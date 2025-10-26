Gallery: Aberdeen Beach Ballroom filled with dancers for Dancesport Scotland Trophy Day

Hundreds of dancers and spectators turned out for the Dancesport Scotland Northern Trophy Day.

Established in 1945, Dancesport Scotland held the annual Northern Trophy Day at the Beach Ballroom, where spectators and dancers gathered for a day of Ballroom and Latin dancing.

Throughout the day, eager dancers of every age and experience showcased their skills, hoping to impress the judges and spectators for a chance of winning.

Dancesport Scotland’s aim is to promote and celebrate Ballroom and Latin American dancing for competitors or for simply the joy of dancing.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action.