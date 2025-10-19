Gallery: Royal praise as Aberdeen branch of RSCDS celebrates 100 years of dancing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Royal praise as Aberdeen branch of RSCDS celebrates 100 years of dancing

The RSCDS Aberdeen branch held 100th anniversary event, drawing worldwide dancers and a letter from the King.

(L-R) Sheila Bain, Jim Stott, Lynn Wood, Frank Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & kennyelrick

Hundreds turned out as the Aberdeen branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS) celebrated its 100th anniversary with a sold-out dance at Ashdale Hall.

The Centenary celebrations received royal recognition, with The King sending his warmest good wishes to the Aberdeen branch in a personal letter from Buckingham Palace.

Dancers travelled from across Scotland and as far afield as South America and Japan to take part in the events, which will also include a centenary ball at Elphinstone Hall on Saturday.

Branch Chairman Jim Stott said members were thrilled by the royal recognition.

“It’s a tremendous honour to have The King write to us personally about our once-in-a-lifetime events. It’s so important for us to continue Scottish traditions and we hope this will encourage everyone, young and old, to take up Scottish Country Dancing. You meet so many wonderful people, it’s good exercise and we have great fun!”

P&J photographer Kenny Elrick went along to capture the 100th anniversary dance.

The letter from the King, giving his warmest good wishes to the Aberdeen branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society to mark its Centenary year. Image: Aberdeen Royal Scottish Country Dance Society/RSCDS
(L-R) Janet Abel, Don Marshall, Margaret Harley and Sue James.
(L-R) Joan Nesbit, June Tether, Charly Candia and Maggie Alexander.
(L-R) Betty Porter, Christine and David Roper and Brenda Noble.
(L-R) Edna Ewan, Billy Stuart and Heather McDonald.
(L-R) Vera Tocher, Annie Robertson, Walter Sutherland and Martha Harris.
Jim Stott and Jean Martin cutting the cake.
