Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Aberdeen Beach Ballroom filled with dancers for Dancesport Scotland Trophy Day The Dancesport Scotland Northern Trophy Day came to Aberdeen this Sunday, where Ballroom and Latin American dancing lit up the dance floor. By Emma Grady, Heather Fowlie & Kami Thomson October 26 2025, 6:14 pm Hundreds of dancers and spectators turned out for the Dancesport Scotland Northern Trophy Day. Established in 1945, Dancesport Scotland held the annual Northern Trophy Day at the Beach Ballroom, where spectators and dancers gathered for a day of Ballroom and Latin dancing. Throughout the day, eager dancers of every age and experience showcased their skills, hoping to impress the judges and spectators for a chance of winning. Dancesport Scotland's aim is to promote and celebrate Ballroom and Latin American dancing for competitors or for simply the joy of dancing. P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action. Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day. Pawel Wieczorek and Maria Peneva. Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day. A competition day for Ballroom and Latin dancing at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen. Ballroom Dance Studio Aberdeen. Kateryne Yarenchuk. Ceres Wonk. Laura Tomlinson, Job Thijssen. Sisters Hannah and Carla Dudley. Millars Strictly Dance Studios. Julian Duda and Lena Stalkowska winners of the George Sim Ballroom Memorial trophy.