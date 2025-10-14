Exclusive: ‘Legal loophole’ could force Aberdeen City Council chief executive to order removal of ‘sinister’ Saltires

Aberdeen City Council’s chief executive could be strong-armed into ordering “sinister” Saltires draped from lampposts be removed.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik is demanding answers from council chiefs over why flags haven’t been taken down across Aberdeen.

It is understood the installation of the Scottish flags are part of a “patriotism movement” called Operation Raise the Colours which is tied to anti-migration groups.

Councillor Lynn Thomson previously said they were “not a symbol of some warm fuzzy patriotism, but something much more sinister”.

Top planning chief, David Dunne, last month said they would be coming down “as part of ongoing due process”.

However, no progress has been made when it comes to lowering the Saltires lining the likes of Great Northern Road.

Now Mr Malik warns that with Scottish Parliament elections around the corner, these emblems could end up breaking the law when voters head to the polls.

The Lower Deeside councillor is hoping to use an electoral legal loophole to push council chiefs to take down the flags.

What is being done at the moment?

Mr Malik has written to Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott, urging her to “remove the flags as quickly and efficiently as possible”.

They all remain in place despite Mr Dunne’s assurances weeks ago.

Aberdeenshire Council workers had to stop taking Saltires down from lampposts in Peterhead after staff were “threatened” for removing them.

So with nothing done so far, the city’s Labour leader has examined the elections rulebook to see if they can be torn down sooner rather than later…

Could election loophole bring the flags down across Aberdeen?

Mr Malik’s letter, seen by The P&J, focuses on the potentially “illegal” role that these flags could play in the upcoming Holyrood election.

Mrs Scott is the returning officer for next year’s election, meaning her role, set by the electoral commission, is to “ensure that the election is administered effectively”.

The Representations of the Peoples Act 1983 states two major points which apply to Mr Malik’s argument.

The law outlines acceptable conduct during election periods for candidates and parties.

And the hefty piece of legislation states that any public property cannot be used for political displays or campaigning during an election period, including lampposts.

It is contended that these flags have been hung up in response to political policies.

‘These flags promote intolerance’

Mr Malik warned the local authority’s chief executive that “there is a danger that you are in effect allowing flags to be used as a tool for those political parties that want those flags to fly to promote intolerance”.

He continued: “The continued use of these flags being flown on council property in the run up to a Scottish election could have an impact on the democratic process.

“We urge you as the returning officer for Aberdeen City Council to instruct the council to remove the flags as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

Aberdeen City Council was approached for comment.

