Peterhead farmer: ‘My fears rise of pylons and substations will rob north-east of valuable farmland’

Farmer Geordie Burnett Stuart has been looking after his plot of land outside Peterhead for more than 40 years.

The 77-year-old runs a traditional 800-acre farm with around 100 beef cattle alongside Doug Stephen.

They also grow malting barley and grass for their livestock at the Crichie Estate location just south of Stuartfield.

But now, Mr Burnett Stuart fears the “precious” north-east landscape that he has been farming for decades could be tarnished.

Energy bosses have earmarked various sites amid the need to transition to renewables, with infrastructure needed across rural spots.

And they argue that decisions on land are always made following talks with farming chiefs.

But the north-east landowner remains concerned that the “marching ranks of monstrous pylons” and substations could ultimately take away precious agricultural land.

‘It’s a tough life working on the farm…’

Having now been part of the “fascinating” industry for nearly five decades, Mr Burnett Stuart tells me “it’s quite an addiction”.

He wants to enhance the biodiversity of the holding himself, boosting its green credentials, and has even planted 400,000 trees across his land over four decades.

Which, he tells me, has been quite controversial.

“Some people think I have wrecked my farm, but I don’t think I have, I think I have enhanced it,” he adds.

Gesturing to the surroundings, he explains: “We’ve planted two miles of hedges, we’ve renewed old hedges, we’ve dug some ponds and we try to look after the burns.

“And we’ve done all these schemes where you grow stuff for birds… There’s never quite enough of it.”

However, when three wind turbines were built beside his home, he began to worry about what the future could hold for the surrounding countryside.

There followed a surge in various plans for renewable energy projects and energy infrastructure across the north-east.

This includes wind turbines, solar parks, battery storage units and pylon corridors, with some proposals being approved and others still in the pipeline.

Peterhead farmer’s food fears over energy developments

Mr Burnett Stuart fears these developments pose a “very significant” risk to thousands of acres of “valuable farmland” across the region.

And he argues that losing more agricultural land could spell trouble for future generations.

“Food security is much more of an issue than people think,” he says.

“The more land you take out of production the more food you have to import, it’s very simple.

“And it’s imported at lower standards — that’s pretty unfair on local producers who follow a higher standard.”

It comes as more than 10,000 objections have been submitted against plans for a 70-mile chain of pylons between Kintore in Aberdeenshire and Tealing in Angus.

Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett highlighted fears that rural areas could become “imprisoned by this over-industrialisation of their countryside and farmland”.

Could new energy developments impact future of farming in Aberdeenshire?

Mr Burnett Stuart adds: “I think our landscapes are very precious. We live in them, so we appreciate them, and I reckon I’ve enhanced and looked after it.

“I’m very upset at the idea that it’s going to be trashed.

“And it’s time that people woke up to the fact that you can’t reverse it — you can’t suddenly take down the pylons and the wind turbines.

“It’s a lot of acres and good acres. Once you’ve lost them, you don’t get them back.”

Earlier this month, scores of community councils from across the north-east came together at Stonehaven Town Hall to voice their concerns over the influx in energy projects across the region.

Mr Burnett Stuart is one of dozens who spoke at the meeting, where he raised his fears and called for a “a halt to everything until there’s a very serious independent report”.

He was backed by Hugh Martin, of Longside and District Community Council.

Mr Martin told the gathering: “If SSEN and other energy developers get what they want, we will lose acres of prime agricultural land.”

What do SSEN say?

SSEN is behind several proposals across the north and north-east, including a large battery storage site nearby at Longside.

The firm is also working on a substation a short distance away at New Deer.

Bosses stress this is needed “to support the continued growth in onshore and offshore renewables” and the country’s “drive towards Net Zero”.

And they argue it followed “extensive studies” on the need to “reinforce the onshore transmission infrastructure between Beauly and Peterhead”.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “As a Scottish-headquartered business, we’re committed to working with the communities we serve.

“Our applications for the Spittal to Beauly, Beauly to Peterhead and Kintore to Tealing overhead lines follow one of the most extensive public consultation exercises the north of Scotland has ever seen, with feedback informing significant changes to original plans.

“These projects will support a cleaner, more secure, and affordable electricity system, while driving jobs and economic growth locally and nationally.”

Bosses also stressed that “infrastructure will occupy a very small proportion of farmland” and they have no concerns about an impact on food security.

