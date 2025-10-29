‘As a Cults mum I’ll never forget the Bailey Gwynne tragedy – Aberdeen school violence must be tackled to prevent more heartache’

“Nobody sends their child to school not expecting to see them coming back…

“And that sticks in my mind so much, as a mother but also just as part of the community.”

Marie Boulton grows emotional as she vividly remembers the moment she heard about the tragedy at Cults Academy 10 years ago.

Teenager Bailey Gwynne was stabbed through the heart by fellow pupil Daniel Stroud, and died in a corridor.

The incident rocked the nation, and the close-knit Aberdeen suburb was left shell-shocked.

Marie has lived in the area to the west of Aberdeen for most of her life, and had been a pupil there herself.

At the time on Wednesday, October 28, in 2015, the Aberdeen councillor was chairing a licensing board meeting.

Marie, who was then also deputy leader of the council, recalls being asked to stop during the hearing.

She was then taken outside the room, where she was told there had been a stabbing at Cults Academy.

“At that time we didn’t think it was going to be serious,” she says.

Marie’s own boys also attended the school, and her first thoughts turned to them. She had no idea if this involved either of her lads.

“As a mum you immediately feel yourself panic,” she tells me.

After quickly wrapping up the meeting, the Lower Deeside councillor set off towards the school.

It was at this point that she was told there had been a death.

“And we still didn’t have a name, which was just that sick feeling.

“And of course, it was mixed with panic because I still didn’t know where my kids were,” Marie recalls.

“And not that you would wish it on anybody’s child, but as a mother, your first thing is to worry about your kids.

“But I got to the school and obviously found out that it was Bailey.”

I sat down with Marie Boulton in a Peterculter cafe, as she looked back on the tragic events that unfolded in her former school a decade ago.

And Marie shares her thoughts on how violence among young people has spiralled since then – while offering her views on what can be done about it.

‘It was like you were standing there and everything was happening around you’

Marie still clearly pictures the “look of absolute disbelief” on the faces of teachers, kids and parents when she arrived at Cults Academy.

And she recalls speaking to other shaken mums at the time, who she says felt “guilty” just like her.

Marie tells me: “They felt like I did, panicking thinking it was their child and then feeling immensely guilty.

“That you were relieved it wasn’t yours – and realising that somebody else had suffered that loss…

“And all I kept thinking about was his parents.”

‘That sense of coming together was really strong’

In the hours that followed the tragic incident, the doors of Cults Parish Church were opened by the minister, providing a space for distraught pupils and locals to comfort one another.

And amid the gentle glow of the candles, Marie remembers the “eerie silence” inside the building.

“The amount of hugs I gave kids… This emotional outpouring. They couldn’t believe this had happened to a fellow pupil.”

Marie continues: “The community was in shock, it was something that was alien to them and they couldn’t quite get their heads around it.

“It was so raw and so real but I think we found strength from each other.

“From then forward, the community really stuck together.”

‘Whenever there is an incident I think back to Cults Academy tragedy’

Marie, as well as her children, have all attended the secondary school and the councillor has lived in the area for most of her life.

“You feel somehow responsible for keeping them all safe,” Marie says.

Reflecting back to the those days afterwards, she explains: “There’s all these faces looking so distraught and in disbelief that you think, ‘how do you make this better?’

“And that’s where you’ve got to kind of put your personal emotion to the side and try and scoop up your community and pull them back together. That’s what the school worked very hard at.

“As soon as there’s ever an incident, I think straight back to it. And I just remember that feeling of panic heading to the school, both as a parent but also as a councillor.”

‘There needed to be learning from what happened…But none of it would bring back Bailey’

The councillor describes how calls for action quickly rose up in the wake of the tragic event.

“The situation that came about after his death did create a conversation,” Marie tells me.

“Everybody took it so seriously and there was this kind of disbelief that it happened.”

Marie continues: “But I think what we did learn was that there wasn’t strong enough policies.

“There needed to be learning from why it happened as well, what created the circumstances.

“Because, you know, it’s not about putting a plaster over something. It’s about really understanding all of it.

“We had the public inquiry and the court case. But none of it would bring back Bailey.”

‘It’s something you never would have expected to happen at Cults Academy’

Marie acknowledges the impact of Bailey’s death on the school, which “worked hard to move forward” but “not to forget Bailey and his family”.

She continues: “I think the school found it quite difficult because the only thing that was being related to the school was obviously this tragedy.

“Before we would have talked about Cults Academy in a positive light.

“It was something you never would have expected to happen at Cults Academy.

“I think it’s important to have that 10 year reflection, to let Bailey’s family know that he’s still thought about. That people care.”

‘We have a massive issue with social media and how we tackle that one’

A Press and Journal investigation has revealed that incidents of pupil violence in Aberdeen schools has nearly quadrupled since the pandemic, which Marie is “very disappointed to hear”.

“We’re not seeing any de-escalation, we’re seeing escalation in all these situations. So what we’ve got in place at the moment doesn’t work.”

Marie stresses: “I do worry about what the world’s looking like for our young people.

“I think we have a massive issue with social media and how we tackle that one.

“I am genuinely upset that the figures have shown this huge rise.

“And do I have the answer to it all? No, but I think there needs to be clearer boundaries for things about right and wrong.

“I think there has been a breakdown in those boundaries and this is maybe the result of it.”

What does Marie think about locking phones away during school hours?

In recent years, more and more headteachers have backed a ban on mobile phones in schools as a way of clamping down on misbehaviour.

Marie says that she “100% agrees” with locking phones away during school hours, a policy she would push to be implemented across schools to tackle rising violence figures.

She explains: “I do think that it’s a distraction and that there could be continued bullying through phone contacts during the school day.

“That can lead to anxiety and heightened tensions – and that’s when things can erupt.”

She continues: “When kids realise they don’t have to be on their phone all the time to engage with each other, or to be happy, they might even find they’re happier without them.

“We’re all saying that social media is one of the major contributors to some of the behaviours.

“Well, we remove, for at least part of the day, the influence of it by locking the phones away.”

But the mum is keen to stress that there are plenty of good young people in the city.

Marie adds: “I meet a lot of amazing young people at my schools that really do give me hope for the future. But at the same time, I see this kind of cloud over them on social media.

“We have to take away the normalisation of violence.”

