Exclusive: Bombshell plan shows council could spend HALF A BILLION on Aberdeen schools in coming years

Leaked figures reveal Aberdeen City Council expects to spend more than £550 million on repairing old schools and building new ones over the next 15 years.

The numbers detail how much cash could be splashed on sprucing up crumbling schools, along with paying for new projects such as a modern Northfield campus.

The local authority is eyeing up major improvements at 10 Victorian schools across the city – with the total for just these standing at a staggering £150m.

And along with new sites for Hazlehead and Northfield, this has pushed costs up to a whopping half a billion pounds as accountants plot out spending plans up to 2040.

Labour member Ross Grant claimed leaders had “lost sight” of their sprialling budgets, and called the move to spend so much on new buildings “a major concern”.

That’s more than double the cost to build the Baird Family Centre and Anchor Centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

What are the figures?

The top-secret dossier seen by The P&J gives a full breakdown of how much the council will spend on its schools over the next 15 years.

Existing projects with budgets already set in stone come to £190m. These include improvements at Harlaw Academy and Ferryhill School, along with the new Hazlehead Academy.

But the two biggest hitters to the council’s education purse are the Victorian school estate, and the new Northfield Community Campus.

A large portion of Aberdeen’s classrooms were built during the 1800s.

And the passage of time has meant that these buildings are in dire need of upgrading.

Council chiefs noted the design and layout of these older schools present “significant challenges” when it comes to teaching.

These 10 sites are expected to cost up to £150m to repair and improve.

The row over school spending recently came to a head over a potential Roman Catholic secondary school being built in the city, with education convenor Martin Greig saying that the local authority had “finite resources” and “tough choices to make”.

How much will new Aberdeen schools cost?

The largest single line in the report is the new Northfield Community Campus.

This huge site would include the new secondary school, along with pupils from Bramble Brae, Manor Park, Heathryburn, Muirfield, Quarryhill and Westpark all moving to the new site.

It is hoped that putting all of the facilities together will help save the local authority millions in running costs.

“High level estimates” within the hefty report estimate that the total cost of building the campus could come in at £180m.

Recent studies have revealed that the possible site is a former quarry – which could prove to be costly going forward.

But the current Northfield Academy has been built using Raac panels, meaning that a replacement is needed as soon as possible.

Council may spend £4m on empty school

Walker Road School in Torry closed its doors in 2023, with pupils moving to the new Greyhope School and Community Hub a stone’s throw away.

But according to this report, the council will spend £4m over the next 15 years on what officers brand as “running costs”.

It is being used by Ferryhill pupils while the building a few miles away is done up.

Just how much is £550 million?

The half-a-billion-pounds figure is quite a large one to get your head around.

For context, this whole figure is just £100 million less than the total amount the council will spend on public services this year.

You could also build six new Aberdeen FC stadiums, and have some change left to spare.

The whole of the Victorian schools programme will rack up a bill equivalent to the whole production budget of Matt Reeve’s 2022 superhero blockbuster The Batman.

Meanwhile, the new Northfield Academy alone could cost the same to build as the Frost Bank Centre in Texas – home of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.

How does the timeline work out?

We break down the plans, year by year…

2025/26: £33m on the Hazlehead replacement, Bucksburn extension, Harlaw and Ferryhill improvements, St Peter’s upgrades and St Machar outdoor space changes.

2026/27: £84m with cash still being spent on the Hazlehead replacement, Bucksburn extension, Harlaw and Ferryhill improvements, and St Peter’s upgrades. But new costs emerge from Aberdeen Grammar work and £40,000 on Grandhome feasibility studies.

with cash still being spent on the Hazlehead replacement, Bucksburn extension, Harlaw and Ferryhill improvements, and St Peter’s upgrades. But new costs emerge from Aberdeen Grammar work and £40,000 on Grandhome feasibility studies. 2027/28: £97m with £27 earmarked for Northfield work, almost £12m for Aberdeen Grammar and more spending on Hazlehead, Harlaw, Ferryhill and St Peter’s. £195,000 is set aside for Gilcomstoun improvements.

2028/29: £81m with £45m for Northfield, and some of the longer-running projects coming to an end. £1.8m for the Bucksburn/Newhills Primary, £10.8m for Aberdeen Grammar and £4.4m for Gilcomstoun.

How does Aberdeen schools spending work out as we enter the 2030s?

2029/30: £129m as £81m is set aside for Northfield, £14m for Bucksburn/Newhills and £8m Grandhome new schools. £3m for the Victorian school in Woodside.

2030/31: £37m with most of this going towards Northfield and the new Grandhome school. There would be £3.1m for Skene Square.

with most of this going towards Northfield and the new Grandhome school. There would be £3.1m for Skene Square. 2031/32: £7m with most cash going towards Ashley Road works.

with most cash going towards Ashley Road works. 2032/33: £19m with £9m on St Joseph’s on Queen’s Road, £7.4m for Broomhill and £3m for Ashley Road.

with £9m on St Joseph’s on Queen’s Road, £7.4m for Broomhill and £3m for Ashley Road. 2033/34: £14m as almost £12m goes towards St Joseph’s while more than £2m is spent on Broomhill.

2034/35: £7m with St Joseph’s counting for most of that.

with St Joseph’s counting for most of that. 2035/36: £5m with most going towards work at Culter School.

with most going towards work at Culter School. 2036/37: £15m as Sunnybank receives more than £14m of improvements.

2037/38: £6m with most going to Sunnybank, and £788,000 towards nearby Kittybrewster

with most going to Sunnybank, and £788,000 towards nearby Kittybrewster 2038/39: £13m all on Kittybrewster Primary School

all on Kittybrewster Primary School 2039/2040: £5m on Kittybrewster

Aberdeen schools spending ‘riddled with problems’

Speaking after the bombshell report was dropped, Labour member Ross Grant said these plans have “been riddled with problems from the very start”.

The Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor told The P&J: “The intention to spend over £500m on buildings rather than in investing in our teachers, in our pupils and their experience, in new technology and in meeting the growing challenges in our education system today, is a major concern.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

