Readers’ gallery: Autumn colours and wildlife from Avoch, Abergeldie, and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Readers’ gallery: Autumn colours and wildlife from Avoch, Abergeldie, and more

Send your pictures to pictures@ajl.co.uk. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken.

Altocumulus clouds over Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: Dennis Forbes Grattan
Altocumulus clouds over Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: Dennis Forbes Grattan
By Katherine Ferries

Calling all photographers: Share your pictures in our weekly Readers’ Gallery!

This week’s photos feature autumn colours in Avoch and Abergeldie Castle, sunrise in Kilmorack, and sunset in Port Wemyss. Striking cloud patterns across the sky, wildlife including a windswept robin, a Cabbage white on field bindweed, and a Comma butterfly at Crathes Castle.

If you would like to contribute, send your pictures to pictures@ajl.co.uk. Be sure to include the subject and location where the photo was taken.

This week’s submissions:

Autumn colours in Avoch. Image: Liz Danby
Old railway bridge across the Spey at Cragganmore, now part of the Speyside Way. Image: Judith McIntyre
Cloud inversion at Glencoe, Ben Nevis in the background. Image: Dr Gordon Caldwell
Sunset in Port Wemyss. Image: Cllr Alastair Redman
European robin managed to stand steady, but was having his feathers buffed by the strong winds. Image: Hazel Thomson
Can you spot the Cabbage white butterfly on the white field bindweed? Image:Bill Maxwell
Autumn sunrise in Kilmorack by Beauly. Image: Nicki Bell, Beauly
Autumn colours. Image: Dode Fraser
Sheep sheltering from the rain or just playing hide and seek? In Keith. Image: Ron Smith
Abergeldie Castle in early Autumn colours. Image: Bruce W Masson
A Comma butterfly spotted at Crathes Castle garden. They are fairly scarce this far North. Image: Tony and Fiona Davies
Country Life. Image: Alastair Gammack, Aberdeen
Altocumulus clouds over Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: Dennis Forbes Grattan
Oak leaf cluster at Auchenblae golf course. Image: Norman Stewart, Stonehaven
Mid morning cloud above the historic Pheasantry in the grounds of Haddo House. Image: Ian Rendall

We’re inviting you to submit your best images for our weekly Through Your Lens gallery. Whether it’s a dramatic landscape, a candid moment, or simply a snapshot of everyday beauty, we want to see the world through your eyes.

Landscape photos taken anywhere in the north-east of Scotland or the Highlands and Islands will continue to be featured in our weekly newspapers. Other styles and subjects are welcome in our online readers’ gallery, published each week.

Please include your name and a short description with your photo, making sure to note the subject and location it was taken.

Send your best shots to pictures@ajl.co.uk