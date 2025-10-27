Study reveals ‘rotting’ flooring as Prince of Wales pub in Aberdeen needs urgent work

The historic Prince of Wales pub in Aberdeen needs major structural repairs to its roof and flooring, with major works urgently required at the city centre bar.

Meanwhile, plans to transform a long-closed office on Rubislaw Terrace into a house have been rubber stamped by officials.

And new owners of a former guesthouse in Braemar want to build more properties on their land.

But first, we’re heading to Banchory Golf Club, where a fire-damaged balcony is getting teed up for a rebuild.

Fire-damaged Banchory Golf Club balcony to be replaced

Back in July, a fire broke out in the buggy storage area at the golf club on the banks of the River Dee.

It badly scorched the balcony, breaking the glass panels and charring the building.

Club manager Dean Vannet praised the “quick actions” of staff and said that the “most important thing is that nobody was hurt”.

At the time, he added: “We can’t thank the fire crews enough for having such a prompt and professional response. They got here so quicky.”

Now, months later, club bosses have submitted plans to completely dismantle and rebuild the balcony — keeping the same look and layout as before.

It’ll feature a new toughened-glass balustrade and light-grey ceramic tiles to match the existing terrace.

If approved, the rebuild will finally see the fire-damaged section reopened and back in use for members to enjoy.

New owners of Braemar guesthouse want to build homes for their family

Elsewhere in Deeside, new owners of Moorfield House have ambitious plans to build new homes on the grounds.

The Victorian villa sits on Chapel Brae, looking out over the famous Braemar Games Field. It’s a prime spot — but the guesthouse closed in early 2023 after struggling to find a buyer.

Grant and Maria Mason had taken over the eight-bedroom venue back in 2016 with hopes to keep it going.

But, they eventually shut the doors and asked for permission to turn it back into a private home.

At first, Aberdeenshire Council was reluctant to lose the tourist accommodation, but when no other buyers showed interest in the hotel they agreed.

The former guesthouse and land was eventually bought by Mr and Mrs McCabe in 2024.

And now they want to make it a family base by building two more houses on the grounds.

Where do they plan on the two new homes going?

The McCabes want to remove the hotel extensions to Moorfield House and replace them with a single storey extension.

The first house they are planning is located to the west of the former guesthouse. It will be split over three floors and has a workshop at the driveway level.

This house will have a simple palette of traditional and modern external materials including corrugated sheet metal, natural slate, rendered walls and treated timber cladding.

They want to replace an existing building that was once a workshop and wood store, that is now in a “dilapidated state and damp” with a new house.

What does the council think?

However, Aberdeenshire Council’s heritage officers are “concerned” about the plans to build two new properties on the land.

While Moorfield House is not a listed building itself, they pointed out that it is located very closely to the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park and Patrons Pavilion — which is C-listed.

The officer has no issue with the owners removing the hotel extension as it does not “contribute to the character of the conservation area”.

However, they think that the house planned for the first plot might look out of place on the sloping site, describing it as a “disjointed design”.

The second house, which is intended to replace the old workshop, could be given the go-ahead.

Officers said it “follows the footprint of an existing structure and provides more of an ancillary appearance with the design”.

New plans for Kintore Arms Hotel function suite

The Kintore Arms closed its doors in 2013, but reopened years later under the new name The Square Bar and Lounge.

For years, the unused function suite sat gathering dust, and in 2019 developers were given the go-ahead to knock it down and build nine two-bedroom flats in its place.

But those plans never quite made it off the drawing board.

Now a fresh set of proposals have been put forward by CTA Scotland Architect.

Instead of a block of flats, they want to build three new homes behind the bar on Elm Way.

One would be detached, while the other two would be semi-detached. All three would come with their own gardens and driveways.

Designs show the new houses sitting neatly on the footprint of the old function suite, breathing some life back into a corner of the site that’s been lying unused for years.

Flat plans for Gardestown shop

Over in Gardenstown, another unused building could soon get a new lease of life.

99 Main Street was previously used by Portsoy’s Happy Days to sell collectibles, furniture and art.

Owner Ian Clarke already made some changes a few years back — in 2020, he got permission to add a small extension at the back for a toilet.

Now he’s taking things a step further, asking the council for approval to turn the shop into a one-bedroom flat.

Drawings show a simple two-room layout — a living space and bedroom at the front, and a shower room tucked away in the rear extension.

Rubislaw Terrace house plan approved

In Aberdeen’s west end, another office block is returning to its roots as a family home.

We previously wrote about plans for 19 Rubislaw Terrace in our Planning Ahead round-up.

Like many in the area, it was built as a townhouse before being converted into an office.

Despite a few upgrades, there had been little interest in taking on the lease, with only the Outer Spaces charity moving in for a spell last year.

Now, council planners have sealed proposals for owners Adria Group Ltd to transform it back into a home.

What do the plans involve?

The basement will be turned into a family space.

This will come complete with a wine cellar, gym, shower room and games area.

On the ground floor, drawings show a large living room, dining area and open kitchen.

The upper floors will hold five bedrooms, with the master suite featuring its own dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

New Crown Street barber to take over framing shop

Not too far away, a new business is preparing to sharpen up an empty shop unit.

Barber Adrian Bica is planning to open The Secret Barber at 127 Crown Street, taking over the former Aberdeen Framing shop.

The shop comes with a large basement and was recently on the market for £120,000 after the framers moved elsewhere.

Now under offer, Mr Bica’s hoping to give it a new look with fresh signage.

Rotting floor needs repaired at Prince of Wales pub in Aberdeen

And we finish up in the Prince of Wales, where bosses have now submitted some major plans to refurbish the historic venue.

Dating back to the 1850s, it’s one of Aberdeen’s oldest pubs.

Earlier this month, Planning Ahead revealed that the traditional watering hole was to get a bit of a glow-up with new signs outside.

While it was given a makeover just nine years ago, bosses thought it was time to give the outside a refresh.

And city planners raised a glass to the spruce-up.

But now, it seems that far more significant work is required at the pub.

A report has revealed that the “rotting” floor and the slate roof of the public house needs to be repaired “as soon as possible”.

What did engineers find wrong at the Prince of Wales?

During a recent inspection, engineers found parts of the floor above the cellar were sagging.

They discovered wooden joists either rotting or poorly repaired from older fixes.

They recommended that the floor should be repaired as soon as possible.

But regular punters can breathe a sigh of relief, because the longest bar in the north-east isn’t expected to change that much.

While the damaged flooring will be replaced, the pub’s famous quarry tiles will stay put and the bar will be repaired on a like-for-like basis.

What else needs done at the Prince of Wales?

However, the roof also needs repaired, with plans submitted to strip all the existing slates from the front and rear elevations.

These will be replaced with new “Spanish slates”.

While they’re at it, bosses want to renovate the customer toilets and build a new accessible loo too.

Drawings also reveal plans for “full internal redecoration”, including new carpets.

