Ballater in the Buff: Meet the 11 tradesmen who got their kit off for bold new calendar

Take a sneak peek at each of the men featured in the heartwarming project in Royal Deeside.

By Shanay Taylor
The front cover of the calendar.
The calendar is in aid of prostate cancer. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

What started as a lighthearted chat about the film Calendar Girls turned into a bold and heartwarming community project in Ballater.

Local tradesmen have bared (almost) all to raise money for prostate cancer research.

Vicky Clark, 37, came up with the idea for Ballater in the Buff after her uncle was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

His sudden illness, which came without symptoms, deeply affected her family and inspired her to do something meaningful – with a touch of humour.

The front cover of the calendar.
The calendar is in aid of prostate cancer. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

“It was such a shock for all of us,” Vicky explained. “We wanted to raise awareness but also have a good laugh along the way – just like in Calendar Girls.”

Vicky enlisted the help of her colleague, Mary-Jay Morton and began approaching local tradesmen to feature in the tongue-in-cheek charity calendar.

“It’s all very tastefully done, of course – nothing rude, just good fun.”

The calendar is now available to buy in the Deeside village for £15.

Meet the 11 men featured in the calendar

Stephen Clark – SRC Plumb & Build LTD, Main contractor, Plumbing & Heating engineer, age 35.

Ballater tradesman Stephen Clark bares all.
Stephen Clark poses for the calendar. Image: Photography by The Hoggs Date; Unknown

Jim Anderson – Wee Jim Landscapes. Landscaping and groundworks, as well as being chairman of the Ballater Community Council, age 43.

Jim Anderson poses against logs.
Chairman of Ballater Community Council, Jim Anderson. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

Andoni Garcia – Firefighter, age 44.

Andoni Garcia getting his picture taken for the calendar.
Local firefighter, Andoni Garcia features in the calendar. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

Ian Rattray – “Lochnagar Coatings”, Painter and Decorator, age 56.

Ian Rattray posing while painting a lamp post.
Ian Rattray poses while painting. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

David Crawford – “David Crawford Slating”, Slater, age 58.

David Crawford getting his picture taken for the calendar.
David Crawford, local slater in Ballater features in the calendar. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

Danny Muir – “Danny Muir Joiner” – Joiner, age 41.

Danny Muir smiles getting his photo taken.
Joiner Danny Muir also features in the calendar. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

Jack Lanigan – “CSM Garden & Landscapes/Handyman”, age 51.

Jack Lanigan poses while holding a leaf blower.
Landscape gardener Jack Lanigan. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

Gordon Croll – Plasterer & Tiler, age 63.

Gordon Croll
Plasterer and tiler, Gordon Croll. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

Brian Argo – “White Stag Flooring Ltd” – Flooring Specialist and Shop Owner, age 43.

Brian Argo posing for a photo.
Brian Argo posing while showing samples of carpets. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

Bruce Fraser – “Fraser Fencing” – Fencer, age 48.

Bruce Fraser poses outdoors.
Bruce Fraser poses against one of Ballater’s most scenic backdrops. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

Mike Buchan – “Mike Buchan Electrics Ltd”, Electrician, age 34.

Mike Buchan posing for the calendar.
Mike Buchan, local electrician features in the calendar. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

A Ballater tradesman for all seasons

Local photographer Russell Hogg offered his services completely free of charge, capturing the models against some of Ballater’s most scenic backdrops.

“Russell was incredible,” Vicky said. “He made everyone feel comfortable. The photos are amazing.

“You can see the beauty of the area behind the shots – it really shows off Ballater at its best.”

The calendar features 11 local tradesmen, including plumbers, builders and electricians – and even Vicky’s husband, who she admits had “no choice” but to take part.

11 tradesmen line up with their clothes off for a group shot in the calendar.
December is a group shot of all 11 tradesmen. Image: Photography by The Hoggs.

The calendar was released this October – just in time for the festive season.

Vicky said the response has been overwhelming. Orders have come from across the UK and even abroad, including Spain, where one of the “calendar lads” has family.

A JustGiving page has also been set up for anyone wishing to donate directly to prostate cancer research.

The calendar has raised £3,279 for prostate cancer research so far and can be purchased in local shops around Ballater.

You can donate to the cause here.

