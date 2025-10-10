Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire VIDEO: Helicopter douses flames at Deeside hill blaze Crews battled for around seven hours to extinguish the fire. By Michelle Henderson October 10 2025, 10:41 am October 10 2025, 10:41 am Share VIDEO: Helicopter douses flames at Deeside hill blaze Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6869377/firefighters-tackle-rural-fire-west-of-dinnet/ Copy Link 0 comment Footage has captured the moment a helicopter collected water in the fight against a hillside fire near Dinnet. Crews were scrambled to a remote Aberdeenshire estate, west of Davan, at around 1.20pm on Thursday. Five fire appliances and a water carrier were tasked to the scene in Deeside, facing a mile-long firewall. A helicopter was later drafted in to douse the flames from above, in an effort to contain the blaze. It is understood that the aircraft was stood down after a short time due to a lack of daylight. Fire officials confirmed the seven-hour blaze is thought to have been sparked by controlled burning in the area. Firefighters battled the rural fire for around seven hours. Image supplied by Ben Catchpole. A helicopter doused the flames from above. Image supplied by Ben Catchpole. Helicopter aids fight against Dinnet fire Onlooker Ben Catchpole captured footage and images of the fire crews in action. A short video clip provided to The Press and Journal shows the helicopter collecting water from a nearby river before circling the area to reach the fire front. Meanwhile, smoke can be seen rising in the distance, creating a haze on the horizon. Firefighters remained at the scene for around seven hours before the scene was handed back to estate workers shortly after 8pm. Five fire appliances and a water carrier were drafted to the scene. Image supplied by Ben Catchpole. Dramatic pictures show the helicopter in action in fighting a hillside fire west of Dinnet. Image supplied by Ben Catchpole.
