Teenager, 13, missing from near Turriff last seen in Inverurie

A 13-year-old teenager who has been reported missing from New Byth near Turriff was last seen in Inverurie on Friday night.

Clare Degale, 13, last seen on Thursday October 16 in the area of New Byth, Turriff.

Clare was last seen around 6pm on Friday October 17 in the Harlaw Road area of Inverurie and officers believe she is still somewhere in the town.

She is described as 5ft 6, of medium build, with long braided hair. She wears black glasses, and when last seen she had a long purple/pink coat and a hoodie on.

Inspector Heather MacEwen said: “We are appealing to anyone who has seen Clare, or has any information on where she might be, to please come forward and speak with officers.

“I’d also appeal directly to Clare. If you see this, please make contact with us to let us know you are safe as we remain concerned about you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3046 of 17 October, 2025.