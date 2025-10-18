Teenager, 13, missing from near Turriff last seen in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teenager, 13, missing from near Turriff last seen in Inverurie

Police are appealing for help in tracing Clare Degale who was last seen two days ago.

By Ross Hempseed
Clare Degale has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Clare Degale has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

A 13-year-old teenager who has been reported missing from New Byth near Turriff was last seen in Inverurie on Friday night.

Clare Degale, 13, last seen on Thursday October 16 in the area of New Byth, Turriff.

Clare was last seen around 6pm on Friday October 17 in the Harlaw Road area of Inverurie and officers believe she is still somewhere in the town.

She is described as 5ft 6, of medium build, with long braided hair. She wears black glasses, and when last seen she had a long purple/pink coat and a hoodie on.

Inspector Heather MacEwen said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen Clare, or has any information on where she might be, to please come forward and speak with officers.

“I’d also appeal directly to Clare. If you see this, please make contact with us to let us know you are safe as we remain concerned about you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3046 of 17 October, 2025.

Conversation