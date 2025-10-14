‘Rhynie kitchen closure will mean soggy paninis for kids – and makes us worry about future of school’

I’m speaking with Rhynie mum Annabel MacDougall when her grinning wee boy George runs up to greet us.

He proudly tells his mum that the wedges he’d just had with lunch were carved from potatoes grown right here in the school’s garden.

George had a hand in their production, and is especially pleased.

But as he heads back to play with his pals, Annabel’s smile fades.

The kitchen is about to serve its final dishes, as cost-cutting Aberdeenshire Council wields the knife to save thousands of pounds.

The pupils are worried they’ll be stuck dining on “soggy paninis” as their meals are cooked miles away and then delivered to Rhynie.

But parents in the community near Huntly are concerned about more than lukewarm lunches…

They fear this could be a sign of things to come as the cash-strapped council has warned about the need to close smaller schools to save money.

Who are leading the fight to save the Rhynie kitchen?

Laura Bastable and Annabel MacDougall are former Rhynie pupils themselves, and are now proud to be parents of pupils there.

The pair have joined forces to spearhead a campaign to save the kitchen they once dined at.

They say the kitchen is “at the heart of the school” as it serves hot meals for 74 children each day.

But under the new plan, food will be cooked at Kennethmont School four miles away instead – then boxed up and delivered to Rhynie.

It will also impact nearby Lumsden Primary School which has just 16 pupils.

Debbie Rennie, of Lumsden’s parent forum, explained that the move adds “more threat and anxiety as a small school” as its meals would be cooked 12 miles away.

The change is due to come into force in April, but not if these mums have anything to say about it…

Kitchen closure to add ‘unwanted food miles’

The local authority made the decision to cut the kitchen’s energy consumption and save cash.

But Annabel tells me the meals will be sent via taxi to Rhynie and Lumsden from Kennethmont – meaning “unwanted food miles”.

This will mean misery for the kids who have formed their own after-school Garden Gang – where members help to grow vegetables.

Once produce is ready, pupils are able to take some home and show it off to their families while the rest goes to the school cook who serves it up for lunches.

Though Annabel reckons growing the food at Rhynie, only for it to be cooked at Kennethmont and then brough back, “just defeats the purpose”.

Kitchen closure ‘undermines’ Rhynie School initiatives

Earlier this year, the school was awarded £40,000 from a wind farm grant to expand its outdoor learning.

A composter large enough to compost all food waste at the school was purchased, with the aim to open it to the community to reduce food waste in the village.

The new gadget was delivered the week before the kitchen closure was announced.

A frustrated Annabel said: “The amount of initiatives Rhynie has put in to lower its carbon footprint is amazing, but this totally undermines it.

“This is minimal savings.”

‘The kids will miss giving their food to the cook’

Laura added: “The kids will be missing the connection seeing their food go into the kitchen as they hand it to the cook.

“But, the council say children won’t notice any difference as their food will still taste the same and have the same nutrients.”

As we chat, Garden Gang member George runs up to the mums to ask them a question.

Annabel responds, and asks him if the wedges served at lunchtime were made with the group’s potatoes.

A proud smile beams across his face before he answers: “Yes.”

As George runs off, Laura says: “All of them make it worthwhile.

“When you see the response you get from them and you hear what you’ve spoken about and they understand and get involved, it’s amazing.”

Rhynie Nursery to be affected by kitchen closure too

An emotional Annabel said the looming kitchen closure has left her feeling “deflated”.

“The excitement and positivity that we’ve been trying to do has just been squashed,” she adds.

But it’s not just the school pupils who benefit from the kitchen, the on-site nursery uses it to bake cakes for its weekly Family Snack.

Laura explains this will be at risk in the future as the nursery doesn’t have the facilities to bake in its room.

She said: “The kids are in contact with the cook who explains what happens in a kitchen.

“She explains the ingredients and measuring – it’s teaching them life skills.”

‘Children have noticed a change in the food’

After learning of the kitchen closure, the mums set up an online petition which has already gathered more than 900 signatures.

Laura said: “We always have a backing from our community.

“They are unhappy about the kitchen shutting down and there is a lack of understanding. They don’t know why this is happening when it’s a good, thriving school.”

Annabel revealed she has spoken to parents at schools that were converted into serveries (meaning they simply serve food cooked elsewhere) last term.

“Their kids have said the paninis are soggy… Children have noticed a change in the food,” she laments.

“We asked to see evidence of this successful project, but it just seems to be a success in money – and we get that budgets are tight…”

Meanwhile, the Lumsden Parent Forum added: “‘This decision adds to ongoing concerns about how decisions affecting Lumsden School are being made without involving those most affected.

“We want to work with the council to find better solutions – but that requires honesty, transparency, and respect for our community’s voice.”

What does Aberdeenshire Council have to say about Rhynie school kitchen closure?

The proposal to close school kitchens across the region formed part of the local authority’s approved budget last February.

It stated that sites serving fewer than 35 meals a day in their own production kitchens would change to a servery, and another school nearby would produce its meals.

It was expected that the move would save the council around £160,000 over two years.

A council spokesman revealed that of the region’s 140 primary schools, 80 serve as production kitchens that prepare and transport meals to 63 serveries.

He said: “Aberdeenshire Council has been operating this production kitchen and servery model for over 40 years.

“Servery kitchens follow the same procedures as production kitchens for portion size, food safety and allergen management controls.”

He added: “The catering service is proud of the quality of meals provided across the whole kitchen estate.”

