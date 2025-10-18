More Aberdeen taxi drivers are passing rejigged knowledge test – but could YOU pass it?

Aberdeen’s Street Knowledge Test has been the bane of many budding taxi drivers’ lives for some time now.

The exam grills would-be cabbies on the ins and outs of the Granite City’s road network and landmarks, and has come under scrutiny from certain sides of the industry.

The new kids on the taxi block, Uber, have bemoaned the importance that is put on the test, and have repeatedly said “if Glasgow and Edinburgh don’t need a test, why do we?”

Veteran industry chiefs have argued that if the quiz was binned, it would “erode Aberdeen’s knowledgeable taxi trade”.

But new figures show that after the test was revamped at the tail end of last year, pass rates have actually increased…

And now you can see if you can pass our Street Knowledge Test using real examples that budding cabbies would have to face…

How does Aberdeen Street Knowledge Test work?

The test is designed to make sure Aberdeen cabbies know the streets of the Granite City like the back of their hand.

It was revamped in December last year, following some previous contentious questions asking drivers the location of landmarks which had been closed for years – such as the Neptune Bar.

The quiz is split into three sections – streets, places and routes.

The streets part of the test gives aspiring drivers two streets in the city, and they’re asked which road links the two.

The P&J has been given some examples of the street section, which you can try out for yourself here:

In the actual test, there is no multiple choice, and budding drivers must get at least 15/20 to pass.

The section has the lowest pass rate of the three, with just 48% of drivers passing first time.

What about the other sections?

The other two parts of the exam are where the majority of drivers pass.

The “places” section asks would-be drivers to name the street of landmarks in Aberdeen, such as hotels, schools, sports facilities and a whole host of others.

Just like our streets quiz, there is no multiple choice for actual drivers sitting the test.

See if you could pass the “places” section using these real examples:

Just like the “streets” section, drivers must score a minimum of 15/20 on this area, with the current pass rate sitting at 79%.

The final section of the test is the “routes” part, which asks drivers to name the most direct route between point A and point B.

Hopeful cabbies must score at least 3/4 on this one, with a success rate of 58%.

What does the data show?

Since the test was revamped, the data shows that the pass rate has gone up.

37% of drivers are now successfully completing the exam, compared to almost 20% before.

However, it is important to note that these figures include resits.

From 2021-23, 351 tests were taken by hopeful taxi drivers — but only 65 people passed.

Rainbow City Taxis boss, Russell McLeod told The P&J that he sees these figures as a “great return”, noting that out of 94 applicants, 66 passed the test at one point.

Read more: