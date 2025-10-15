Mobile baby and toddler classes set to unite families across Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mobile baby and toddler classes set to unite families across Aberdeenshire

Chorus Crew is set to launch next month in a town near you.

By Shanay Taylor
Vikki Turner plays with kids as she leads her first trial session.
Vikki Turner hosting her first trial session for Chorus Crew. Image: Abbie Ellie Photography & Design.

Gone are the days when mums had to travel long distances to attend a baby class.

For families across Aberdeenshire, new mobile music and sensory sessions are coming closer to home, bringing children and parents together in towns across the region.

Local mum, Vikki Turner, is launching Chorus Crew – mobile classes designed for babies and toddlers.

Each session costs £7, with short four-week block bookings (£28) available through her self-made website.

What is Chorus Crew?

With more than 10 years of experience working with young children, Turner has created a flexible programme that caters for a range of ages.

Vikki Turner dazzles kids with bubble machine at Chorus Crew.
Parents and children can expect elaborate props and a variety of music at Chorus Crew. Image: Abbie Ellie Photography & Design.

Sessions will be divided up into three groups:

  • Cuddle Crew – aimed at babies from newborn to 18 months, offering gentle, sensory-focused play.
  • Chorus Crew – welcomes children aged 18 months to five years, featuring lively songs, rhythm and movement.
  • A mixed crew – available for families with multiple children, open to anyone from newborn to age five.

There will also be intergenerational classes taking place at Ythanvalle care home in Ellon.

Vikki Turner and the babies at Chorus Crew play with a parachute.
Vikki Turner and the babies at Chorus Crew play with a parachute. Image: Abbie Ellie Photography & Design.

Turner, 33, says the inspiration came from her desire to help families in rural areas feel more connected.

“I hate the thought of families in small villages feeling isolated – it makes me feel sad,” she said.

“These sessions are about bringing people together, sharing laughter, and building a little community wherever we go.”

Where you can find Chorus Crew

All sessions are mobile and will take place in different halls and community venues across Aberdeenshire including:

  • Ellon
  • Peterhead
  • Inverurie
  • Pitmedden
  • Ythanvalle care home

Making them accessible to families who might otherwise need to travel long distances was very important to the former swimming instructor.

“I wanted to keep things simple and flexible for parents,” she added.

Vikki Turner in her car with all of her equipment.
Vikki's car was filled with props and toys for the class. Image: Vikki Turner.

“Even though I have to trail a lot of equipment all over the place – and I can’t see out of the back window of my car – seeing everyone’s faces light up, makes it all worth it.”

She hopes to expand into more rural villages and add more sessions to her line-up including ASN and classes for people aged over 60.

Turner is thrilled by the response since announcing the classes.

“I’ve had so many kind messages and recommendations through social media,” she said.

Vikki Turner hugs one of the children at her class.
Vikki Turner hugs one of the children at her class. Image: Abbie Ellie Photography & Design.

“People have been amazing – liking, sharing, commenting – and I honestly can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”

Breaking away from the traditional approach of singing familiar nursery rhymes, Turner said she wants to make her classes more fun, lively and varied.

Children will be introduced to new songs and a wide range of music genres, giving them a fresh and engaging experience that combines learning with enjoyment.

The kids laughing and playing at Chorus Crew
Babies and toddlers enjoying the fun at Chorus Crew's trial session. Image: Abbie Ellie Photography & Design.

The official launch takes place in the first week of November, with themed sessions planned in the run-up to Christmas, including exploring autumn, Children in Need week, a trip to the circus, winter wonderland, and a festive Christmas party session.

Turner said she’s finding new joy in this chapter of her life.

“It’s been wonderful getting back to working with little ones again,” she said. “I get all the baby cuddles – and it’s honestly the sweetest thing.”

Conversation