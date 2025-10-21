Price tag for new Bridge of Dee Miller and Carter revealed as expansion plans ramp up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Price tag for new Bridge of Dee Miller and Carter revealed as expansion plans ramp up

Work could soon get under way to transform the Harvester into a new stylish steakhouse.

By Isaac Buchan
Miller and Carter could take over a Kincorth restaurant.
Miller and Carter could take over a Kincorth restaurant. Image: Mitchells and Butler

Work to bring a second Miller and Carter steakhouse to Aberdeen is ramping up as the cost of the major refurbishment has now been revealed.

The popular chain originally revealed plans to take over Ghillies Lair in Bridge of Dee two weeks ago, with drawings showing how the outside of the restaurant could look.

And now more details about the works have emerged, including the six-figure price tag that owners Mitchells and Butlers plan to spend kitting out the dining room and kitchen.

The steakhouse giants operate more than 120 restaurants across the UK, with the Union Street location serving diners for eight years now.

What are the new plans for Aberdeen Miller and Carter?

Mitchells and Butlers own the Harvester venues across the UK — which also includes the Ghillies Lair.

The company is plotting to completely transform the restaurant and replace it with a Miller and Carter.

How the outside of the new steakhouse could look. Image: Mitchells and Butler

And now plans submitted to the council show the scope of work which could soon be undertaken to bring the building up to spec.

Developers say that they will knock down some internal walls, give the toilets a makeover, and replace doors.

The restaurant will be fully redecorated and rotten timber frames will be repaired.

Along with this, a new kitchen ventilation and air conditioning system will be installed.

How much will major refurb cost?

Papers indicate that the plans will cost just under £640,000.

Miller and Carter’s other Aberdeen venue is located on the Granite Mile. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This is almost double what restaurant bosses paid to jazz up their current Union Street restaurant, according to council papers from the time.

You can view the full plans here.

Read more:

Conversation