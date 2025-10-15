Exclusive: First look at how Bridge of Don Lidl could look as plan ‘would save site from ruin’

New images have shown how the proposed Bridge of Don Lidl could look amid plans to relocate the King Street store.

The German supermarket chain is plotting the move from their home of 25 years to the ever-expanding suburb to the north of the city.

Aberdeen-based developer West Coast Estates has now revealed new images of how the store could look in the future, which is expected to be fully open by December 2027 if all goes to plan.

Lidl is hoping to move onto the land which was formerly home to oil and gas firm Baker Hughes, before the base was bulldozed in 2023.

And along with the supermarket, the site would also include a drive-thru, with talks ongoing with potential operators.

What are the plans for Bridge of Don Lidl?

Planners showed off the designs at a public meeting last night, which received “lots of positive responses”.

The £10 million project will move the Lidl currently on King Street further up to the corner of The Parkway and Ellon Road.

Developers say the new store will bring a “clean and fresh shopping experience” to Bridge of Don.

Along with the shop and drive-thru, the site will include a 24-hour EV charging hub, with space also available for a “future development”.

Planners added that this new store is important for Bridge of Don as there is no discount food store in the area, saying that “the gap is especially relevant given ongoing cost-of-living pressures”.

‘Bridge of Don Lidl will help clear up empty land’

Speaking to The P&J following the public meeting, Bridge of Don councillor Nurul Hoque Ali said the plans “looked quite good actually”.

The former Baker Hughes site appeared in the Scottish Government’s most recent abandoned and derelict land list, as one of a growing number of abandoned plots in Aberdeen.

And the Labour member feels that these plans are a positive step in clearing up the city’s numerous empty sites.

He continued: “The derelict areas are not a good use of space. They sometimes attract vandalism and people perhaps fly-tipping.

“So it was not only that the land was vacant, there’s actually a negative impact on the community as well.”

A spokesperson for West Coast Estates said that they were “really encouraged by the positive feedback received” and are “confident the proposals will deliver significant benefits to Bridge of Don”.

A planning application is expected to be submitted this month.

