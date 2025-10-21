Aberdeen ‘shall go to the ball’ as star-studded cast gear up for His Majesty’s Theatre panto

With the clock ticking Aberdeen’s panto cast is getting ready for showtime at His Majesty’s Theatre this festive season.

Big names and familiar faces will appear in Cinderella to dazzle audiences in a performance packed with laughs, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

And with opening night just weeks away, the cast hit the streets to give a cheeky preview of the magic in store.

Stopping off at The Press and Journal newsroom, we had a chance to chat with some of the beloved characters before the curtains go up next month.

Aberdeen’s Cinderella shall go to the ball

This year, Aberdeen’s own Danielle Jam will be starring in the lead role of Cinders.

She’s become a familiar face in the Granite City having performed at the Arts Centre and Tivoli Theatre.

And this will be her fifth year taking part in the HMT panto.

“My first year here I was the princess and now I am the princess again, so it feels very special,” she beams.

“I just love that we get to do a show that’s such a laugh and so magical and beautiful at the same time. And I love bringing Christmas joy to people.”

And, she promises that Cinderella’s transformation with the help of the Fairy Godmother will be even more special.

Local talent to shine on HMT stage

Samuel Murray Anderson who is Aberdeen “born and bred”, will play Dandini in the production.

He fondly remembers watching the panto when he was six years old with his family — and then heading along every year after that.

And now, with a hint of disbelief he’s described being up on the same stage as a “very surreal moment”.

“It’s just the craziest thing,” he says with a grin. “It’s so exciting and so special.”

Aberdeen is where Samuel discovered his passion for the theatre and he says it’s “incredible” to be back in the city he loves.

“If you’re up for a night of laughs, crazy giggles, and some of the best Doric accents you can think of, then come to the panto,” he adds.

Cinderella panto stars share why they love Aberdeen

Strictly winner Joe McFadden from Glasgow stars as Prince Charming in the production.

Having performed in lots of pantos, he is excited for his first in the Granite City.

“I love Aberdeen, it’s such a great city. It’s always amazing coming back to Scotland,” he adds.

“I’ve lived down south for a long time and I’ve done pantos down there a lot, but you really can’t beat a Scottish audience. They are really up for having a good time!

“So you really get a sense of that energy that the Scottish audiences have, and it just makes it all the more exciting because, you know, no two shows are the same.”

Dawn Steele, who is also from Glasgow, takes on the role of the Fairy Godmother.

The Shetland star is looking forward to working with Joe, who she says is one of her best friends, but adds that “it’s always lovely to come back to Aberdeen”.

“It’s a really good theatre-going crowd, and it’s one of the biggest pantos,” she says. “So I’m really happy to be involved.”

Panto king returns to HMT stage in yet another marvellous get-up

Aberdeen audiences will also be delighted to see a familiar face return to the HMT stage — the panto king Alan McHugh.

The beloved dame has created and starred in many colourful and hilarious festive productions at His Majesty’s Theatre over the last 21 years.

He says he’s been coming here for so long “it genuinely does feel like a second home”.

This year Alan plays Baroness Heifer McHardup in the production of Cinderella, which he also wrote and directed.

And now he just can’t wait till opening night to meet the audience once again.

“It’s all about the relationship with the audience. I know them, they know me and we get on great,” Alan beams.

Giving a glimpse into what’s instore, the panto favourite says: “They’re going to have a roller coaster of fun, thrills, spills, laughter, comedy, dance, goodies, baddies, everything.

“It’s just the perfect family night out. Something for everyone.”

The talented cast is completed by Paul Corrigan as Buttons, Julie Coombe as one of the wicked sisters, and Helen Logan as the other wicked sister.

Cinderella will open at HMT on Saturday November 29 and run until Sunday January 4.

Read more:

Gallery: Hundreds attend A Night at the Musicals at His Majesty’s Theatre

Behind the scenes with Ragamuffins as tearful members open up about Aberdeen Arts Centre’s fight for survival

Gallery: The best photos as youngsters stage Annie show at Aberdeen Arts Centre