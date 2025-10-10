VIDEO: Helicopter douses flames at Deeside hill blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

VIDEO: Helicopter douses flames at Deeside hill blaze

Crews battled for around seven hours to extinguish the fire.

By Michelle Henderson

Footage has captured the moment a helicopter collected water in the fight against a hillside fire near Dinnet.

Crews were scrambled to a remote Aberdeenshire estate, west of Davan, at around 1.20pm on Thursday.

Five fire appliances and a water carrier were tasked to the scene in Deeside, facing a mile-long firewall.

A helicopter was later drafted in to douse the flames from above, in an effort to contain the blaze.

It is understood that the aircraft was stood down after a short time due to a lack of daylight.

Fire officials confirmed the seven-hour blaze is thought to have been sparked by controlled burning in the area.

Smoke rises form Aberdeenshire hillside in the distance beyond the trees.
Firefighters battled the rural fire for around seven hours. Image supplied by Ben Catchpole.
A green helicopter overhead with orange water basket below.
A helicopter doused the flames from above. Image supplied by Ben Catchpole.

Helicopter aids fight against Dinnet fire

Onlooker Ben Catchpole captured footage and images of the fire crews in action.

A short video clip provided to The Press and Journal shows the helicopter collecting water from a nearby river before circling the area to reach the fire front.

Meanwhile, smoke can be seen rising in the distance, creating a haze on the horizon.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around seven hours before the scene was handed back to estate workers shortly after 8pm.

Fire crews among the trees on rural road.
Five fire appliances and a water carrier were drafted to the scene. Image supplied by Ben Catchpole.
Dramatic pictures show the helicopter in action in fighting a hillside fire west of Dinnet. Image supplied by Ben Catchpole.

