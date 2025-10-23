New plans to turn £750,000 Queen’s Road building in Aberdeen into huge house

A historic Queen’s Road building in Aberdeen is being turned into a huge house after hitting the market for £750,000.

Meanwhile, on Claremont Street, a “pet boutique” and cafe could be opening up.

We start in Torry, where a closed bookies could be turned into a takeaway.

Developer taking a gamble on former bookmakers

The 25 Balnagask Road property has been closed for some time, and has been offered up for sale or rent.

It’s located along a row of shops, many of which are already takeaways.

Now, applicant Sava Estates wants to bring it back to life.

If approved, the takeaway would be open from noon to 11pm.

Papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council say it would create six full-time jobs.

Duncan and Todd eyeing up improvements

Meanwhile, over on Belmont Street, Duncan and Todd wants to do up its city centre opticians.

They want to make the signs a bit more eye-catching by lighting them up.

Broomhill Road extension in Aberdeen

Susan Maxwell has lodged plans for an extension in Aberdeen’s west end.

A statement sent to the council explains this would “provide additional living space that could be utilised as a bedroom in the future”.

But to make sure it doesn’t bother neighbours, she wants to reduce the ground level in the garden before building it.

Braemar Wee House saved from demolition by historians

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead documented controversial proposals for a new home on Chapel Brae in Braemar.

Now, elsewhere on the street, proposals have been submitted for more changes at a historic cottage.

In 2023, we revealed how a Buckinghamshire family had taken on an ambitious renovation project to make Royal Deeside their permanent home.

Gordon and Karen Moore, who operate Bacres Farm Ltd, are listed as living at Bacres House in Hambleden.

They formed plans to fix up the C-listed granite Lui Cottage at 35 Chapel Brae – and make it fit for the 21st century.

As part of their plan, they also wanted to rebuild the Wee House on the site.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council back then explained how it had fallen into “considerable disrepair”.

The new owners said it was “structurally unsound” as they sought consent to replace it.

But that didn’t go down too well with historians…

Why is this building of interest?

These Wee Houses date back to the area’s initial rise as a tourism destination, sparked by Queen Victoria visiting nearby Balmoral.

Residents built these extra abodes in their gardens, which they would move into during the summer – while renting out their houses to visitors.

Heritage experts argued that it should be saved, and sent the applicants back to the drawing board.

Fresh designs from Moxon Architects state: “The proposal is now for alterations and refurbishment of the existing timber Wee House, rather than complete demolition and rebuild.”

There is a kitchen/living room on the ground floor, along with two bedrooms upstairs.

New Aberdeenshire tourism destination poised to launch

The owners of Gunhill Farm were given planning permission for five new holiday lodges on their land about two years ago.

The 500-acre farm near Inverurie is a mix of arable and livestock, with 450 breeding ewes and 150 cattle.

But in a bid to diversify, these plans aim to turn it into a bit of a holiday destination.

This idea was backed by local tourism destinations like the Lochter Activity Centre at Oldmeldrum.

Bosses there bemoaned a “dearth of holiday accommodation in the area”, while the Barra Castle events venue also highlighted a “ready demand” for facilities like these.

And Pitcaple Lodge Retreats now appears poised to launch.

Its website says it will open this autumn.

Fresh plans have now been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission for signage directing visitors to the rural spot.

Garioch Sports Centre reveals solar panels plan

A few miles away in Inverurie, Garioch Sports Centre wants to install dozens of solar panels to help power the complex.

These would be laid out on the ground nearby rather than the roof, with 72 to be spread out across a site in the newly expanded car park.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire planning heads say this would help to reduce ongoing energy costs “whilst contributing to local and national carbon reduction targets”.

A report adds: “The proposed installation will also set an example in the local area for best practice in energy security, microgeneration and sustainability.”

Bosses also reveal they had considered putting in a “small-scale wind turbine”, but ruled it out due to the houses nearby.

Aristocratic red tape tussle over new gym plans settled

Now that a paperwork wrangle has been resolved, work at a historic Aberdeenshire estate has been given the go-ahead.

In July, The P&J reported on the plans to modernise a huge mansion at Glenbuchat.

Documentation indicated it had been submitted by the blue-blooded Mountbattens.

Henry David Louis Mountbatten, Earl of Medina, appeared to be behind the plans for a new gym and extension at the plush property.

He is a relative of one of the royal family’s most trusted confidants, who played a crucial role in the early years of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

The Earl’s father is the great-nephew of Lord Louis Mountbatten – more widely known as ‘Dickie’ – who was Prince Philip’s uncle.

But after the plans were submitted this summer, they were withdrawn – and revised proposals were lodged instead.

In September, Planning Ahead explained that ownership details had been filed incorrectly the first time, stating the land belonged to Glenbuchat Estate Ltd – which is run by the Earl of Medina.

New papers confirmed the ownership as North Glen Estates Ltd, a hunting business run by Hampshire-based Laura Sorrentino.

And now this anomaly has been sorted out, Aberdeenshire Council has given the plans its blessing.

Claremont Street ‘pet boutique’ and cafe plan revealed

A beauty salon on Aberdeen’s Claremont Street could soon become a cafe – with a twist.

Jamie Miller has submitted proposals to turn it into an eatery with space for dozens of visitors, with its own “pet boutique” in the building next door.

Blueprints show how the pet boutique would have its own harness fitting area.

And yes, there will be access between the shop and the cafe for anyone who wants to treat themselves while out shopping for their four-legged-friend.

Could Queen’s Road flats in Aberdeen become one large property?

Finally, we have some plans to turn a building on Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road into one large dream home.

The B-listed 60 Queen’s Road address dates back to 1902. It was designed by famous Aberdeen architect John Rust.

In the early 20th century it was home to notable banker William Dickson – who served as agent of the Aberdeen branch of the National Bank of Scotland from 1912 to 1927.

Mr Dickson became an elder at Queen’s Cross Church as something of a pillar of the west end community.

The keen golfer known for his “kindly disposition” died at 60 Queen’s Road on Christmas morning in 1938.

It was turned into flats in the 1980s, but Knight Frank took it over about a decade ago.

At that time, the property firm was given planning permission to turn the building across from the Malmaison into offices.

However, the proposals approved in 2018 have never made it off the drawing board.

And the 125-year-old Queen’s Road property recently hit the market for offers over £750,000.

What are the new plans for Queen’s Road house?

Now applicant Fiona Kindness wants to revert it to its original purpose, as a large single home.

Documents sent to the council explain that the previous plan “was not implemented”, so the premises is still technically registered as two flats.

Blueprints show how the proposed new Queen’s Road house would have six bedrooms.

