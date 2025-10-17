Alford castle owner in last-ditch bid to stop new homes being built near historic family home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Alford castle owner in last-ditch bid to stop new homes being built near historic family home

Balfluig Castle owner Lysander Tennant believes the new homes would have a negative impact on the historic building and its setting.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The owners of Balfluig Castle are defending their ancient home.
The owners of Balfluig Castle are defending their ancient home. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

The owner of Balfluig Castle near Alford has made a last-ditch plea to the Scottish Government to stop new homes being built near his historic building.

Fintray-based N & MLD Ltd gained planning permission to build the houses at Meikle Endovie earlier this year.

They also got the go-ahead to convert a bothy and stables into another property.

The site of the proposed development at Meikle Endovie Steading. Image: Colin Thompson Architect

It came despite protests from the nearby castle owners.

But despite this, the developers have taken their application to the Scottish Government to appeal a condition issued by Aberdeenshire Council.

And Lysander Tennant, who had previously objected to the scheme, is now taking his fight against the project up a level.

Balfluig Castle is just 700 metres from the proposed development site. Image: Colin Thompson Architect

Why has the matter gone to appeal?

N & MLD Ltd is asking for the condition, which centres around the required noise level of air source heat pumps, to be removed.

It states that sound from the pumps must not exceed 37 decibels in order to prevent any noise nuisance to neighbours.

The housing development at Meikle Endovie Steading, Alford. Image: Colin Thompson Architect

Council planners had added the request due to an upcoming change to the technical requirements for heat pumps.

However, the applicants believe the condition is “unreasonable” because it casts doubt over the ability of the approved and proposed units to meet the condition.

The pumps included in the planning application were within a 42 decibel range, the installation standard at the time it was approved.

Why is the Alford castle owner against the new homes?

Project architect Colin Thompson said the housing development would bring the “deteriorated” 19th century farmstead back to life after lying empty for the last decade.

And, council planners welcomed the idea, saying it would “suitably transform the redundant site to create a functional and aesthetically pleasing development”.

An artist impression of the housing development near Alford. Image: Colin Thompson Architect

However, Mr Tennant disagrees.

The historic A-listed Balfluig Castle dates back to 1550, and is just 700 metres away from the proposed housing development.

He believes the new homes would have a negative impact on the castle and its setting.

Image of the Meikle Endovie Steading housing development near Alford. Image: Colin Thompson Architect

His concerns also included potential over-development of the site, impact on amenity, the design of the new homes and materials to be used.

Mr Tennant also claims the council did not consider planning rules around preserving buildings of “special architectural or historic interest”.

The appeal is now with the Scottish Government and will be considered in the coming months.

Mr Lysander is hopeful that Holyrood bosses could yet scupper the development.

You can view the application here.

Read more:

Conversation