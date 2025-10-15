Riverside Drive Airbnb shut down as Aberdeen neighbours complain that noise ‘spooks pet rabbit’

Operators have been banned from using a flat on Aberdeen’s Riverside Drive as an Airbnb over fears noisy visitors would keep residents awake at night – and frighten a pet rabbit.

B & K Letting Service wanted to change the use of an apartment at the residential complex into a short-term let.

Applicant Bogdan Buczynski argued the holiday home was needed to help him “build a stable and secure life” in Aberdeen for his family.

He also believed the change would bring “more tourism and safe affordable housing” to the city.

But the neighbours living directly below the flat lodged an objection to the proposal, saying their peace has been shattered for the last four months.

The matter recently went before the city council’s licensing committee to settle the debate.

Couple complain about four months of disturbing noise

Matthew Russell and partner Kirsten Taylor attended the meeting virtually to fiercely fight for the plan to be refused.

The two young professionals moved to Riverside Drive a-year-and-a-half ago.

But they claim that from the start of June they began hearing lots of noise including banging and dragging furniture, often late at night.

They told councillors the sound was loud enough to keep them awake.

After the disturbance carried on for a number of weeks, they realised the flat upstairs was operating as a short-term let that they weren’t made aware of.

With the noise continuing, they complained to the council about it.

Noises in Riverside Drive Airbnb flat spooks couple’s pet rabbit

Ms Taylor noted that they expect to hear different types of noises living in a flat.

However they believe what they are faced with goes beyond normal.

“We’re going to hear floorboards creaking, babies crying and stuff like that,” she said.

“But the noise that has brought us here is really loud banging, suitcases wheeling up and down the floor, dragging furniture, and kids running, stomping and jumping.”

The noise isn’t just affecting the couple, it scares their pet rabbit who gets “spooked” and hides in his hutch if there is a loud bang.

‘We just want to live our lives in peace’

Ms Taylor told the committee that the lack of sleep is “stressful” for the pair.

“Even on our days off, we feel we can’t have a lie in because of the level of noise at weekends,” she stated.

The social worker also explained the racket was having an impact on her job as she wasn’t getting enough rest ahead of her shifts.

And she told the committee that she can’t work from home as the noise is so loud it distracts her and she can’t focus.

Mr Russell added: “We feel like we can’t relax in our own home a lot of the time.

“It’s a quiet residential building, it’s not a hotel where there should be a holiday home.

“People live and work here so it just doesn’t feel fair when there’s suitcases being rolled in at half 11 at night waking us up and really loud banging.

“We don’t want conflict with any neighbours, we just want to live our lives in peace, especially at night and we haven’t been able to do that since this started.”

What did the flat owner have to say?

Defending the application, Karolina Borowiecka said the flat had been empty for a long time and suggested some of the noise could have come from renovation work.

She told the committee she had installed new carpets and added door stoppers in a bid to reduce any unwanted noise.

Ms Borowiecka also said that there had been no parties or anti-social behaviour recorded at the flat.

However, councillors voted to refuse the Riverside Drive Airbnb application by five votes to four as they believed the change could lead to potential public nuisance.

