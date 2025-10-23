New plans to turn £750,000 Queen’s Road building in Aberdeen into huge house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New plans to turn £750,000 Queen’s Road building in Aberdeen into huge house

Developers were given permission to turn the B-listed property into offices in 2018 - but never moved ahead with the plans.

By Ben Hendry
The Queen's Road building being turned into a house.
The Queen's Road building being turned into a house. Image: Ben Hendry/Roddie Reid

A historic Queen’s Road building in Aberdeen is being turned into a huge house after hitting the market for £750,000.

Meanwhile, on Claremont Street, a “pet boutique” and cafe could be opening up.

These and more feature in Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Twice a week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start in Torry, where a closed bookies could be turned into a takeaway.

Developer taking a gamble on former bookmakers

The 25 Balnagask Road property has been closed for some time, and has been offered up for sale or rent.

It’s located along a row of shops, many of which are already takeaways.

The row of units on the Torry street. Image: Google Maps

Now, applicant Sava Estates wants to bring it back to life.

If approved, the takeaway would be open from noon to 11pm.

Papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council say it would create six full-time jobs.

The former bookies is poised to be converted. Image: EG PropertyLink

Duncan and Todd eyeing up improvements

Meanwhile, over on Belmont Street, Duncan and Todd wants to do up its city centre opticians.

They want to make the signs a bit more eye-catching by lighting them up.

The Duncan and Todd building  seen undergoing some work recently. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Broomhill Road extension in Aberdeen

Susan Maxwell has lodged plans for an extension in Aberdeen’s west end.

A statement sent to the council explains this would “provide additional living space that could be utilised as a bedroom in the future”.

But to make sure it doesn’t bother neighbours, she wants to reduce the ground level in the garden before building it.

A design image showing how the ground would be lowered to make way for the extension. Image: Etch architects
A closer look at the proposed extension. Image: Etch architects
Another angle showing the dip that would be formed in the garden. Image: Etch architects

Braemar Wee House saved from demolition by historians

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead documented controversial proposals for a new home on Chapel Brae in Braemar.

Now, elsewhere on the street, proposals have been submitted for more changes at a historic cottage.

Lui Cottage in the Royal Deeside community. Image: Moxon architects

In 2023, we revealed how a Buckinghamshire family had taken on an ambitious renovation project to make Royal Deeside their permanent home.

Gordon and Karen Moore, who operate Bacres Farm Ltd, are listed as living at Bacres House in Hambleden.

They formed plans to fix up the C-listed granite Lui Cottage at 35 Chapel Brae – and make it fit for the 21st century.

As part of their plan, they also wanted to rebuild the Wee House on the site.

The timber Wee Hoose on the grounds. Image: Moxon architects

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council back then explained how it had fallen into “considerable disrepair”.

The new owners said it was “structurally unsound” as they sought consent to replace it.

But that didn’t go down too well with historians…

The building is a reminder of past times in the area… Image: Moxon architects

Why is this building of interest?

These Wee Houses date back to the area’s initial rise as a tourism destination, sparked by Queen Victoria visiting nearby Balmoral.

Residents built these extra abodes in their gardens, which they would move into during the summer – while renting out their houses to visitors.

Heritage experts argued that it should be saved, and sent the applicants back to the drawing board.

A glimpse at the living room in there. Image: Moxon architects

Fresh designs from Moxon Architects state: “The proposal is now for alterations and refurbishment of the existing timber Wee House, rather than complete demolition and rebuild.”

There is a kitchen/living room on the ground floor, along with two bedrooms upstairs.

This shows some work taking place at the property. Image: Moxon architects

New Aberdeenshire tourism destination poised to launch

The owners of Gunhill Farm were given planning permission for five new holiday lodges on their land about two years ago.

The 500-acre farm near Inverurie is a mix of arable and livestock, with 450 breeding ewes and 150 cattle.

But in a bid to diversify, these plans aim to turn it into a bit of a holiday destination.

The site on the outskirts of Pitcaple. Image: Google Maps

This idea was backed by local tourism destinations like the Lochter Activity Centre at Oldmeldrum.

Bosses there bemoaned a “dearth of holiday accommodation in the area”, while the Barra Castle events venue also highlighted a “ready demand” for facilities like these.

Here is how the log cabins will look.

And Pitcaple Lodge Retreats now appears poised to launch.

Its website says it will open this autumn.

Fresh plans have now been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission for signage directing visitors to the rural spot.

The branding for the attraction has been unveiled. Image: Rood Signs

Garioch Sports Centre reveals solar panels plan

A few miles away in Inverurie, Garioch Sports Centre wants to install dozens of solar panels to help power the complex.

These would be laid out on the ground nearby rather than the roof, with 72 to be spread out across a site in the newly expanded car park.

