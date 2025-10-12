Campaign to block axing of ‘pivotal’ STV north news bulletin backed by Holyrood leaders

Political leaders in Scotland have put their differences aside to demand STV make a U-turn on their decision to axe the Aberdeen news bulletin.

The broadcaster announced plans to shut down their north-east programme as they aim to save £3 million by the end of next year.

About 60 jobs will be cut in the process.

The move includes combining STV Central and STV North into a single news programme which will be produced and presented from Glasgow.

It is understood the Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee offices will remain open.

The news sent shock waves across communities, with many fearing this would “silence local voices” and hammer regional journalism.

Scottish Parliament leaders joined forces in an open letter to Ofcom, urging the regulator to block the proposals and save the north bulletin.

It comes as the government puts local issues – such as the future of oil and gas and offshore jobs – under the spotlight during the three-day SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Axing STV north ‘of grave concern to businesses and communities’

Put together by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the letter says the national broadcaster’s move is “of grave concern to businesses and communities”.

And it warns that scrapping the north bulletin “risks depriving a major economic and cultural area of Scotland of the representation it requires and deserves.”

The letter has been signed by the chamber’s chief executive, Russell Borthwick, and backed by First Minister John Swinney and party leaders Anas Sarwar, Russell Findlay, Alex Cole-Hamilton and Ross Greer.

It goes on to highlight the north’s “pivotal role in the nation’s success”, while stressing “the issues, achievements and challenges of the region deserve airtime and coverage.”

‘It is essential that north stories continue to be told’

Mr Borthwick said: “This is an unprecedented, cross-party intervention which demonstrates the strength of feeling about this issue.

“The north of Scotland plays a pivotal role in the nation’s economic and cultural life, and it is essential that its stories continue to be told on a dedicated platform.”

He added: “Trusted, regional journalism has never been more important, and we’re urging Ofcom to use its regulatory powers to review – and ultimately block – these changes.”

Mr Borthwick added: “This issue transcends party politics. It goes to the heart of fair representation for communities across Scotland.”

