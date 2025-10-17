New blueprints reveal more about Aberdeen’s market as video shows progress ramping up

Progress on Aberdeen’s new market at the city’s historic Green is ramping up with freshly unsealed blueprints revealing more detail on the multi-million-pound project.

The massive development will eventually link Union Street and The Green with a glass tunnel through the former BHS, which construction work has now started on.

Earlier this year, construction chiefs said they are confident the new Flint market will be completed by summer 2027 as the project is moving “bang on” schedule.

The new multi-million-pound food and drinks destination will ultimately feature a “scenic plaza” for events and pop-up markets.

The ground floor is set to feature 11 food and drink vendors and there will also be a large LED screen and outdoor seating.

What do new blueprints reveal?

Recently submitted designs have revealed more detail about the plans and the signage that would be on display at the market.

This includes a large illuminated feature letter F sign, along with illuminated 3D Flint signs.

One image shows how this big F would dwarf most passersby.

Designs also gave a glimpse into the inside of the market – including various seating points by the food and drink vendors.

Images reveal progress on Aberdeen Market

Work on the market has been ramping up over the course of year, with the huge metal structure getting ready.

A video taken this week shows the outer shell of the building coming together, as workers bustle away inside the structure.

Meanwhile, it is taking place in conjunction with the reimagining of Union Street, which our video also shows the latest progress on.

