Where should Ikea move to? Readers react as furniture giant scopes out new Aberdeen locations

The Swedish retailer has revealed it will be closing its Wellington Circle order and collect store.

By Ross Hempseed
The current Aberdeen Ikea unit is set to close. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
With Ikea in Aberdeen set to close, readers have thrown in their suggestions about the retailer’s future in the Granite City.

The Swedish furniture giant exclusively revealed to The Press and Journal it would be closing its order and collect store at Wellington Circle.

Having operated in Altens for more than nine years, the announcement will be a huge blow for customers.

The store provided a handy location for customers to pick up furniture without travelling hundreds of miles.

In a statement Ikea confirmed that it was looking to remain in Aberdeen, and were scouting for alternative locations.

Ikea’s current Aberdeen collection unit in Wellington Circle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

While nowhere official has been confirmed, P&J readers have put their suggestions forward.

Duncan Stewart suggested that Ikea could make use of the former Marks and Spencer store in the city centre.

The store occupied a prominent spot in the city and was an estimated 87,000 sq ft.

The brand is known for having large warehouse-style stores in retail parks. More recently it has launched stores in city centres such as its Oxford Street London store that opened earlier this year.

Many who commented on social media were all of the same mind, that if Ikea were to open again it should be a full-sized store similar to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The former Debenhams store in the Trinity Centre was also touted as a new Ikea location. Image: Supplied.

Dave Wilson wrote: “If it was a proper store more than a glorified click and collect, maybe it would have seen more use.”

Readers desperately want full-sized Ikea store in Aberdeen

Another suggestion was from Steven Cooper who championed the former Debenhams store in the Trinity Centre.

He commented: “Perhaps an ideal opportunity for Ikea to invest in a decent sized store for north Scotland – perhaps the former Debenhams store? Hundreds of car parking spaces below and lifts up into the store.”

Tracey Wilson noted there were plenty of options for Ikea as far as empty buildings in Aberdeen.

She wrote: “Oh great, so back to paying over £30 delivery charge when ordering items. Having the store in Aberdeen is very handy, just hope they manage to re-locate.

“Not as if there is a lack of empty buildings in Aberdeen that could be used.

M&S will have one final Christmas at their St Nicholas Street store. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stacey Dalgleish defended the current store and questioned the closure.

She commented: “Why though? It’s in a good place for click and collect. I think everyone would prefer it if it was a proper store though. Instead of a surplus store.”

Kath Hepburn said: “It would be good to get a proper Ikea store rather than what we had there are lots of big sites vacant just now.”

Locations suggested by people include Aberdeen Beach, Bridge of Don, Westhill near Costco and Lang Stracht near the new B&M.

Where would you like to see Ikea move to? Let us know in the comments below.

