VIDEO: Helicopter douses flames at Deeside hill blaze

Footage has captured the moment a helicopter collected water in the fight against a hillside fire near Dinnet.

Crews were scrambled to a remote Aberdeenshire estate, west of Davan, at around 1.20pm on Thursday.

Five fire appliances and a water carrier were tasked to the scene in Deeside, facing a mile-long firewall.

A helicopter was later drafted in to douse the flames from above, in an effort to contain the blaze.

It is understood that the aircraft was stood down after a short time due to a lack of daylight.

Fire officials confirmed the seven-hour blaze is thought to have been sparked by controlled burning in the area.

Helicopter aids fight against Dinnet fire

Onlooker Ben Catchpole captured footage and images of the fire crews in action.

A short video clip provided to The Press and Journal shows the helicopter collecting water from a nearby river before circling the area to reach the fire front.

Meanwhile, smoke can be seen rising in the distance, creating a haze on the horizon.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around seven hours before the scene was handed back to estate workers shortly after 8pm.