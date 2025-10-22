Debate: What do you think the future of Aberdeen’s Woolmanhill Hospital should be?

With broken windows, weeds sprouting in all directions and walls covered in graffiti — it’s hard not to wonder what could be done to save Woolmanhill Hospital.

The A-listed building has been in the hands of CAF Properties since the NHS moved out about a decade ago.

There were once ambitious plans to transform the historic landmark into a £10 million luxury, 102-bedroom resort.

But those plans were ultimately shelved in 2021.

Since then, developers say they are still “actively looking” for ways to rejuvenate the site.

The owners have discussed other ways to transform the landmark into housing…

Recently, those ideas included a “deal” with Aberdeen City Council to help Raac-affected families.

Scores of council tenants in Torry have been moved elsewhere in the city after the unstable concrete was found in their homes.

But some private homeowners remain in the largely abandoned community.

And last month, we revealed that owners of the ruined hospital suggested that residents forced to relocate could move there instead.

And, there’s been plenty of interest in transforming the impressive granite building into a cultural space.

Reporter Sophie Farquharson also spoke with Kristiina Nimmo, who has her own big dreams for the dilapidated building.

She wants to transform the A-listed building into a massive street art exhibition space, inspired by the Straat Museum in Amsterdam.

Under her vision Woolmanhill Hospital would also be a workshop space.

Meanwhile, veteran doctors have repeatedly voiced concerns over the future of the original Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

They have called for it to be turned into a medical museum, saying city leaders are “sitting on a goldmine of history and not doing anything with it”.

What do you think should be done with the empty hospital?

Should it be used for housing, or as an exhibition space or museum — or is there something else you think should be done to save the landmark?

Leave your comments below and we will respond between 10 and 11am on Thursday