen Rapid Transit public engagement event in Westhill with their furry friend. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

And she would “certainly” use the ART route to get to the hospital.

Margaret continues: “I think anything that improves transport into Aberdeen and out of Aberdeen is to be commended…

“Especially if it can go past the hospital where, at the moment, there is not a good service from Westhill.”

David Ritchie, another Westhill resident, says: “It sounds very positive, this is the kind of service we’ve needed for a long time.”

He tells me that he still tends to drive into town “partly because of the length of time the bus takes”.

And he adds that he would use the ART more “if it’s quicker”.

Aberdeen Rapid Transit Westhill public event
David Ritchie, who sees the benefits of the ART scheme. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

‘Aberdeen is behind when it comes to public transport’

It comes as Aberdeen’s controversial bus gates system has deterred people from venturing into the city from Aberdeenshire – with traders left feeling the pinch.

Rather than facing fines, many folk have simply stopped coming in at all.

So would the modern bus scheme help to change that?

Louise Macleod tells me “it would be a good thing” and that “it probably would be something she would use if it’s direct.”

“Driving from Westhill is horrendous at the moment,” she explains.

“It actually puts me off going into town completely.”

Traders blame bus gates for plummeting takings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She acknowledges that by going past the hospital this could open up an option for older residents and workers.

“There are a lot of older residents, so I think it would be good for them as well because there used to be a bus that would take folk directly to there,” Louise tells me.

“It’s just good to have something different. If it’s more simple more people would use public transport.

“That is something Aberdeen is lacking, we are really behind when it comes to public transport.”

Aberdeen Rapid Transit public event Westhill
People came along to the public event in Westhill to find out more about the scheme. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, despite some seeing the positives, others were sceptical of the plans…

One Westhill resident, who wished to remain anonymous, raised issues with the current busses that “don’t operate according to the timetable”.

They told me: “It’s good that they are looking at something but it’s going to take years, what can you do to improve the existing operation?”

The second public engagement event took place at Ashdale hall in Westhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Another resident told me they were currently not confident in the plans offering enough connections in the city.

They tell me that they use the park and ride service but are “let down because it is not open a lot of the time – or the bus takes me straight into one place and I might need to go somewhere else.”

Information stands were on display at Ashdale Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Would Aberdeen Rapid Transit mean you would use public transport? Let us know in our comments section below

Nestrans boss encourages people to have their say

Paul Finch is the director at Nestrans and was on hand at Ashdale Hall to answer questions and take feedback on board about the ART scheme.

Reflecting on the event, he said: “It’s great we’ve got this opportunity to do this engagement, it’s great to meet people, it’s great to hear people’s views.”

Paul Finch director of Nestrans.  Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Paul continues: “These are ideas for a transformative public transport system to serve the city, to change the way we think about public transport in Aberdeen as it goes forward.

“But it won’t happen unless we get that feedback. The people who use the buses or experience the city on a day-to-day, their voice is the most valuable in all of this, so we’ve got to reflect that and take that forward as well.”

You can find out more about the upcoming in-person and online public engagement events here. 

Read more:

Exclusive: ‘I want to save Aberdeen’s Woolmanhill Hospital from ruin by turning it into huge street art museum’

Fife Arms owners ‘could disturb reverend’s remains’ with Braemar Kirk heating overhaul

Aberdeen Rapid Transit: Everything you need to know about tram-like bus plans as public talks start

Conversation