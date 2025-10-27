Moving Aberdeen parking permit system online is ‘making pensioners lonelier’ as confused friends stop visiting

Older Aberdeen residents say their pensioner pals have been put off visiting them since the council moved its parking permits system online.

Aberdeen City Council is in the process of removing paper permits for those who need to pay to reserve a spot at their home.

This requires people to make the change to a virtual permit when their paper one is due to expire.

However the swap has left older folk concerned, as not all of them are online.

One woman told us she fears she will “become lonelier” as the change means anyone coming to visit will have to register on a digital system.

Previously, she had been able to hand over her paper permit to visitors using the space.

We visited the area around Victoria Park in Rosemount to hear their concerns.

‘Aberdeen parking permits switch has been very stressful for us’

Resident Madeline Brown, who is in her 80s, told me the added “stress” has been “bad for our mental health”.

She acknowledged that trying to now manage the permit online is a “nightmare”. She struggles to hear and see the help videos provided on YouTube.

A concerned Madeline fears that the system could put people off from visiting, if they have difficulty using it.

“It will mean that some people don’t come to visit you and that makes it lonelier for old people,” she lamented.

One 90-year-old woman added that she “can’t get online” and has “elderly visitors” who don’t visit her any more because they are also unable to navigate the virtual permit.

Another Rosemount resident said: “It’s stressful when you can’t do it… When it’s something you think you can do, you come to do it and you can’t”.

The local authority has acknowledged the system is not easy for all to use, and said appointments can be arranged at Marischal College for those who need help.

‘There are a lot of isolated and vulnerable people who don’t have that support system’

Fiona Smith, whose 90-year-old mum-in-law struggles to use the internet, is worried that the current online set-up “assumes a certain level of ability”.

Fiona said: “I think it just leads to isolation as well, in terms of how much you either feel part of society or you don’t.

“And if society’s moving on at that pace, and it’s getting further and further away from you, that’s a horrible feeling”

Fiona continued: “I think one of the main points for me is people who don’t have family or friends to help immediately to hand.

“That’s part of the advice that’s issued officially, get a friend or family member to help you… Well, there are a lot of isolated older people and vulnerable people who just don’t have that support system.”

And her brother-in-law Kenny Smith added: “Not everyone’s got the luxury of being able to work around the online system”.

‘We need a system that is easy for everyone to use’

Midstocket and Rosemount councillor Jennifer Bonsell said she has received numerous messages from residents who are “battling” with the virtual scheme.

She explained that residents who need a flexible permit, allowing various people to park in a space, would need to “continually update the number plate for each visitor who arrives”.

Ms Bonsell continued: “For people who are getting a carer coming in and say two or three or four times a day… They’re having to be updated on the flexible parking permit.

“It is more difficult for family and friends to visit their loved ones in their own homes. We need a visitor or flexible permit that is easy for everyone to use.”

What does Aberdeen City Council say about virtual parking permits?

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said the change “supports sustainability and improves convenience by allowing residents to manage their parking needs”.

But they added that “not everyone finds online systems easy to use”.

They stressed “support is available for those who need it”.

The council representative said: “Residents can make an appointment to apply in person at Marischal College, where staff can provide assistance.

“Citizens can also visit their local library for help with our online services including parking permits. We also have a range of video guides available online to help users navigate the system.

“Our customer services team continues to offer telephone support, and to ensure help is available when it’s needed most, we’ve extended our permit telephone support hours to align with controlled parking times. We encourage anyone experiencing difficulties to get in touch.”

