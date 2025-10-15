Spice bag sensation: Stonehaven takeaway sells out of £11 special on launch night

It was a sizzling start for one Aberdeenshire takeaway as it launched its new “spice bags”, which proved to be an instant hit.

Customers flocked to the award-winning Redcloak Fishbar in Stonehaven to get their hands on the £11 salt and chilli offering.

Owner Jamie Russo admitted he’d been “shocked” by the response and had to bring in extra staff to help cope with demand.

The mouthwatering mix of crispy chips, tender chicken, and fiery salt and chili seasoning flew out the door.

In fact the team completely sold out on their first night.

Could the spice bags be a permanent menu item?

Mr Russo told the Press and Journal he had prepped up to seven and a half kilos of peppers in readiness for the dish going on sale.

He said: “It’s proved to be massively popular

“I thought we had overprepared with all the ingredients.

“But it turns out we hadn’t reckoned with how popular the spice bags would be.”

In total, the Redcloak served up over 30 spice bags on opening night, despite it being a Tuesday, which is typically a quieter night.

The overwhelming response has left the family-run business buzzing – and restocking – ready to serve even more spice bag fans tonight.

Jamie added: “The response we have had has just been really massive.

“We are committed to doing the spice bags over the October school holidays.

“And if there is further demand for them, they might become a permanent menu item.

“We find that a lot of our specials prove so popular they join the menu full time.”

The spice bag craze shows no signs of cooling down, with customers already sharing rave reviews online.

“It was so good,” wrote Fiona Murray.

And Teresa Shearer shared: “We had this last night. It’s amazing!”