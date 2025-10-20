Opening date for Crew Clothing in Union Square revealed

Crew Clothing has revealed they will be opening their brand-new Union Square store this week.

The retailer known for its classic British aesthetic has taken over the former Quiz unit in the shopping mall.

For the past few weeks the glass frontage has been blocked off, concealing the work ongoing.

Now the brand-new store is preparing for its grand opening on Thursday October 23.

The new store is the fourth Crew Clothing store in Scotland and according to the retailer is part of a country-wide expansion.

They are aiming to open 20 stores in 2026.

Crew Clothing coming to Aberdeen’s Union Square

To celebrate the opening, customers will be welcomed into store with a complimentary glass of fizz and an exclusive gift with purchase, free with any spend over £75.

Crew Clothing is known for its elevated everyday essentials, and customers will be able to shop the new collection, as well as pick up pieces in the mid-season sale.

Head of Retail North, Carol Kane said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Crew to Aberdeen. It’s a vibrant and historic city, and we’re so pleased to be opening our doors right in the heart of it.

“We can’t wait to welcome new and exciting fans of Crew through the doors with our exciting opening offers.”