Westhill church fears ‘annoying noise’ from Aldi’s new heating system could disrupt ‘quiet environment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Westhill church fears ‘annoying noise’ from Aldi’s new heating system could disrupt ‘quiet environment’

The church objected to the plans over noise fears, as the supermarket aimed to install new eco-friendly heating equipment.

By Sophie Farquharson
Aldi in Westhill. Image: Kenny Elrick
Aldi in Westhill. Image: Kenny Elrick

A Westhill church fears that heat pumps at the Aldi supermarket next door will disrupt the “quiet and calm environment” of the chapel.

Trinity Church is located next door to the German retailer’s store on Westhill Drive.

The discount supermarket giant wants to install air source heat pumps on the outside of the building, which are a cheaper and more eco-friendly way to heat buildings.

As part of the plans something called an “acoustic barrier fence” would be constructed around the pumps to keep any noise down…

But its closest neighbours called on council chiefs to trash the proposals.

Plans for air source heat pumps at Westhill’s Aldi has sparked concern from neighbouring Trinity Church. Image: Kath Flannery

Church fears ‘annoying noise’ will disrupt ‘quiet and calm environment’

Neighbouring Trinity Church objected to Aldi’s plans over fears from disruption caused by noise coming from the heat pumps.

Chris Pinnell, the session clerk for Kingshill Parish Church, said: “Our activities will be considerably affected if this works goes ahead without significant further noise reduction.”

Mr Pinnell also raised concern that the proposed measures to keep any din to a minimum are “more likely to spill noise towards our property”.

To go with story by Ben Hendry. Planning Ahead Picture shows; Trinity Church. Westhill. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 15/03/2023
Trinity Church, Westhill. Image: Google Maps

He continued: “I need to be able to provide a comfortable working environment for my staff.

“We have a chapel adjacent to the proposed installation, and would have expected some degree of protection from disruptive and annoying noise for those that expect a ‘quiet and calm’ environment in the chapel/sanctuary.”

What do you think about the Westhill Aldi plans? Let us know in our comments section below

The Aldi in Westhill is located next door to Trinity Church. Image: Google Maps

The session clerk also argued that “the noise report seems to under-report potential effects on Trinity Church”.

What did the council say?

Despite concerns raised by the church, Aldi was granted planning permission for the work.

Environmental health experts were content to give it the go-ahead as long as the barrier is enough to stop noise reaching other properties.

You can read more about the plans here.

Read more: 

Conversation