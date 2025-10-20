Opening date for Crew Clothing in Union Square revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Opening date for Crew Clothing in Union Square revealed

The brand teased several promotions as part of the upcoming grand opening.

By Ross Hempseed
Crew Clothing to open in Union Square.
Crew Clothing to open in Union Square. Image: Supplied.

Crew Clothing has revealed they will be opening their brand-new Union Square store this week.

The retailer known for its classic British aesthetic has taken over the former Quiz unit in the shopping mall.

For the past few weeks the glass frontage has been blocked off, concealing the work ongoing.

Now the brand-new store is preparing for its grand opening on Thursday October 23.

The new store is the fourth Crew Clothing store in Scotland and according to the retailer is part of a country-wide expansion.

They are aiming to open 20 stores in 2026.

Crew Clothing coming to Aberdeen’s Union Square

To celebrate the opening, customers will be welcomed into store with a complimentary glass of fizz and an exclusive gift with purchase, free with any spend over £75.

Crew Clothing is known for its elevated everyday essentials, and customers will be able to shop the new collection, as well as pick up pieces in the mid-season sale.

Head of Retail North, Carol Kane said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Crew to Aberdeen. It’s a vibrant and historic city, and we’re so pleased to be opening our doors right in the heart of it.

“We can’t wait to welcome new and exciting fans of Crew through the doors with our exciting opening offers.”

