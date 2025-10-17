Former Turriff bank could be given new lease of life as housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Turriff bank could be given new lease of life as housing

The old Virgin Money bank closed its doors two years ago...

By Sophie Farquharson
The former bank could be given a new lease of life. Image: FG Burnett
The former bank could be given a new lease of life. Image: FG Burnett

A former bank in Turriff could be given a new lease of life – with plans lodged to turn the historic building into flats.

The Virgin Money bank closed down in 2023, along with a number of other branches across the north and north-east.

Dating back to around the 1870’s, the historic building sits at a prominent spot in Turriff’s town centre at the corner of Main Street and Balmellie Street.

Now plans have been lodged to breathe life back into the premises, which was previously a Clydesdale branch.

Former Turriff bank. Image: Google Maps
The former Virgin Money store is located at the corner of Main Street and Balmellie Street in Turriff. Image: Google Maps 

What are the plans for the former Turiff bank?

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council explain how the C-listed building could be converted into flats, if these proposals are approved.

The town centre premises was previously listed with FG Burnett, offering retail, office and staff accommodation space.

Sales agents also highlighted how it comes with a single garage, a garden area and a car park.

Former Turriff bank. Image: Google Maps
The former Virgin Money store could be turned into flats. Image: Google Maps

What do you think about the plans for the former bank in Turriff? Let us know in our comments section below

And architectural designs state that the existing natural slate roof would be retained, with clock tower providing an interesting feature.

How will building be changed?

According to planning papers permission is being sought for “partial demolition and installation of window rails, replacement windows and door”.

Blueprints show how first floor offices and a staff room would be turned into one flat, with another apartment being created on the second floor.

The bedroom for this flat would be right next to the clock tower. There are no plans to alter the ground floor bank area at present.

You can read more about the plans here. 

Read more:

Conversation