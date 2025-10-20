New Aberdeen supermarket plans approved as closed motorcycle showroom to be transformed

A long-empty motorbike showroom in Aberdeen will be brought back to life in the form of a new supermarket.

The McGown Motorcycles on Hutcheon Street was briefly transformed into a street-food venue back in 2021.

Rory Masson and Scott Forrest opened one of Aberdeen’s biggest beer gardens in the spot just after lockdown.

But a year later, the club promoters were forced to close the outdoor pop-up bar due to “difficult current conditions”.

Since then, the site has fallen into disrepair with huge weeds overtaking the yard.

Now, Fahad Gulib hopes to breathe new life into the long-empty spot by turning it into a new Asian supermarket.

What’s the plans for new Aberdeen supermarket?

Alee Spice will sell international food, fresh fruit and vegetables and “culturally specific” products.

As part of his plan, Mr Gulib wants to transform the larger of the two showrooms into the shop, which will span two floors.

While there’s a Lidl just down the road, he believes his shop will “enhance community access to diverse groceries”.

The workshop will be used as storage for the shop and the yard will be resurfaced.

However, the smaller showroom isn’t part of the project and will remain untouched.

The budding grocer hopes bringing the “underutilised” site back to life will boost footfall in the area.

And he’s planning to take on a 20-year lease, signalling a long-term investment in the location.

Fears extra bins could prompt a ‘rat and mice infestation’

However, neighbour Kirsten Philip fears having the supermarket could lead to a “rat and mice infestation” in the area.

The owner of the Hutch N Hair beauty salon up the road claims this is already an issue and having extra bins being put out “will make things worse”.

She bemoaned: “This will affect my business as cleanliness is paramount in the hair and beauty industry.”

Ms Philip also argued there could also be issues getting deliveries as the car park is too narrow.

And Jean-Linda McAllister echoed those concerns, asking whether supermarket waste bins would be placed near her home.

She also raised questioned about possible delivery disruptions, access for emergency services, and noise from fridges or freezers.

Supermarket plans ‘not particularly disruptive’

However, Aberdeen City Council’s roads team had “no concerns” about the proposal.

A report noted that the site is well-served by public transport and has adequate on-site parking.

The report read: “Swept paths have been provided for a small delivery van, these swept paths involve numerous turning manoeuvres, but are otherwise acceptable.

“Given the nature of the road, no vehicles should reverse out the site onto Hutcheon Street.”

Although waste collection crews will have to move bins farther than usual, officers noted that the same issue would apply to any other use of the building.

Planning chiefs concluded that the new supermarket would not be “particularly disruptive”, especially as the outdoor area was previously used for parking and deliveries.

You can read the plans in full here.

