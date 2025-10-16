Peterhead B&M price tag revealed as bargain retailer plots store in town

Bargain retailer B&M has revealed the cost of its plans to open a new store in Peterhead.

The retail park staple is plotting a move to the former B&Q on the edge of the town, just off the A90.

The DIY warehouse closed in August, with bosses telling The Press and Journal that the brand is “continuing to look for an alternative store location in the area.”

B&M has been rumoured to be taking over for a long time, with Blue Toon residents eager to see the discount store open.

And now this has been confirmed, as bargain bosses have submitted plans to strip out the old hardware shop and make it suitable for its new use.

How much will Peterhead B&M cost?

Papers submitted to the Aberdeenshire Council planning department reveal that a “strip out and fit out” will cost £250,000.

The firm is also in the midst of opening a store on Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.

B&M has seen a meteoric rise over the past decade, with stores popping up left, right and centre across the country.

It experienced an increase in popularity during the pandemic.

While some places closed, B&M was allowed to stay open to sell essentials such as toiletries and medicine.

The company founded in Blackpool turned a record profit in 2020, while adding another 45 stores to its range.

