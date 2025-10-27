Moving Aberdeen parking permit system online is ‘making pensioners lonelier’ as confused friends stop visiting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moving Aberdeen parking permit system online is ‘making pensioners lonelier’ as confused friends stop visiting

The shift away from paper permits has sparked concern for those who have difficulty navigating an online set-up.

Residents have been left "battling" the virtual Aberdeen parking permits. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Older Aberdeen residents say their pensioner pals have been put off visiting them since the council moved its parking permits system online.

Aberdeen City Council is in the process of removing paper permits for those who need to pay to reserve a spot at their home.

This requires people to make the change to a virtual permit when their paper one is due to expire.

However the swap has left older folk concerned, as not all of them are online.

One woman told us she fears she will “become lonelier” as the change means anyone coming to visit will have to register on a digital system.

Previously, she had been able to hand over her paper permit to visitors using the space.

We visited the area around Victoria Park in Rosemount to hear their concerns.

The Rosemount area of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘Aberdeen parking permits switch has been very stressful for us’

Resident Madeline Brown, who is in her 80s, told me the added “stress” has been “bad for our mental health”.

She acknowledged that trying to now manage the permit online is a “nightmare”. She struggles to hear and see the help videos provided on YouTube.

A concerned Madeline fears that the system could put people off from visiting, if they have difficulty using it.

“It will mean that some people don’t come to visit you and that makes it lonelier for old people,” she lamented.

The switch to virtual parking permits has left some Rosemount residents struggling to navigate the system. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

One 90-year-old woman added that she “can’t get online” and has “elderly visitors” who don’t visit her any more because they are also unable to navigate the virtual permit.

Another Rosemount resident said: “It’s stressful when you can’t do it… When it’s something you think you can do, you come to do it and you can’t”.

The local authority has acknowledged the system is not easy for all to use, and said appointments can be arranged at Marischal College for those who need help.

‘There are a lot of isolated and vulnerable people who don’t have that support system’

Fiona Smith, whose 90-year-old mum-in-law struggles to use the internet, is worried that the current online set-up “assumes a certain level of ability”.

Fiona said: “I think it just leads to isolation as well, in terms of how much you either feel part of society or you don’t.

“And if society’s moving on at that pace, and it’s getting further and further away from you, that’s a horrible feeling”

Kenny Smith’s 90-year-old mum is one of those who has been affected by the switch. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Fiona continued: “I think one of the main points for me is people who don’t have family or friends to help immediately to hand.

“That’s part of the advice that’s issued officially, get a friend or family member to help you… Well, there are a lot of isolated older people and vulnerable people who just don’t have that support system.”

And her brother-in-law Kenny Smith added: “Not everyone’s got the luxury of being able to work around the online system”.

Paper permits have switched to virtual ones.  Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

‘We need a system that is easy for everyone to use’

Midstocket and Rosemount councillor Jennifer Bonsell said she has received numerous messages from residents who are “battling” with the virtual scheme.

She explained that residents who need a flexible permit, allowing various people to park in a space, would need to “continually update the number plate for each visitor who arrives”.

Councillor Jennifer Bonsell is backing Rosemount residents. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

Ms Bonsell continued: “For people who are getting a carer coming in and say two or three or four times a day… They’re having to be updated on the flexible parking permit.

“It is more difficult for family and friends to visit their loved ones in their own homes. We need a visitor or flexible permit that is easy for everyone to use.”

What do you think about the switch to virtual parking permits? Let us know in our comments section below

Rosemount residents are calling for a change. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

What does Aberdeen City Council say about virtual parking permits?

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said the change “supports sustainability and improves convenience by allowing residents to manage their parking needs”.

But they added that “not everyone finds online systems easy to use”.

They stressed “support is available for those who need it”.

The Marischal College offices on Broad Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The council representative said: “Residents can make an appointment to apply in person at Marischal College, where staff can provide assistance.

“Citizens can also visit their local library for help with our online services including parking permits. We also have a range of video guides available online to help users navigate the system.

“Our customer services team continues to offer telephone support, and to ensure help is available when it’s needed most, we’ve extended our permit telephone support hours to align with controlled parking times. We encourage anyone experiencing difficulties to get in touch.”

