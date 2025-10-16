Peterhead B&M price tag revealed as bargain retailer plots store in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead B&M price tag revealed as bargain retailer plots store in town

The former B&Q will soon be given a new lease of life.

By Isaac Buchan
It has been rumoured for some time that B&M will move into the former B&Q on the outskirts of Peterhead. Image: Google Maps
Bargain retailer B&M has revealed the cost of its plans to open a new store in Peterhead.

The retail park staple is plotting a move to the former B&Q on the edge of the town, just off the A90.

The DIY warehouse closed in August, with bosses telling The Press and Journal that the brand is “continuing to look for an alternative store location in the area.”

B&M has been rumoured to be taking over for a long time, with Blue Toon residents eager to see the discount store open.

And now this has been confirmed, as bargain bosses have submitted plans to strip out the old hardware shop and make it suitable for its new use.

How much will Peterhead B&M cost?

Papers submitted to the Aberdeenshire Council planning department reveal that a “strip out and fit out” will cost £250,000.

The firm is also in the midst of opening a store on Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.

The DIY store closed its doors back in August. Image: Google Maps

B&M has seen a meteoric rise over the past decade, with stores popping up left, right and centre across the country.

It experienced an increase in popularity during the pandemic.

While some places closed, B&M was allowed to stay open to sell essentials such as toiletries and medicine.

A retail store sign with concentric red-orange rays forming a backdrop. The sign displays the words "b&m home store."
The Peterhead B&M is expected to open soon. Image: Google

The company founded in Blackpool turned a record profit in 2020, while adding another 45 stores to its range.

You can view the full plans here.

