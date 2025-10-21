Price tag for new Bridge of Dee Miller and Carter revealed as expansion plans ramp up

Work to bring a second Miller and Carter steakhouse to Aberdeen is ramping up as the cost of the major refurbishment has now been revealed.

The popular chain originally revealed plans to take over Ghillies Lair in Bridge of Dee two weeks ago, with drawings showing how the outside of the restaurant could look.

And now more details about the works have emerged, including the six-figure price tag that owners Mitchells and Butlers plan to spend kitting out the dining room and kitchen.

The steakhouse giants operate more than 120 restaurants across the UK, with the Union Street location serving diners for eight years now.

What are the new plans for Aberdeen Miller and Carter?

Mitchells and Butlers own the Harvester venues across the UK — which also includes the Ghillies Lair.

The company is plotting to completely transform the restaurant and replace it with a Miller and Carter.

And now plans submitted to the council show the scope of work which could soon be undertaken to bring the building up to spec.

Developers say that they will knock down some internal walls, give the toilets a makeover, and replace doors.

The restaurant will be fully redecorated and rotten timber frames will be repaired.

Along with this, a new kitchen ventilation and air conditioning system will be installed.

How much will major refurb cost?

Papers indicate that the plans will cost just under £640,000.

This is almost double what restaurant bosses paid to jazz up their current Union Street restaurant, according to council papers from the time.

You can view the full plans here.

