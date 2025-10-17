Former Turriff bank could be given new lease of life as housing

A former bank in Turriff could be given a new lease of life – with plans lodged to turn the historic building into flats.

The Virgin Money bank closed down in 2023, along with a number of other branches across the north and north-east.

Dating back to around the 1870’s, the historic building sits at a prominent spot in Turriff’s town centre at the corner of Main Street and Balmellie Street.

Now plans have been lodged to breathe life back into the premises, which was previously a Clydesdale branch.

What are the plans for the former Turiff bank?

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council explain how the C-listed building could be converted into flats, if these proposals are approved.

The town centre premises was previously listed with FG Burnett, offering retail, office and staff accommodation space.

Sales agents also highlighted how it comes with a single garage, a garden area and a car park.

And architectural designs state that the existing natural slate roof would be retained, with clock tower providing an interesting feature.

How will building be changed?

According to planning papers permission is being sought for “partial demolition and installation of window rails, replacement windows and door”.

Blueprints show how first floor offices and a staff room would be turned into one flat, with another apartment being created on the second floor.

The bedroom for this flat would be right next to the clock tower. There are no plans to alter the ground floor bank area at present.

