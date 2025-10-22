Debate: What do you think the future of Aberdeen’s Woolmanhill Hospital should be?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: What do you think the future of Aberdeen’s Woolmanhill Hospital should be?

Should the derelict hospital be transformed into housing, used as an exhibition space or something completely different? Let us know and we will respond in the comments between 10-11am on Thursday.

By Lauren Taylor & Sophie Farquharson
What do you think should be done to save Woolmanhill Hospital? Image: DCT Media
With broken windows, weeds sprouting in all directions and walls covered in graffiti — it’s hard not to wonder what could be done to save Woolmanhill Hospital.

The A-listed building has been in the hands of CAF Properties since the NHS moved out about a decade ago.

There were once ambitious plans to transform the historic landmark into a £10 million luxury, 102-bedroom resort.

A drone image of Woolmanhill Hospital.
A drone image of Woolmanhill Hospital. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But those plans were ultimately shelved in 2021.

Since then, developers say they are still “actively looking” for ways to rejuvenate the site.

The owners have discussed other ways to transform the landmark into housing…

Recently, those ideas included a “deal” with Aberdeen City Council to help Raac-affected families.

The hospital has been shut-up for about a decade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Scores of council tenants in Torry have been moved elsewhere in the city after the unstable concrete was found in their homes.

But some private homeowners remain in the largely abandoned community.

And last month, we revealed that owners of the ruined hospital suggested that residents forced to relocate could move there instead.

The hospital has fallen into disrepair over the years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And, there’s been plenty of interest in transforming the impressive granite building into a cultural space.

Reporter Sophie Farquharson also spoke with Kristiina Nimmo, who has her own big dreams for the dilapidated building.

She wants to transform the A-listed building into a massive street art exhibition space, inspired by the Straat Museum in Amsterdam.

Kristiina Nimmo outside the hospital. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Under her vision Woolmanhill Hospital would also be a workshop space.

Meanwhile, veteran doctors have repeatedly voiced concerns over the future of the original Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

They have called for it to be turned into a medical museum, saying city leaders are “sitting on a goldmine of history and not doing anything with it”.

What do you think should be done with the empty hospital? 

Should it be used for housing, or as an exhibition space or museum — or is there something else you think should be done to save the landmark? 

Leave your comments below and we will respond between 10 and 11am on Thursday

Conversation