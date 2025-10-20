New Aberdeen supermarket plans approved as closed motorcycle showroom to be transformed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen supermarket plans approved as closed motorcycle showroom to be transformed

The spot has fallen into disrepair over the years with huge weeds sprouting from the ground.

By Lauren Taylor
The former motorbike showroom will be transformed into a supermarket. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The former motorbike showroom will be transformed into a supermarket. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A long-empty motorbike showroom in Aberdeen will be brought back to life in the form of a new supermarket.

The McGown Motorcycles on Hutcheon Street was briefly transformed into a street-food venue back in 2021.

Rory Masson and Scott Forrest opened one of Aberdeen’s biggest beer gardens in the spot just after lockdown.

But a year later, the club promoters were forced to close the outdoor pop-up bar due to “difficult current conditions”.

Rory Masson and Scott Forrest standing in front of a sign for the Bike Yard.
Rory Masson and Scott Forrest closed the Bike Yard in 2022. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Since then, the site has fallen into disrepair with huge weeds overtaking the yard.

Now, Fahad Gulib hopes to breathe new life into the long-empty spot by turning it into a new Asian supermarket.

What’s the plans for new Aberdeen supermarket?

Alee Spice will sell international food, fresh fruit and vegetables and “culturally specific” products.

As part of his plan, Mr Gulib wants to transform the larger of the two showrooms into the shop, which will span two floors.

While there’s a Lidl just down the road, he believes his shop will “enhance community access to diverse groceries”.

The black gates to the courtyard are locked, and there's barbed wire on top to stop people climbing over.
The gates have been locked for three years, but Mr Gulib plans to clear the outdoor area and welcome customers. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

The workshop will be used as storage for the shop and the yard will be resurfaced.

However, the smaller showroom isn’t part of the project and will remain untouched.

This is how the supermarket could look if the plans are approved.

The budding grocer hopes bringing the “underutilised” site back to life will boost footfall in the area.

And he’s planning to take on a 20-year lease, signalling a long-term investment in the location.

Fears extra bins could prompt a ‘rat and mice infestation’

However, neighbour Kirsten Philip fears having the supermarket could lead to a “rat and mice infestation” in the area.

The owner of the Hutch N Hair beauty salon up the road claims this is already an issue and having extra bins being put out “will make things worse”.

She bemoaned: “This will affect my business as cleanliness is paramount in the hair and beauty industry.”

Salon Hutch N Hare is to the left of the entrance to the former motorbike showroom. The showroom sits behind the hair salon and cars have parked down the side of the salon's building potentially blocking access.
The building is just behind the hair salon. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Ms Philip also argued there could also be issues getting deliveries as the car park is too narrow.

And Jean-Linda McAllister echoed those concerns, asking whether supermarket waste bins would be placed near her home.

She also raised questioned about possible delivery disruptions, access for emergency services, and noise from fridges or freezers.

Supermarket plans ‘not particularly disruptive’

However, Aberdeen City Council’s roads team had “no concerns” about the proposal.

A report noted that the site is well-served by public transport and has adequate on-site parking.

The old showroom will be transformed. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

The report read: “Swept paths have been provided for a small delivery van, these swept paths involve numerous turning manoeuvres, but are otherwise acceptable.

“Given the nature of the road, no vehicles should reverse out the site onto Hutcheon Street.”

Although waste collection crews will have to move bins farther than usual, officers noted that the same issue would apply to any other use of the building.

Planning chiefs concluded that the new supermarket would not be “particularly disruptive”, especially as the outdoor area was previously used for parking and deliveries.

You can read the plans in full here.

