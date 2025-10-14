Exclusive: ‘Legal loophole’ could force Aberdeen City Council chief executive to order removal of ‘sinister’ Saltires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: ‘Legal loophole’ could force Aberdeen City Council chief executive to order removal of ‘sinister’ Saltires

Labour chief M Tauqeer Malik is looking to use electoral legislation regulations to force council top brass' hand...

Angela Scott's role as an election officer could prove key for Saltires being taken down. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Aberdeen City Council’s chief executive could be strong-armed into ordering “sinister” Saltires draped from lampposts be removed.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik is demanding answers from council chiefs over why flags haven’t been taken down across Aberdeen.

It is understood the installation of the Scottish flags are part of a “patriotism movement” called Operation Raise the Colours which is tied to anti-migration groups.

Councillor Lynn Thomson previously said they were “not a symbol of some warm fuzzy patriotism, but something much more sinister”.

Top planning chief, David Dunne, last month said they would be coming down “as part of ongoing due process”.

However, no progress has been made when it comes to lowering the Saltires lining the likes of Great Northern Road.

Nicola Sturgeon previously criticised Saltires flying in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Now Mr Malik warns that with Scottish Parliament elections around the corner, these emblems could end up breaking the law when voters head to the polls.

The Lower Deeside councillor is hoping to use an electoral legal loophole to push council chiefs to take down the flags.

What is being done at the moment?

Mr Malik has written to Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott, urging her to “remove the flags as quickly and efficiently as possible”.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
They all remain in place despite Mr Dunne’s assurances weeks ago.

Aberdeenshire Council workers had to stop taking Saltires down from lampposts in Peterhead after staff were “threatened” for removing them.

So with nothing done so far, the city’s Labour leader has examined the elections rulebook to see if they can be torn down sooner rather than later…

Could election loophole bring the flags down across Aberdeen?

Mr Malik’s letter, seen by The P&J, focuses on the potentially “illegal” role that these flags could play in the upcoming Holyrood election.

Mrs Scott is the returning officer for next year’s election, meaning her role, set by the electoral commission, is to “ensure that the election is administered effectively”.

Angela Scott’s role as the returning officer could mean she would have to bring the flags down before the election period begins. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Representations of the Peoples Act 1983 states two major points which apply to Mr Malik’s argument.

The law outlines acceptable conduct during election periods for candidates and parties.

And the hefty piece of legislation states that any public property cannot be used for political displays or campaigning during an election period, including lampposts.

It is contended that these flags have been hung up in response to political policies.

‘These flags promote intolerance’

Mr Malik warned the local authority’s chief executive that “there is a danger that you are in effect allowing flags to be used as a tool for those political parties that want those flags to fly to promote intolerance”.

He continued: “The continued use of these flags being flown on council property in the run up to a Scottish election could have an impact on the democratic process.

“We urge you as the returning officer for Aberdeen City Council to instruct the council to remove the flags as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

Aberdeen City Council was approached for comment.

