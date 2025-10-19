Exclusive: Closed Torry and Tillydrone schools to be used by kids from miles away as other buildings are done up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Closed Torry and Tillydrone schools to be used by kids from miles away as other buildings are done up

Pupils from as far a field as Peterculter could have to temporarily relocate to Torry in the future.

By Isaac Buchan
Walker Road School in Torry could be brought back into use temporarily. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Walker Road School in Torry could be brought back into use temporarily. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen schools closed in recent years could regularly be used to teach children from as far afield as Peterculter while ageing buildings in other areas are upgraded.

Walker Road School in Torry and Riverbank in Tillydrone feature in the council’s long-term plans – despite ceasing to be schools in their own right when pupils were moved to modern replacement primaries.

Council papers reveal that education chiefs have mapped out what could happen to those attending various Victorian-era schools across the city when they undergo a major refurbishment.

They reveal how pupils from as far as Peterculter may have to make the journey to Torry for school, with more than 18 months of disruption for some pupils and their families.

Gilcomston School is one of the schools on the list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Victorian-era schools are in dire need of repairs, with council bosses saying the design of these older buildings present “significant challenges” when it comes to teaching.

Problems include a lack of space for dining and PE classes, while some have been deemed to have “inadequate” toilets.

What is happening right now?

At the moment, pupils from Ferryhill Primary School have just moved into the empty Walker Road building in Torry.

They are expected to be there until December 2026.

It's about a mile from Ferryhill School to Walker Road School in Torry. Image: DC Thomson
It’s about a mile from Ferryhill School to Walker Road School in Torry. Image: DC Thomson

Earlier in 2024, when plans were being drawn up originally, Labour councillors M Tauqeer Malik and Simon Watson raised fears over transportation.

They questioned how children would be expected to get to the replacement school, which is a 16-minute walk away.

New signage has gone up at the old Riverbank School after St Peter’s RC School moved in. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

It’s a similar story for the other school currently in the same position.

Pupils from St Peter’s are currently a 23-minute walk away from the old Riverbank School on Dill Road, which they will have to use until October 2027.

This school closed when children moved into the replacement Riverbank a few months ago.

What about future schools?

Earlier this week, The P&J revealed that education bosses expect to spend a staggering £150 million over the next 15 years repairing and upgrading century-old buildings.

And now the prospective timeline of their repairs has been revealed.

One of the bigger questions raised over these plans is just how pupils will make the journey across the city to their temporary homes.

The furthest distance between schools is Culter School and Walker Road, which is a mammoth six-hour round trip on foot or a 40-minute trip by car.

Pupils from across the city may have to make journeys to Dill Road and Walker Road School. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the council said the plans are “subject to further approval”, so it would be “premature to comment on” them.

However, they added that “costs for transport, where required, would be factored into the overall project”.

Plans ‘risk being a huge upheaval’ to pupils

The proposals have been met with differing views from either side of the chamber.

Education convenor Martin Greig said that this arrangement “allows necessary improvements to take place with minimal disruption”.

Education Convenor Martin Greig (left) pictured on the final day at Walker Road School. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He added: “Decanting pupils helps to continue the young people’s education while overdue action is taken to repair and improve the existing buildings.”

And the plans seem to be on track at the moment, with pupils at Ferryhill School said to be “having a positive time” whilst relocated to Torry.

However, Labour councillor Ross Grant feels the proposal “risks being a huge upheaval to children’s schooling” and warned that the administration are “doing a disservice to our learners”.

Councillor Ross Grant warned that the proposals will “jeopardise pupils attainment” . Image: Heather Fowlie

He added: “The SNP focus of making pupils (and parents) travel extra miles each day to school will be more costly, time consuming and jeopardises pupils attainment all while not enough attention is being paid to embracing technology, training and skills development.”

Read more:

Conversation