Review: How’s the new Tamil tapas bringing exotic taste of India to Stonehaven’s Queen’s Hotel?

Slowly navigating Aberdeen’s roadworks nightmare as I crawled out of town towards Stonehaven, I couldn’t help but think to myself “this better be worth it”.

I was looking after my pals’ dog, Molly, and thought I would combine a seaside outing for her with the chance to catch up with my friend Mark over dinner.

Our destination was the town’s Queen’s Hotel – to try an exotic new cuisine that seems to have become a bit of a talking point.

And after a stroll along the bustling promenade on what was a surprisingly warm October afternoon, we decided we had built up enough of an appetite to pop in.

Why did we choose this spot?

I was tempted to try out this new Tamil offering, from the south of India, after reading about it on The P&J’s website a week or two earlier.

Boss Prakash Srinivisan told our reporter how he was hoping to boost weekday trade with the launch of this intriguing menu.

Prakash, from Kemnay, took over the hotel about a year before – saving it from closure.

Speaking of the new offering, he explained “We wanted to introduce Stonehaven to this type of cuisine… I think people are really going to love it.”

Well, did we?

What are our first impressions?

At this point I should probably mention that dogs aren’t allowed in the restaurant area.

But having checked with the owner, we were told it was fine to sit in the dog-friendly bar and have the meals brought through to us there.

This perhaps made for an odd combination. I’m more used to dining on nothing fancier than a packet of salt and vinegar crisps in a setting like this.

But most importantly, Molly was made to feel very welcome, being given a big bowl of water and a biscuit by the friendly staff.

So far, so good.

What do we have from the Tamil menu at Stonehaven’s Queen’s Hotel?

Checking with the barmaid, we are advised that a total of six dishes to share would be about the right amount of food.

While we are always keen to give something new a try, we would be the first to admit we aren’t the biggest connoisseurs of spicy stuff.

So, perhaps a bit meekly, we scanned the menu for the dishes that sounded a BIT spicy – but veered away from anything TOO hot.

So that ruled out a few options likely to set our palates aflame.

Dragon chicken? I’m sure it was nice, if you’re into that sort of thing. But for us? That was definitely one to avoid.

So I’m afraid this review is for people who take a walk on the mild side when it comes to spicy food… Nevertheless, the options we chose still put us through our paces!

What dishes do I recommend?

While some were pleasingly warm, others were more of a trial for our tastebuds.

Chief among these is the poondu milagu prawns (£12.95), which has Mark perspiring within moments of his first taste.

These are spicy garlic prawns, which he seems unable to resist despite their potent effect.

I’m not much better when I start things off with the chicken chukka (£8.95).

This is a dry-style chicken curry, which is a staple among Tamil meat-eating communities and comes with a thick masala.

We also had some milagai squid (£12.95), kuruvepilal lamb (£9.95), uraiai bonda (£7.95), and salmon porichadhu (£10.95).

Each dish comes with its own side helping of salad, which at first I deemed a bit excessive.

But I soon found this to have its benefits, as something of a soothing palate cleanser.

“The salad helps,” I croaked to Mark between forkfuls of chicken chukka and slices of squid.

Wiping a tear from his eye, he agrees.

Did we manage to finish it all?

I’m never usually a big fan of squid, but the crispy, herby batter on these make it one of the highlights of the trip. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and spicy.

It had me draining the last of my Guinness in record time, while Mark’s Level Head IPA also disappears pretty quickly.

The salmon is nice but fairly plain compared to the other grub on offer. This works out well for Molly, who gratefully receives a small chunk.

Uraiai bonda are deep fried balls of potato given a yellow tinge as they are covered in chickpea batter.

This was the cheapest item of our selection (and one of few non-meat options), but it proved hearty and filling. The crunch of the batter gave way to creamy, soft balls of mashed potato.

Meanwhile, the karuveppilal lamb is tender, perfectly cooked and full of flavour.

Karuveppilai is a special gravy from the south of India, made with garlic-roasted curry leaves, chilis and coconut.

If some of the fare verged on being too spicy, and the salmon wasn’t spicy enough, then this was (to quote famously fussy Goldilocks) just right.

By the end, we have cleared every plate. We agree that the lamb and squid dishes were the real standouts.

And we are glad the Giulianotti ice cream shop is just a short walk away – for a much needed ice-cold dessert.

How was the service?

It’s not every day you combine a pint in a traditional bar with a selection of six Tamil tapas dishes. In fact, it was a first for me.

And, though they’re still getting used to the new menu themselves, the staff are helpful and friendly – warning us about certain items being really rather hot.

Manager Prakash popped in halfway through our meal too, to check how we found it, which is always appreciated.

I’m a big believer in the importance of good service, and The Queen’s Hotel staff did a great job.

Our verdict on the Tamil tapas at Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven

In what can be tough times for the hospitality trade, you have to admire anyone for trying something a bit daring to draw in punters.

Stonehaven is probably the biggest day-out destination in the north-east for Aberdeen residents like myself, and the hotel has plenty competition nearby.

I’d usually go to the Ship Inn while visiting the town, and Number 44 in the centre is another favourite.

But it’s great to see some different offerings sprouting up, with the Queen’s Hotel’s exotic menu coming shortly after the Nadarra wine bar opening nearby.

And don’t worry, if you like your pub grub of the traditional variety, the menu still features all the usual British classics too.

These Tamil platefuls introduced us to a range of dishes we had never tried before. It was well worth the gamble – and yes, it was even worth the trip through those Aberdeen roadworks…

But do please note that Prakash will be away for a while, with the kitchen closed until early November – when punters can once again snap up some tapas!

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 3/5

Information:

Address: 9 Allardice Street, Stonehaven, AB39 2BS

Tel: 01569 568178

Website: https://queens.hotels-aberdeenshire.com/en/

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes, but only in the bar

Price: £63.70 for six Tamil tapas dishes

Read our latest restaurant reviews online here, or every Saturday in the food and drink magazine.

Read more:

Fennel restaurant in Inverurie offers £18 steak – but is it worth a trip?

How are the liver and onions at traditional Ploughman Inn in Peterculter?