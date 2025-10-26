Gallery: Aberdeen Beach Ballroom filled with dancers for Dancesport Scotland Trophy Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Aberdeen Beach Ballroom filled with dancers for Dancesport Scotland Trophy Day

The Dancesport Scotland Northern Trophy Day came to Aberdeen this Sunday, where Ballroom and Latin American dancing lit up the dance floor.

Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Heather Fowlie & Kami Thomson

Hundreds of dancers and spectators turned out for the Dancesport Scotland Northern Trophy Day.

Established in 1945, Dancesport Scotland held the annual Northern Trophy Day at the Beach Ballroom, where spectators and dancers gathered for a day of Ballroom and Latin dancing.

Throughout the day, eager dancers of every age and experience showcased their skills, hoping to impress the judges and spectators for a chance of winning.

Dancesport Scotland’s aim is to promote and celebrate Ballroom and Latin American dancing for competitors or for simply the joy of dancing.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action.

Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day.
Pawel Wieczorek and Maria Peneva.
A competition day for Ballroom and Latin dancing at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day.
A competition day for Ballroom and Latin dancing at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day.
A competition day for Ballroom and Latin dancing at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day.
A competition day for Ballroom and Latin dancing at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
Ballroom Dance Studio Aberdeen.
Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day.
A competition day for Ballroom and Latin dancing at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day.
A competition day for Ballroom and Latin dancing at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day.
A competition day for Ballroom and Latin dancing at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
Kateryne Yarenchuk.
Dance Sport Scotland Northern Trophy Day.
A competition day for Ballroom and Latin dancing at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.
Ceres Wonk.
Laura Tomlinson, Job Thijssen.
Sisters Hannah and Carla Dudley.
Millars Strictly Dance Studios.
Julian Duda and Lena Stalkowska winners of the George Sim Ballroom Memorial trophy.