GALLERY: Aberdeen fans get Athens party started ahead of Conference League clash with AEK

Aberdeen fans enjoy the sights before the big match against AEK Athens

UEFA Conference League in Athens. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Ryan Cryle

Were you one of the Aberdeen fans captured by our cameraman in Athens on Tuesday?

Despite it still being a couple of days until the Dons take on AEK Athens at the OPAP Arena in the Uefa Conference League, the Red Army were out in good numbers, with many taking advantage of the October holidays to head out the Greece for an extended European away trip.

Our Press and Journal staff photographer Darrell Benns captured Aberdeen supporters in both Monastiraki Square and the James Joyce Irish Pub – two locations near the Acropolis, Parthenon, Temple of Zeus and other ancient sites.

Can you spot yourself in our pictures?

Jack, Colby and Shaun.
Kevin and Hamish Masson.
Michael, Neil, Neil and Savanna.
Jim Galbraith and Iain Fraser.
Dons in Europe.
Barry and Martin.
Steve, Ewan, Thomas and Andrew.
Dougie and Graham.
Dons in Europe.
Dons in Europe.
Callum McGhee and Iain Fraser.
Emma and Sam.
Denise and Scott.
Jaxon and Kirk.
Dons in Europe.
Ryan and Rachel.

 