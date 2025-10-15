Exclusive: First look at how Bridge of Don Lidl could look as plan ‘would save site from ruin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: First look at how Bridge of Don Lidl could look as plan ‘would save site from ruin’

Developers held a public consultation last night showcasing the plans for the German supermarket's move.

Lidl are moving further north into Bridge of Don. Image: West Coast Estates
Lidl are moving further north into Bridge of Don. Image: West Coast Estates
By Isaac Buchan

New images have shown how the proposed Bridge of Don Lidl could look amid plans to relocate the King Street store.

The German supermarket chain is plotting the move from their home of 25 years to the ever-expanding suburb to the north of the city.

Aberdeen-based developer West Coast Estates has now revealed new images of how the store could look in the future, which is expected to be fully open by December 2027 if all goes to plan.

Lidl is hoping to move onto the land which was formerly home to oil and gas firm Baker Hughes, before the base was bulldozed in 2023.

The Baker Hughes site on the corner of The Parkway and Ellon Road as it was being demolished. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The location of the new Lidl would be right next to King’s Church. Image: West Coast Estates

And along with the supermarket, the site would also include a drive-thru, with talks ongoing with potential operators.

What are the plans for Bridge of Don Lidl?

Planners showed off the designs at a public meeting last night, which received “lots of positive responses”.

The £10 million project will move the Lidl currently on King Street further up to the corner of The Parkway and Ellon Road.

Developers say the new store will bring a “clean and fresh shopping experience” to Bridge of Don.

The plans also include a drive-thru for the site. Image: West Coast Estates
Lidl expect to be fully moved in by December 2027. Image: West Coast Estates

Along with the shop and drive-thru, the site will include a 24-hour EV charging hub, with space also available for a “future development”.

Planners added that this new store is important for Bridge of Don as there is no discount food store in the area, saying that “the gap is especially relevant given ongoing cost-of-living pressures”.

‘Bridge of Don Lidl will help clear up empty land’

Speaking to The P&J following the public meeting, Bridge of Don councillor Nurul Hoque Ali said the plans “looked quite good actually”.

The former Baker Hughes site appeared in the Scottish Government’s most recent abandoned and derelict land list, as one of a growing number of abandoned plots in Aberdeen.

Councillor Ali (centre) was impressed by the plans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And the Labour member feels that these plans are a positive step in clearing up the city’s numerous empty sites.

He continued: “The derelict areas are not a good use of space. They sometimes attract vandalism and people perhaps fly-tipping.

“So it was not only that the land was vacant, there’s actually a negative impact on the community as well.”

A spokesperson for West Coast Estates said that they were “really encouraged by the positive feedback received” and are “confident the proposals will deliver significant benefits to Bridge of Don”.

Retail consultant Keith Hargest explains the plans to a member of the public. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A planning application is expected to be submitted this month.

Conversation