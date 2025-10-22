Exclusive: Rainbow City Taxis boss rules out driver job losses as top brass meet after merger

Rainbow City Taxis chief Russell McLeod has “absolutely” ruled out driver job losses following his firm’s takeover of rival ComCab.

Taxi top brass and drivers met at Pittodrie this morning to plot out the future for cabbies driving under the Rainbow City banner.

This comes two weeks after Mr McLeod’s company took over ComCab Aberdeen, increasing his fleet to over 500 vehicles.

He told The P&J that this move will be “good for drivers and customers”.

Top brass give drivers update

Drivers and firm bosses arrived at Pittodrie this morning to discuss the future of Rainbow City Taxis going forward.

One insider told The P&J that the meeting was “nothing sinister”, and mainly covered the new influx of drivers joining the fleet.

It is also understood that Rainbow City Taxis will absorb ComCab’s previous account work.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr McLeod said that the merger will be “good for drivers and customers”.

He added that the crunch talks were “to inform the original Rainbow drivers” and “to explain a bit of history around the merger and things going forward”.

Rainbow City Taxi driver job losses ruled out

The Rainbow City Taxis boss also confirmed that there would “absolutely” be no driver job losses following his takeover of ComCab.

Rainbow City Taxis has taken over the Aberdeen branch of the business, which was previously under control of parent company ComfortDelGro.

The Singaporean firm has more than 54,000 vehicles operating in 13 countries across the world.

ComCab also currently operates in Liverpool and Manchester.

