The University of Aberdeen has revealed its new principal as seasoned lecturer Pete Edwards – with outgoing George Boyne to speed up his departure date as the new boss takes the reins.

Professor Edwards will become the new principal from the start of next month.

He will be making the step up from his current executive role, following more than 35 years at the university.

The Gaudie revealed the appointment after becoming aware of a memo sent to staff at the Old Aberdeen campus.

A note to employees said it followed “a competitive internal process”.

It added that Prof Edwards would take over at the start of November.

Current principal George Boyne announced his earlier-than-planned retirement in February amid a senior management exodus, prompting the search for a new head.

And now his departure date has been accelerated from December to October 31 to allow his successor to transition into his new role as soon as possible.

The memo added: “This is especially important at a time when we are looking at new structures and ways of working to achieve our ambitions while securing long term financial sustainability.”

It’s understood university officials twice failed to secure an external candidate before inviting existing staff members to apply internally.

In the memo, Mr Boyne said: “Pete will be leading a university community with an exceptional number of talented and productive academic and professional services staff.

Who is Pete Edwards?

Prof Edwards graduated from Leeds University with a PhD in computational chemistry in 1988.

He then joined the University of Aberdeen as a postdoc, eventually becoming a lecturer – and a professor in 2009.

The academic also leads what is known as the “Adapting for Continued Success” programme, overseeing the plan for operational changes at the institution.

This is a post which was created in August 2021 “to help the university play a key role in the north-east of Scotland’s recovery and redevelopment from the pandemic”.

Prof Edwards has previously served as head of computing science from 2002 to 2005, and head of the school of natural and computing sciences from 2018 to 2021.

‘Pete Edwards must protect University of Aberdeen jobs’

University rector Iona Fyfe welcomed the news of Prof Pete Edwards’ appointment.

But she warned that, at a time of financial crisis, he must do what he can to ensure stability without sacrificing jobs.

What do you think of the new appointment? Let us know in our comments section below

The singer said: “An internal appointment is really promising as our new principal has spent many years in the university community.

“I hope that under new leadership, the university will place greater emphasis on exploring revenue raising projects in new and innovative ways, but first and foremost protect jobs at the university.”

Pete Edwards taking on job at tough time for University of Aberdeen

His appointment comes at a turbulent time.

Senior Vice-Principal Karl Leydecker is one of many top figures to have left in the last academic year.

Director of People Debbie Dyker left in May after 33 years.

This followed the announcement of a hiring freeze, along with a ban on promotions, as bosses struggled to claw back millions.

Meanwhile, Prof Boyne has asked that his salary for the final two months of his contract be donated to the University Development Trust’s Widening Access Fund, the Denis Law Legacy Trust, CFine, Befriend a Child and Abernecessities.

Read more:

Aberdeen University whistleblower: ‘The mood is grim, banning promotions to save money is turning our jobs into dead ends’

In the eye of the storm: Principal George Boyne opens up on battle to solve Aberdeen University cash crisis

Inside Aberdeen University’s financial crisis as decade of figures reveal how cash chaos unfolded