Mobile baby and toddler classes set to unite families across Aberdeenshire

Gone are the days when mums had to travel long distances to attend a baby class.

For families across Aberdeenshire, new mobile music and sensory sessions are coming closer to home, bringing children and parents together in towns across the region.

Local mum, Vikki Turner, is launching Chorus Crew – mobile classes designed for babies and toddlers.

Each session costs £7, with short four-week block bookings (£28) available through her self-made website.

What is Chorus Crew?

With more than 10 years of experience working with young children, Turner has created a flexible programme that caters for a range of ages.

Sessions will be divided up into three groups:

Cuddle Crew – aimed at babies from newborn to 18 months, offering gentle, sensory-focused play.

Chorus Crew – welcomes children aged 18 months to five years, featuring lively songs, rhythm and movement.

A mixed crew – available for families with multiple children, open to anyone from newborn to age five.

There will also be intergenerational classes taking place at Ythanvalle care home in Ellon.

Turner, 33, says the inspiration came from her desire to help families in rural areas feel more connected.

“I hate the thought of families in small villages feeling isolated – it makes me feel sad,” she said.

“These sessions are about bringing people together, sharing laughter, and building a little community wherever we go.”

Where you can find Chorus Crew

All sessions are mobile and will take place in different halls and community venues across Aberdeenshire including:

Ellon

Peterhead

Inverurie

Pitmedden

Ythanvalle care home

Making them accessible to families who might otherwise need to travel long distances was very important to the former swimming instructor.

“I wanted to keep things simple and flexible for parents,” she added.

“Even though I have to trail a lot of equipment all over the place – and I can’t see out of the back window of my car – seeing everyone’s faces light up, makes it all worth it.”

She hopes to expand into more rural villages and add more sessions to her line-up including ASN and classes for people aged over 60.

Turner is thrilled by the response since announcing the classes.

“I’ve had so many kind messages and recommendations through social media,” she said.

“People have been amazing – liking, sharing, commenting – and I honestly can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”

Breaking away from the traditional approach of singing familiar nursery rhymes, Turner said she wants to make her classes more fun, lively and varied.

Children will be introduced to new songs and a wide range of music genres, giving them a fresh and engaging experience that combines learning with enjoyment.

The official launch takes place in the first week of November, with themed sessions planned in the run-up to Christmas, including exploring autumn, Children in Need week, a trip to the circus, winter wonderland, and a festive Christmas party session.

Turner said she’s finding new joy in this chapter of her life.

“It’s been wonderful getting back to working with little ones again,” she said. “I get all the baby cuddles – and it’s honestly the sweetest thing.”