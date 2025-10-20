Whisky tycoon buys £5m Beldorney Castle near Huntly – but faces planning hurdle

A member of a whisky dynasty worth billions wants to spruce up the newly purchased Beldorney Castle near Huntly – after it hit the market for £5 million.

New dining room plans for Turriff manse

James Morley wants to build an extension onto his C-listed house in Turriff to create a new dining area.

Turfhill House is a four-bedroom manse believed to have been built around 1865.

It originally served as the manse for the adjoining Forglen United Free Church, which is now used as stables for their horses.

Over the years, Mr Morley has made more changes to the site, including the addition of a garage and office, and an enclosed area used for horse training.

The latest proposal would see a new extension added to the property, designed to complement the existing architecture.

According to planning agents, it will match the “distinctive orangery extension” already on the home, using similar materials and colours to maintain its “striking appearance”.

Stuartfield Village Hall to save money with new heating plan

Not too far away, the Stuartfield Village Hall – a much-loved hub at the heart of the rural community – could be getting another upgrade.

Run by a dedicated team of volunteers, the hall is used by many different groups and hosts the annual Village Flower Show.

And in 2016, it was given a major refurb thanks to a £52,000 grant.

That funding allowed for the outdated kitchen to be completely replaced and a new storeroom to be added.

And backed by the Asda Foundation’s Investing in Spaces and Places grant, the team was awarded £25k to repair the roof, replace windows and doors, and improve the building’s insulation.

The volunteers now plan to install heat pumps to keep the building warm – while cutting down on energy bills.

New Westhill clinic could ‘reduce pressure on NHS’

Co-founders of Spear Physiotherapy Karen Young and Lesley Kay have plans to move to a bigger clinic in Westhill.

In May 2016, they took on a former restaurant in the town and transformed it into a “purpose-built” physiotherapy clinic.

But now they say they have outgrown this building.

Ms Young has asked the council for permission to transform an old, “long-term vacant” office in the Arnhall Business Park into their new flagship clinic.

Just a four minute drive from their current space, with plenty disabled parking bays and step-free access, it’s an ideal spot for the duo to expand into.

What will new Westhill clinic be like?

Spear’s team currently works across the five sites with some in Aberdeen too. But, if approved, the revamped office would become their main base.

The current Westhill clinic spans two floors and includes six treatment spaces, a dedicated rehabilitation area, and a treadmill room downstairs. Upstairs, a spacious studio hosts physio-led Pilates classes.

Under the proposed plans, the new clinic would feature a 10-bed treatment area for musculoskeletal physiotherapy and a performance and rehab space for athletes.

It would also have space for a dedicated neuro-rehabilitation suite to help patients with conditions such as multiple sclerosis, and motor neurone disease.

Developers say this will “complement and help reduce pressure on the NHS”, and will be “one of the most advanced” clinics in Scotland.

Kemnay Masonic Lodge garden room plan amid home conversion project

Meanwhile, in Kemnay, plans to turn one of the village’s most secretive buildings into a home have been moving forward.

Steven Smith bought the Masonic lodge on St Brydes Road in October 2022 for £60,000.

And two years later he unveiled plans to transform the quirky property into a home.

Proposals involved turning the main hall into a large open plan living area, and detailed how a granite outbuilding could be made into a home office.

And as for the crypt tucked away beneath the floorboards, architects suggested turning it into a wine cellar.

Ultimately, council officials gave the plans to convert the purpose-built lodge into a home their blessing.

Work started last October, but now the applicant wants to amend the design and orientation of the annex building in the garden.

The building will be slightly bigger than originally planned too.

You can take a better look inside the Kemnay Masonic lodge here

‘This is not a simple garden room for entertaining guests…’

However, these new plans have sparked some objections from neighbours.

Stewart Howie explained that the garden room has been rotated to introduce large windows directly opposite to his bedroom.

The neighbour fears this will block natural daylight while creating an “overbearing and intrusive look”.

He also shared concerns that the foundations for the new building had already been laid, and if approved it could be used in future as a short-term let.

Mr Howie wrote: “We did not object to the previously approved plans due to their more sympathetic design and acknowledgement of neighbour privacy and loss of daylight/sunlight.

“This proposal threatens to take away some of the qualities that make our home – and this village – such a pleasant place to live.”

Meanwhile, David and Sarah Earley argue that calling it a garden room is “misleading”.

Their letter read: “This is not a simple garden room for entertaining guests or enjoying the outdoors.

“The plans include a bedroom, dressing room, kitchen and toilet.

“This cannot be classified as garden room but is a residential dwelling which can be sold on or used for short or long-term let.”

