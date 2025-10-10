Last look inside Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre as demolition crews tear attraction apart

Demolition works have offered a final glimpse inside Aberdeen’s much-missed Beach Leisure Centre as the beloved building is reduced to rubble.

Work at the seaside site started a few weeks ago, but ramped up on Monday as the prominent bright blue flumes were destroyed.

Now, as workers move on to raze the rest of the complex, passersby are being given an eye-opening final peek inside.

It has become clear how vandals targeted the attraction while it was lying empty, with graffiti festooned across the interior.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was among those having a last look at the Beach Leisure Centre:

The future of the site remains uncertain.

Earlier this week, we revealed how it had been added to the Scottish Government’s catalogue of vacant and derelict land across Aberdeen.

Future phases of the city’s beach masterplan have been kicked into the long grass until fresh funding is available.

