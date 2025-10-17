Alford castle owner in last-ditch bid to stop new homes being built near historic family home

The owner of Balfluig Castle near Alford has made a last-ditch plea to the Scottish Government to stop new homes being built near his historic building.

Fintray-based N & MLD Ltd gained planning permission to build the houses at Meikle Endovie earlier this year.

They also got the go-ahead to convert a bothy and stables into another property.

It came despite protests from the nearby castle owners.

But despite this, the developers have taken their application to the Scottish Government to appeal a condition issued by Aberdeenshire Council.

And Lysander Tennant, who had previously objected to the scheme, is now taking his fight against the project up a level.

Why has the matter gone to appeal?

N & MLD Ltd is asking for the condition, which centres around the required noise level of air source heat pumps, to be removed.

It states that sound from the pumps must not exceed 37 decibels in order to prevent any noise nuisance to neighbours.

Council planners had added the request due to an upcoming change to the technical requirements for heat pumps.

However, the applicants believe the condition is “unreasonable” because it casts doubt over the ability of the approved and proposed units to meet the condition.

The pumps included in the planning application were within a 42 decibel range, the installation standard at the time it was approved.

Why is the Alford castle owner against the new homes?

Project architect Colin Thompson said the housing development would bring the “deteriorated” 19th century farmstead back to life after lying empty for the last decade.

And, council planners welcomed the idea, saying it would “suitably transform the redundant site to create a functional and aesthetically pleasing development”.

However, Mr Tennant disagrees.

The historic A-listed Balfluig Castle dates back to 1550, and is just 700 metres away from the proposed housing development.

He believes the new homes would have a negative impact on the castle and its setting.

His concerns also included potential over-development of the site, impact on amenity, the design of the new homes and materials to be used.

Mr Tennant also claims the council did not consider planning rules around preserving buildings of “special architectural or historic interest”.

The appeal is now with the Scottish Government and will be considered in the coming months.

Mr Lysander is hopeful that Holyrood bosses could yet scupper the development.

You can view the application here.

Read more: