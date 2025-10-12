Campaign to block axing of ‘pivotal’ STV north news bulletin backed by Holyrood leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Campaign to block axing of ‘pivotal’ STV north news bulletin backed by Holyrood leaders

Aberdeen and Scottish Parliament leaders signed an open letter to broadcasting regulator Ofcom in a bid to save the service.

By Denny Andonova
STV north office
The open letter describes the move as being “of grave concern to businesses, communities and elected representatives across the region”. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 25/09/25

Political leaders in Scotland have put their differences aside to demand STV make a U-turn on their decision to axe the Aberdeen news bulletin.

The broadcaster announced plans to shut down their north-east programme as they aim to save £3 million by the end of next year.

About 60 jobs will be cut in the process.

The move includes combining STV Central and STV North into a single news programme which will be produced and presented from Glasgow.

It is understood the Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee offices will remain open.

STV north office
STV North has been based in Tullos for more than 20 years, covering the areas north of Dundee and Tayside. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The news sent shock waves across communities, with many fearing this would “silence local voices” and hammer regional journalism.

Scottish Parliament leaders joined forces in an open letter to Ofcom, urging the regulator to block the proposals and save the north bulletin.

It comes as the government puts local issues – such as the future of oil and gas and offshore jobs – under the spotlight during the three-day SNP conference in Aberdeen.

First Minister John Swinney visits the exhibition hall during the second day of the SNP annual conference at P&J Live. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Axing STV north ‘of grave concern to businesses and communities’

Put together by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the letter says the national broadcaster’s move is “of grave concern to businesses and communities”.

And it warns that scrapping the north bulletin “risks depriving a major economic and cultural area of Scotland of the representation it requires and deserves.”

First Minister John Swinney visited the STV office in Aberdeen to speak to staff following the announcement last month. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The letter has been signed by the chamber’s chief executive, Russell Borthwick, and backed by First Minister John Swinney and party leaders Anas Sarwar, Russell Findlay, Alex Cole-Hamilton and Ross Greer.

It goes on to highlight the north’s “pivotal role in the nation’s success”, while stressing “the issues, achievements and challenges of the region deserve airtime and coverage.”

‘It is essential that north stories continue to be told’

Mr Borthwick said: “This is an unprecedented, cross-party intervention which demonstrates the strength of feeling about this issue.

“The north of Scotland plays a pivotal role in the nation’s economic and cultural life, and it is essential that its stories continue to be told on a dedicated platform.”

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russel Borthwick. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He added: “Trusted, regional journalism has never been more important, and we’re urging Ofcom to use its regulatory powers to review – and ultimately block – these changes.”

Mr Borthwick added: “This issue transcends party politics. It goes to the heart of fair representation for communities across Scotland.”