Garioch Sports Centre.
Garioch Sports Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire planning heads say this would help to reduce ongoing energy costs “whilst contributing to local and national carbon reduction targets”.

A report adds: “The proposed installation will also set an example in the local area for best practice in energy security, microgeneration and sustainability.”

Bosses also reveal they had considered putting in a “small-scale wind turbine”, but ruled it out due to the houses nearby.

Kevin Bonarius, Garioch Sports Centre.
Garioch Sports Centre’s chief operating officer Kevin Bonarius is proud of what they have achieved since the challenges of Covid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aristocratic red tape tussle over new gym plans settled

Now that a paperwork wrangle has been resolved, work at a historic Aberdeenshire estate has been given the go-ahead.

In July, The P&J reported on the plans to modernise a huge mansion at Glenbuchat.

Documentation indicated it had been submitted by the blue-blooded Mountbattens.

The Mountbattens are looking to expand at Glenbuchat Estate. Image: Pert Bruce Construction
The Mountbattens are looking to expand at Glenbuchat Estate. Image: Pert Bruce Construction

Henry David Louis Mountbatten, Earl of Medina, appeared to be behind the plans for a new gym and extension at the plush property.

He is a relative of one of the royal family’s most trusted confidants, who played a crucial role in the early years of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

The Earl’s father is the great-nephew of Lord Louis Mountbatten – more widely known as ‘Dickie’ – who was Prince Philip’s uncle.

Lord Mountbatten was very close with his great nephew, the king, before his death. Image: PA/PA Wire
Lord Mountbatten was very close with his great nephew, the King, before his death. Image: PA/PA Wire

But after the plans were submitted this summer, they were withdrawn – and revised proposals were lodged instead.

In September, Planning Ahead explained that ownership details had been filed incorrectly the first time, stating the land belonged to Glenbuchat Estate Ltd – which is run by the Earl of Medina.

New papers confirmed the ownership as North Glen Estates Ltd, a hunting business run by Hampshire-based Laura Sorrentino.

How the new gym could look at Glenbuchat Estate. Image: Cobban Architecture
How the new gym could look at Glenbuchat Estate. Image: Cobban Architecture

And now this anomaly has been sorted out, Aberdeenshire Council has given the plans its blessing.

Claremont Street ‘pet boutique’ and cafe plan revealed

A beauty salon on Aberdeen’s Claremont Street could soon become a cafe – with a twist.

The building on the corner of Claremont Street and Chattan Place. Image: Google Maps

Jamie Miller has submitted proposals to turn it into an eatery with space for dozens of visitors, with its own “pet boutique” in the building next door.

Blueprints show how the pet boutique would have its own harness fitting area.

And yes, there will be access between the shop and the cafe for anyone who wants to treat themselves while out shopping for their four-legged-friend.

How the inside of the premises could be transformed. Image: JCN Piping Design

What do you think of the pet boutique plan? Let us know in our comments section below

Could Queen’s Road flats in Aberdeen become one large property?

Finally, we have some plans to turn a building on Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road into one large dream home.

The B-listed 60 Queen’s Road address dates back to 1902. It was designed by famous Aberdeen architect John Rust.

The Queen’s Road house is one of many historic granite villas on the prestigious Aberdeen street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

In the early 20th century it was home to notable banker William Dickson – who served as agent of the Aberdeen branch of the National Bank of Scotland from 1912 to 1927.

Mr Dickson became an elder at Queen’s Cross Church as something of a pillar of the west end community.

The keen golfer known for his “kindly disposition” died at 60 Queen’s Road on Christmas morning in 1938.

The Press and Journal reported the death on December 27, 1938. Image: British Newspaper Archive

It was turned into flats in the 1980s, but Knight Frank took it over about a decade ago.

At that time, the property firm was given planning permission to turn the building across from the Malmaison into offices.

However, the proposals approved in 2018 have never made it off the drawing board.

And the 125-year-old Queen’s Road property recently hit the market for offers over £750,000.

The building could be set for a new lease of life. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What are the new plans for Queen’s Road house?

Now applicant Fiona Kindness wants to revert it to its original purpose, as a large single home.

Documents sent to the council explain that the previous plan “was not implemented”, so the premises is still technically registered as two flats.

Blueprints show how the proposed new Queen’s Road house would have six bedrooms.

A closer view of the Queen’s Road house. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

You can see the plans for yourself here:

Balnagask takeaway plans revealed 

Duncan and Todd improvements

Broomhill Road extension

Braemar “wee hoose”

Pitcaple Lodge Retreats 

Inverurie solar panels

Glenbuchat Estate puzzle resolved

Claremont Street pet boutique 

Queen’s Road flats to become huge house

