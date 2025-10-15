Westhill church fears ‘annoying noise’ from Aldi’s new heating system could disrupt ‘quiet environment’

A Westhill church fears that heat pumps at the Aldi supermarket next door will disrupt the “quiet and calm environment” of the chapel.

Trinity Church is located next door to the German retailer’s store on Westhill Drive.

The discount supermarket giant wants to install air source heat pumps on the outside of the building, which are a cheaper and more eco-friendly way to heat buildings.

As part of the plans something called an “acoustic barrier fence” would be constructed around the pumps to keep any noise down…

But its closest neighbours called on council chiefs to trash the proposals.

Church fears ‘annoying noise’ will disrupt ‘quiet and calm environment’

Neighbouring Trinity Church objected to Aldi’s plans over fears from disruption caused by noise coming from the heat pumps.

Chris Pinnell, the session clerk for Kingshill Parish Church, said: “Our activities will be considerably affected if this works goes ahead without significant further noise reduction.”

Mr Pinnell also raised concern that the proposed measures to keep any din to a minimum are “more likely to spill noise towards our property”.

He continued: “I need to be able to provide a comfortable working environment for my staff.

“We have a chapel adjacent to the proposed installation, and would have expected some degree of protection from disruptive and annoying noise for those that expect a ‘quiet and calm’ environment in the chapel/sanctuary.”

The session clerk also argued that “the noise report seems to under-report potential effects on Trinity Church”.

What did the council say?

Despite concerns raised by the church, Aldi was granted planning permission for the work.

Environmental health experts were content to give it the go-ahead as long as the barrier is enough to stop noise reaching other properties.

