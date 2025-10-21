Who are the legal eagles duking it out at looming court clash over Aberdeen bus gates?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who are the legal eagles duking it out at looming court clash over Aberdeen bus gates?

Take a look at our breakdown of the two sides fighting it out over Aberdeen's bus gates next month.

By Isaac Buchan
Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson
Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s bus gates court battle is less than a month away as the years-long fight against the contentious road changes reaches a crescendo.

Exasperated traders, spearheaded by veteran retailer Norman Esslemont, will go head-to-head with the council at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday November 11.

The crux of the two-day hearing will be whether the decision to make the bus gates permanent in January was done lawfully.

Both sides have spent months dredging through mountains of legislation to back up their arguments – with the two lawyers heading up each side of the case confident of their chances.

The battle against Aberdeen’s bus gates has been raging on for years now. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Local businesses are being led by Alasdair Sutherland, an Edinburgh-based legal ace, who has previously torpedoed traffic measures in Inverness.

The local authority have enlisted the help of Dan Byrne KC, another courtroom maestro who has some notable victories in Europe’s highest courts.

With the November hearing fast approaching, we’ve dived deep into the records and experience of the two men set to face off on the Royal Mile.

Who is Alasdair Sutherland?

Back in January, city centre stalwart Norman Esslemont launched his crowdfunding effort to raise money in a bid to fight back against the bus gates.

Traders across Aberdeen banded together to raise the £65,000 required to have their day in court.

And what does £65,000 get you in today’s legal climate? Step up Alasdair Sutherland.

Mr Sutherland is leading the case against Aberdeen City Council
Mr Sutherland is leading the case against Aberdeen City Council. Image: Burness Paul

The legal eagle has almost two decades of experience, and is currently the head of planning and environment at international law firm Burness Paull.

He previously contributed to the success of wildlife charity Trees for Life’s fight against the Scottish Government over licensed beaver killings.

Outrage over Fig the beaver being shot in the face and left for dead led to the environmental activists forcing legal change.

The poor mammal had been left wandering through the Perthshire woodlands “for weeks” with shrapnel embedded above his teeth after a botched killing.

Fig the beaver was rescued, nursed back to health, and eventually released back into the wild. Image: Beaver Trust

Mr Sutherland’s work on the case led to the Court of Session revoking beaver killing licences issued by NatureScot, Scotland’s wildlife protection agency.

But there’s one case in the traders’ lawyer’s past which is especially relevant…

Can Sutherland repeat traffic torpedoing with bus gates court case?

In September last year, Mr Sutherland’s efforts led to Highland Council scrapping plans to revamp Academy Street in Inverness.

The local authority had wanted to reduce traffic in the city centre by stopping through traffic along the road.

Highland councillors abandoned the project following Mr Sutherland’s legal fight, with the Court of Session finding that consultations had been “unlawful”.

Mr Sutherland led the charge in scrapping traffic changes to Academy Street in Inverness. Image: Highland Council
Mr Sutherland led the charge in scrapping traffic changes to Academy Street in Inverness. Image: Highland Council

And ahead of taking on disgruntled traders’ crusade to rid Aberdeen of its bus gates, Mr Sutherland scrutinised the legalities of the city’s system – and believed he had found it lacking.

The Burness Paull partner previously told The Times that the best decision he has taken as a lawyer was “saying yes to opportunities”.

“No matter how terrifying they may seem at the time. It has led to a career I could never have imagined,” he added.

And in the council’s corner…

The council has acquired the services of Dan Byrne KC to fight its case, the same man who took charge of their side during the preliminary hearing in June.

Another Edinburgh-based legal ace, Mr Byrne has an impressive resume too.

Dan Byrne KC, pictured at the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry in June. Image: Sheku Bayoh Inquiry

He was appointed to King’s Counsel in 2023, and currently specialises in public and commercial law with Axiom Advocates.

Mr Byrne has been involved in some recent high-profile cases such as the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

The council’s lawyer is representing three officers following the death of the 31-year-old man in police custody in Kirkcaldy, which sparked allegations of excessive force and racial bias.

Sheku Bayoh died after being restrained by officers in 2015.

He also successfully fought Stephen Gough, more commonly known as “The Naked Rambler”, at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.

Mr Gough is an activist known for repeatedly being arrested for hiking nude to promote personal freedom and body acceptance.

The lawyer represented the UK Government, arguing it was right that the nudist was arrested.

Mr Byrne successfully defended the UK government in its decision to arrest The Naked Rambler. Image: SWNS

The public and commercial law specialist has appeared in more than 90 reported cases or issued opinions and judgements of the Court of Session and Supreme Court.

Aberdeen’s bus gate court case will be heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday 11 November, with the hearing expected to last two days.

Conversation