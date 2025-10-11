Four people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash near Ellon

Two children were among four people taken to hospital today following a single-vehicle crash near Ellon.

Emergency services were called to the A948 Ellon to Auchnagatt road shortly after 1pm.

Police and paramedics attended the scene at the Mains of Arnage.

Two adults and two children were checked over by paramedics before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Aberdeenshire road was closed for a short time to allow for the recovery of the vehicle.

The A948 reopened shortly after 3pm.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “The A948 has reopened following a one-vehicle crash at Mains of Arnage near Ellon reported around 1.05pm on Saturday, October 11.

“Road users are thanked for their patience.”