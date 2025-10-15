Spice bag sensation: Stonehaven takeaway sells out of £11 special on launch night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Spice bag sensation: Stonehaven takeaway sells out of £11 special on launch night

But don't worry, the popular spice bags have been restocked for tonight.

By Shanay Taylor & Ross Hempseed
Spice bag includes chicken, chips, onion, peppers and seasoning.
Spice bags sold out on the first night of their launch at the Redcloak Fishbar in Stonehaven. But they'll be back on the menu toinight. Image: Redcloak Fishbar.

It was a sizzling start for one Aberdeenshire takeaway as it launched its new “spice bags”, which proved to be an instant hit.

Customers flocked to the award-winning Redcloak Fishbar in Stonehaven to get their hands on the £11 salt and chilli offering.

Owner Jamie Russo admitted he’d been “shocked” by the response and had to bring in extra staff to help cope with demand.

The mouthwatering mix of crispy chips, tender chicken, and fiery salt and chili seasoning flew out the door.

In fact the team completely sold out on their first night.

Picture of spice bag outside Redcloak Fishbar.
The spice bags are priced at £11. Image: Redcloak Fishbar.

Could the spice bags be a permanent menu item?

Mr Russo told the Press and Journal he had prepped up to seven and a half kilos of peppers in readiness for the dish going on sale.

He said: “It’s proved to be massively popular

“I thought we had overprepared with all the ingredients.

“But it turns out we hadn’t reckoned with how popular the spice bags would be.”

In total, the Redcloak served up over 30 spice bags on opening night, despite it being a Tuesday, which is typically a quieter night.

The overwhelming response has left the family-run business buzzing – and restocking – ready to serve even more spice bag fans tonight.

Jamie added: “The response we have had has just been really massive.

“We are committed to doing the spice bags over the October school holidays.

“And if there is further demand for them, they might become a permanent menu item.

“We find that a lot of our specials prove so popular they join the menu full time.”

Inside the popular spice bag which sold out on opening night.
The famous fish and chip shop has restocked the special for tonight. Image: Redcloak Fishbar.

The spice bag craze shows no signs of cooling down, with customers already sharing rave reviews online.

“It was so good,” wrote Fiona Murray.

And Teresa Shearer shared: “We had this last night. It’s amazing!”

Conversation