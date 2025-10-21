GALLERY: Aberdeen fans get Athens party started ahead of Conference League clash with AEK

Were you one of the Aberdeen fans captured by our cameraman in Athens on Tuesday?

Despite it still being a couple of days until the Dons take on AEK Athens at the OPAP Arena in the Uefa Conference League, the Red Army were out in good numbers, with many taking advantage of the October holidays to head out the Greece for an extended European away trip.

Our Press and Journal staff photographer Darrell Benns captured Aberdeen supporters in both Monastiraki Square and the James Joyce Irish Pub – two locations near the Acropolis, Parthenon, Temple of Zeus and other ancient sites.

Can you spot yourself in our pictures?