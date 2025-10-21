Who are the legal eagles duking it out at looming court clash over Aberdeen bus gates?

Aberdeen’s bus gates court battle is less than a month away as the years-long fight against the contentious road changes reaches a crescendo.

Exasperated traders, spearheaded by veteran retailer Norman Esslemont, will go head-to-head with the council at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday November 11.

The crux of the two-day hearing will be whether the decision to make the bus gates permanent in January was done lawfully.

Both sides have spent months dredging through mountains of legislation to back up their arguments – with the two lawyers heading up each side of the case confident of their chances.

Local businesses are being led by Alasdair Sutherland, an Edinburgh-based legal ace, who has previously torpedoed traffic measures in Inverness.

The local authority have enlisted the help of Dan Byrne KC, another courtroom maestro who has some notable victories in Europe’s highest courts.

With the November hearing fast approaching, we’ve dived deep into the records and experience of the two men set to face off on the Royal Mile.

Who is Alasdair Sutherland?

Back in January, city centre stalwart Norman Esslemont launched his crowdfunding effort to raise money in a bid to fight back against the bus gates.

Traders across Aberdeen banded together to raise the £65,000 required to have their day in court.

And what does £65,000 get you in today’s legal climate? Step up Alasdair Sutherland.

The legal eagle has almost two decades of experience, and is currently the head of planning and environment at international law firm Burness Paull.

He previously contributed to the success of wildlife charity Trees for Life’s fight against the Scottish Government over licensed beaver killings.

Outrage over Fig the beaver being shot in the face and left for dead led to the environmental activists forcing legal change.

The poor mammal had been left wandering through the Perthshire woodlands “for weeks” with shrapnel embedded above his teeth after a botched killing.

Mr Sutherland’s work on the case led to the Court of Session revoking beaver killing licences issued by NatureScot, Scotland’s wildlife protection agency.

But there’s one case in the traders’ lawyer’s past which is especially relevant…

Can Sutherland repeat traffic torpedoing with bus gates court case?

In September last year, Mr Sutherland’s efforts led to Highland Council scrapping plans to revamp Academy Street in Inverness.

The local authority had wanted to reduce traffic in the city centre by stopping through traffic along the road.

Highland councillors abandoned the project following Mr Sutherland’s legal fight, with the Court of Session finding that consultations had been “unlawful”.

And ahead of taking on disgruntled traders’ crusade to rid Aberdeen of its bus gates, Mr Sutherland scrutinised the legalities of the city’s system – and believed he had found it lacking.

The Burness Paull partner previously told The Times that the best decision he has taken as a lawyer was “saying yes to opportunities”.

“No matter how terrifying they may seem at the time. It has led to a career I could never have imagined,” he added.

And in the council’s corner…

The council has acquired the services of Dan Byrne KC to fight its case, the same man who took charge of their side during the preliminary hearing in June.

Another Edinburgh-based legal ace, Mr Byrne has an impressive resume too.

He was appointed to King’s Counsel in 2023, and currently specialises in public and commercial law with Axiom Advocates.

Mr Byrne has been involved in some recent high-profile cases such as the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

The council’s lawyer is representing three officers following the death of the 31-year-old man in police custody in Kirkcaldy, which sparked allegations of excessive force and racial bias.

He also successfully fought Stephen Gough, more commonly known as “The Naked Rambler”, at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.

Mr Gough is an activist known for repeatedly being arrested for hiking nude to promote personal freedom and body acceptance.

The lawyer represented the UK Government, arguing it was right that the nudist was arrested.

The public and commercial law specialist has appeared in more than 90 reported cases or issued opinions and judgements of the Court of Session and Supreme Court.

Aberdeen’s bus gate court case will be heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday 11 November, with the hearing expected to last two days.

