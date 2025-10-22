Exclusive: Rainbow City Taxis boss rules out driver job losses as top brass meet after merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Rainbow City Taxis boss rules out driver job losses as top brass meet after merger

Rainbow City Taxis drivers were called to a meeting at Pittodrie this morning.

Drivers met at the home of the Dons this morning. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Rainbow City Taxis chief Russell McLeod has “absolutely” ruled out driver job losses following his firm’s takeover of rival ComCab.

Taxi top brass and drivers met at Pittodrie this morning to plot out the future for cabbies driving under the Rainbow City banner.

This comes two weeks after Mr McLeod’s company took over ComCab Aberdeen, increasing his fleet to over 500 vehicles.

He told The P&J that this move will be “good for drivers and customers”.

Top brass give drivers update

Drivers and firm bosses arrived at Pittodrie this morning to discuss the future of Rainbow City Taxis going forward.

Russell McLeod (third left) arriving at Pittodrie this morning to meet with drivers. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

One insider told The P&J that the meeting was “nothing sinister”, and mainly covered the new influx of drivers joining the fleet.

It is also understood that Rainbow City Taxis will absorb ComCab’s previous account work.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr McLeod said that the merger will be “good for drivers and customers”.

He added that the crunch talks were “to inform the original Rainbow drivers” and “to explain a bit of history around the merger and things going forward”.

Rainbow City Taxi driver job losses ruled out

The Rainbow City Taxis boss also confirmed that there would “absolutely” be no driver job losses following his takeover of ComCab.

Rainbow City Taxis boss Russell McLeod. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Rainbow City Taxis has taken over the Aberdeen branch of the business, which was previously under control of parent company ComfortDelGro.

The Singaporean firm has more than 54,000 vehicles operating in 13 countries across the world.

ComCab also currently operates in Liverpool and Manchester.

Read more:

