Last look inside Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre as demolition crews tear attraction apart

The venue closed in 2023, and is now being flattened.

People have been having a last look inside the Beach Leisure Centre.
People have been having a last look inside the Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry & kennyelrick

Demolition works have offered a final glimpse inside Aberdeen’s much-missed Beach Leisure Centre as the beloved building is reduced to rubble.

Work at the seaside site started a few weeks ago, but ramped up on Monday as the prominent bright blue flumes were destroyed.

Now, as workers move on to raze the rest of the complex, passersby are being given an eye-opening final peek inside.

It has become clear how vandals targeted the attraction while it was lying empty, with graffiti festooned across the interior.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was among those having a last look at the Beach Leisure Centre:

The Beach Leisure Centre is being reduced to rubble. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The site sits surrounded by wreckage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
This is the view people are now getting from Broadhill as they have a last look at the Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Does this bring back some bittersweet memories? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Debris piled up at what was the popular swimming pool. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
You can see some of the graffiti sprayed inside. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Where the flumes used to be… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A closer look at the foyer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The centre has been missed by many. The building is expected to be fully demolished within months. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The future of the site remains uncertain.

Earlier this week, we revealed how it had been added to the Scottish Government’s catalogue of vacant and derelict land across Aberdeen. 

Future phases of the city’s beach masterplan have been kicked into the long grass until fresh funding is available.

