‘A great idea’ or a ‘glorified bendy bus’? Readers react to Aberdeen Rapid Transit plans

Readers have had their say on the Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) scheme after public talks started last week.

It’s been three years since the ambitious transport project was formally unveiled.

If given the green light, 36 electric, “tram-style” buses would be introduced along two dedicated routes through the city.

They would use priority lanes and specially designed stops to cut journey times.

Road bosses believe the £323 million scheme will change people’s attitude to public transport across the north-east.

Public talks started last Tuesday at the Foresterhill Health Campus, with another session in Westhill on Friday.

Since the consultation launched, hundreds of our readers have shared their thoughts after reading our articles online.

So what do they make of the ART plans?

‘I’m all for transport options…’

Some are feeling positive about the plans to introduce a faster transport system to the city.

Tony Carter said it’s a “lovely idea”, adding that he reckons it’s “very silly” there isn’t already a service like this in Aberdeen.

And Diane Shand thinks it can “only be a good thing if it improves public transport”.

Andrew Scott also said he likes the “principle” of the proposal, but went on to ask why there isn’t a trial running along these routes to “gauge popularity and usage”.

Meanwhile, Ewen Willox was a bit more sceptical of the plans.

He argued: “If it was an additional lane then I’m all for transport options.

“But reducing the width of existing roads (particularly the main roads into town like the A92 and A96) will just lead to more traffic chaos for the rest of the population, just like the existing bus lanes do.

“Will the Portlethen to Craibstone route be faster/cheaper than the existing rail network that covers this route?”

And while George Ewing said it’s a “great idea” he questioned where the funding would come from.

He wrote: “Aberdeen City and Shire Council presumably don’t have sufficient spare cash to fund ANY of this…”

Will Aberdeen Rapid Transit just be a ‘glorified bendy bus’?

Meanwhile, others weren’t quite so enthusiastic about the plans – with many labelling the multi-million plans as a “glorified bus”.

Abby Abdessadek slammed it as “the biggest waste of money” she has seen.

She went on to write: “It’s a nonsensical idea.”

While Sheila Paterson hopes “it’s not a glorified bendy bus”, Jennifer Mackay shared concerns about “driver shortages” which affect the current bus services.

And Colin Russell believes the “cost outweighs the benefits”, and thinks it would be better to spend the money elsewhere.

What do you think about the Aberdeen Rapid Transit plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Where do readers think is missing from proposed routes?

Jerome Alexander asked how rapid the scheme can be if it’s “just stuck in the same roadworks quagmire as everyone and everything else?”

However, many readers pointed out that the routes don’t include their areas like Banchory, Culter, Blackburn, Kintore, Inverurie, Ellon, Peterhead, and Fraserburgh.

Michael Button wrote that he thinks it’s a “great idea”, but can’t understand why more of the large Bridge of Don suburb isn’t included in some way.

Meanwhile, Jordan Jack believes the route should go to Robert Gordon University, and not Portlethen.

He explained: “Portlethen has a train link, RGU does not.”

And Pamela Strachan wrote: “What about Dyce, Stoneywood and Bankhead? No buses from all three villages to Craibstone.

“The current 18 service does not go to Bucksburn unless you fancy a bit of a walk from Bankhead Road to Inverurie Road to catch the new service.

“Public transport needs to also cater for those who don’t drive.”

Would it be like Belfast Glider, or is it just ‘insanity on steroids’?

Gaz Carter wrote that he has tried the Belfast Glider, and he thinks it would be a “great addition to Aberdeen”.

He said: “It really is tram-like, a long single bus. Easy to use, always on time, runs every 10 mins across the city west to east , there is one branch off it already, and another in the plans.

“It works very well and is used a lot, each shelter tells you next one coming etc. This would be a great addition to Aberdeen and I can recommend it folk.”

However Gerry More slammed the idea as “insanity on steroids”, adding that bendy buses had to be scrapped “because they were too big for our streets”.

He added: “Because they work in Belfast, that has suitable roads, does not mean they’ll work here, where we don’t.”

Nestrans is still seeking your views on the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system.

You can find out more online here.