The couple also said that the garden house could lead to light and noise pollution which could “spoil the peace, quiet and darkness” that they enjoy in their back garden.

New padel tennis court for Bridge of Don

Strikers Indoor Football opened Aberdeen’s first indoor padel tennis court back in 2023.

Realising there was a “growing demand” for the sport, owners jumped at the chance to extend their offering and spent thousands building two new courts.

A game of padel looks roughly like a mixture between tennis and squash.

It’s played in a glass-enclosed court roughly one-third of the size of a tennis court and with similar rules.

There’s now plans to build a third court at the family-run facility, so more people can enjoy the fast-paced sport.

To make room, the owners plan on removing two changing rooms, and moving their existing party room.

It is thought the works will cost the around £50k.

CCTV at North Church of St Andrew in Aberdeen

And security is about to get tighter around a church on Queen Street in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen North Church of St Andrew is around 120 years old, but the site has been a place of worship since the 1700s.

However, in 2017, it amalgamated with St Mark’s Church on Rosemount Viaduct, leaving the building empty.

The B-listed building was later bought by Trinity Church – with parishioners planning a move from their base nearby on King Street.

But first, leaders had ambitious plans to modernise the historic church and welcome a new congregation.

And proposals to refurbish, repair and extend the building, which is sandwiched between the Aberdeen Art Centre and the Lemon Tree, were approved in 2019.

But they wanted to make sure the building wasn’t missed again by adding illuminated lettering.

Now the refurb is close to being finished, leaders want to install CCTV to keep their place of worship safe.

Concerns that cameras could ‘damage historic fabric’ of church

They have asked for permission to install nine cameras to the outside of the building, and five telescopic bollards to the car park.

However, Historic Environment Scotland warned officers that new fixtures can “have a substantial impact on the appearance of a historic building”.

The organisation explained that the way they are attached could cause damage to the “historic fabric”.

Their response read: “The location, size and number of fixtures and the method of fixing require careful consideration to protect the character of a historic building.”

But, ultimately, council officers approved the application, stating that nine cameras were “deemed to be appropriate” and would have “minimal affect on the special character” of the listed building.

New owners of Beldorney Castle want to revamp home

And we round off our first weekly instalment of Planning Ahead at yet another grand Aberdeenshire home.

Last year, former Greenpeace director Jeremy Leggett put vast swathes of his land on the market to pay off £11 million in debt.

This included the Beldorney Estate near Glass, straddling the River Deveron.

Mr Leggett, who is behind Highlands Rewilding, had owned the 866-acre estate since 2021. The organisation was working on removing invasive Sitka spruce, improving grasslands, expanding wetland habitats and woodland.

The estate, complete with 16th century castle, farmhouse, three cottages and other buildings, was put on the market for £5 million in October 2024.

Who is the new owner of the Huntly castle?

Grant Gordon has bought the castle and part of the massive estate.

His family own the Dufftown-based William Grant and Sons, which is known for producing single malts like Balvenie and Glenfiddich.

The Gordon family’s net worth was reported as £6.398 billion in the Sunday Times Rich List this year.

Mr Gordon is also known for his philanthropy and is a trustee of the Cabrach Trust, which he founded in 2011.

The Trust owns Speyside’s newest distillery – the Cabrach Distillery – which saw its first distillation take place last year.

He grew up “part-time” in the Cabrach area, and interestingly, Mr Gordon’s family has a history with the castle near Huntly…

It was owned for some time by Sir William Grant, the founder of William Grant and Sons, in the 1900s.

What are the plans for Beldorney Castle?

The castle was built between 1550 and 1575 by the Gordon family, one of the most powerful families in the north-east at the time.

And a major restoration of the original building was undertaken between 1982 and 1988, though further significant modernisation began in 2015.

It has also been used as an Airbnb in more recent years.

Now, Mr Gordon has submitted plans to change the ground floor bedroom wing.

Currently, there are two bedrooms and a sitting room located in the wing, with a shared bathroom. But the new owner wants to make both bedrooms bigger and include an ensuite in each one.

He also wants to change the tower which is currently the wine cellar into a guest bathroom and boot room.

Drawings submitted by Annie Kenyon Architects on behalf of Mr Gordon show more plans to replace windows and doors throughout the property too.

And new conservation rooflights could be added to the internal courtyard.

However, because the building is A-listed, the council’s built heritage officers have asked Mr Gordon and his architects for a more detailed vision.

The authority explained: “This document should outline the significance of the building, the details of the proposal and justify that the proposal protects and respects the listed building.”

