Gallery: Royal praise as Aberdeen branch of RSCDS celebrates 100 years of dancing

Hundreds turned out as the Aberdeen branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS) celebrated its 100th anniversary with a sold-out dance at Ashdale Hall.

The Centenary celebrations received royal recognition, with The King sending his warmest good wishes to the Aberdeen branch in a personal letter from Buckingham Palace.

Dancers travelled from across Scotland and as far afield as South America and Japan to take part in the events, which will also include a centenary ball at Elphinstone Hall on Saturday.

Branch Chairman Jim Stott said members were thrilled by the royal recognition.

“It’s a tremendous honour to have The King write to us personally about our once-in-a-lifetime events. It’s so important for us to continue Scottish traditions and we hope this will encourage everyone, young and old, to take up Scottish Country Dancing. You meet so many wonderful people, it’s good exercise and we have great fun!”

P&J photographer Kenny Elrick went along to capture the 100th anniversary dance.