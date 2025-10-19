Exclusive: Closed Torry and Tillydrone schools to be used by kids from miles away as other buildings are done up

Aberdeen schools closed in recent years could regularly be used to teach children from as far afield as Peterculter while ageing buildings in other areas are upgraded.

Walker Road School in Torry and Riverbank in Tillydrone feature in the council’s long-term plans – despite ceasing to be schools in their own right when pupils were moved to modern replacement primaries.

Council papers reveal that education chiefs have mapped out what could happen to those attending various Victorian-era schools across the city when they undergo a major refurbishment.

They reveal how pupils from as far as Peterculter may have to make the journey to Torry for school, with more than 18 months of disruption for some pupils and their families.

Aberdeen’s Victorian-era schools are in dire need of repairs, with council bosses saying the design of these older buildings present “significant challenges” when it comes to teaching.

Problems include a lack of space for dining and PE classes, while some have been deemed to have “inadequate” toilets.

What is happening right now?

At the moment, pupils from Ferryhill Primary School have just moved into the empty Walker Road building in Torry.

They are expected to be there until December 2026.

Earlier in 2024, when plans were being drawn up originally, Labour councillors M Tauqeer Malik and Simon Watson raised fears over transportation.

They questioned how children would be expected to get to the replacement school, which is a 16-minute walk away.

It’s a similar story for the other school currently in the same position.

Pupils from St Peter’s are currently a 23-minute walk away from the old Riverbank School on Dill Road, which they will have to use until October 2027.

This school closed when children moved into the replacement Riverbank a few months ago.

What about future schools?

Earlier this week, The P&J revealed that education bosses expect to spend a staggering £150 million over the next 15 years repairing and upgrading century-old buildings.

And now the prospective timeline of their repairs has been revealed.

One of the bigger questions raised over these plans is just how pupils will make the journey across the city to their temporary homes.

The furthest distance between schools is Culter School and Walker Road, which is a mammoth six-hour round trip on foot or a 40-minute trip by car.

A spokesperson for the council said the plans are “subject to further approval”, so it would be “premature to comment on” them.

However, they added that “costs for transport, where required, would be factored into the overall project”.

Plans ‘risk being a huge upheaval’ to pupils

The proposals have been met with differing views from either side of the chamber.

Education convenor Martin Greig said that this arrangement “allows necessary improvements to take place with minimal disruption”.

He added: “Decanting pupils helps to continue the young people’s education while overdue action is taken to repair and improve the existing buildings.”

And the plans seem to be on track at the moment, with pupils at Ferryhill School said to be “having a positive time” whilst relocated to Torry.

However, Labour councillor Ross Grant feels the proposal “risks being a huge upheaval to children’s schooling” and warned that the administration are “doing a disservice to our learners”.

He added: “The SNP focus of making pupils (and parents) travel extra miles each day to school will be more costly, time consuming and jeopardises pupils attainment all while not enough attention is being paid to embracing technology, training and skills development.”

