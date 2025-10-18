More Aberdeen taxi drivers are passing rejigged knowledge test – but could YOU pass it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More Aberdeen taxi drivers are passing rejigged knowledge test – but could YOU pass it?

Take our own Street Knowledge Test to see if you could become an Aberdeen taxi driver!

By Isaac Buchan
Pass rates for the contentious Street Knowledge Test have gone up in recent years. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Pass rates for the contentious Street Knowledge Test have gone up in recent years. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Street Knowledge Test has been the bane of many budding taxi drivers’ lives for some time now.

The exam grills would-be cabbies on the ins and outs of the Granite City’s road network and landmarks, and has come under scrutiny from certain sides of the industry.

The new kids on the taxi block, Uber, have bemoaned the importance that is put on the test, and have repeatedly said “if Glasgow and Edinburgh don’t need a test, why do we?”

Veteran industry chiefs have argued that if the quiz was binned, it would “erode Aberdeen’s knowledgeable taxi trade”.

Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Taxi titans want to keep the Street Knowledge Test in place. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

But new figures show that after the test was revamped at the tail end of last year, pass rates have actually increased…

And now you can see if you can pass our Street Knowledge Test using real examples that budding cabbies would have to face…

How does Aberdeen Street Knowledge Test work?

The test is designed to make sure Aberdeen cabbies know the streets of the Granite City like the back of their hand.

It was revamped in December last year, following some previous contentious questions asking drivers the location of landmarks which had been closed for years – such as the Neptune Bar.

The quiz is split into three sections – streets, places and routes.

The streets part of the test gives aspiring drivers two streets in the city, and they’re asked which road links the two.

The P&J has been given some examples of the street section, which you can try out for yourself here:

In the actual test, there is no multiple choice, and budding drivers must get at least 15/20 to pass.

The section has the lowest pass rate of the three, with just 48% of drivers passing first time.

What about the other sections?

The other two parts of the exam are where the majority of drivers pass.

The “places” section asks would-be drivers to name the street of landmarks in Aberdeen, such as hotels, schools, sports facilities and a whole host of others.

Just like our streets quiz, there is no multiple choice for actual drivers sitting the test.

See if you could pass the “places” section using these real examples:

Just like the “streets” section, drivers must score a minimum of 15/20 on this area, with the current pass rate sitting at 79%.

The final section of the test is the “routes” part, which asks drivers to name the most direct route between point A and point B.

Hopeful cabbies must score at least 3/4 on this one, with a success rate of 58%.

What does the data show?

Since the test was revamped, the data shows that the pass rate has gone up.

37% of drivers are now successfully completing the exam, compared to almost 20% before.

However, it is important to note that these figures include resits.

From 2021-23, 351 tests were taken by hopeful taxi drivers — but only 65 people passed.

Rainbow City Taxis boss, Russell McLeod told The P&J that he sees these figures as a “great return”, noting that out of 94 applicants, 66 passed the test at one point.

Read more: 

Conversation